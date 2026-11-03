Origence Launches Origence Data Access, Offering Credit Unions Six Ways To Access And Share Origination Data

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Solution helps credit unions move from data preparation to data intelligence while building a strong foundation for AI initiatives

Irvine, CA, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origence, a leading provider of lending technology solutions, today announced Origence Data Access, a suite of reporting, analytics, integration and data sharing capabilities that give credit unions self-service access to their direct lending, indirect lending and account opening data. The new platform includes live, zero-copy data sharing into a credit union's own Microsoft Fabric or Snowflake environments.

Origence Data Access gives lending, compliance, finance and other teams multiple ways to work from the same governed source of origination data, supporting reporting and analytics today while providing the data foundation for future AI initiatives. Credit unions can use its capabilities independently or together, matching the access method and data refresh frequency to each team's needs rather than relying on a single approach for every workflow.

“We've made it easy for credit unions to use their data to uncover growth and AI opportunities, improve lending and serve members, rather than spend time pulling reports or maintaining data feeds,” said Sean Ferguson, Sr. Director of Product Strategy at Origence.“Origence Data Access opens the door to what's possible with the data the credit union already owns, from identifying new lending opportunities to building advanced analytics that help deepen member relationships. Just as important, credit unions stay in control of how that data is shared and which partners can access it.”

The suite addresses common challenges with accessing loan and account origination data, including manual report preparation, disconnected systems and custom extraction projects that require ongoing IT support.

Origence Data Access capabilities include:



Lakehouse Sharing: A read-only view of origination data in a credit union's Microsoft Fabric or Snowflake environment, refreshed throughout the day. Zero-copy sharing makes data available without building extraction pipelines or maintaining duplicate datasets.

Lakehouse Sharing for Partners: Governed access for approved partners, with Origence managing the secure connection and the credit union controlling which partners receive access and which datasets they can see.

Scheduled Reports: Self-service tools to build recurring reports and deliver them automatically by email or via encrypted SFTP at the preferred cadence.

Interactive Reports: Prebuilt reports and interactive dashboards within arc OS that draw from live production data to help lending teams monitor pipeline and performance.

APIs: Real-time access through Loan Details, Document and CUDL Connect APIs to support loan application updates, document exchange and connected lending workflows. Data and Image Extract: Scheduled, custom XML-based exports managed by Origence's implementation team for credit unions and downstream systems that rely on file delivery.

Origence Data Access helps credit unions shift from data preparation to data intelligence, helping teams spend less time building, formatting and distributing reports and more time analyzing results and acting on insights. Self-service access reduces the need for manual data pulls and report requests, helping teams focus on identifying trends, uncovering opportunities and improving lending performance. That same governed source of origination data can also support a credit union's next AI initiative, connecting today's reporting and analytics needs with longer-term opportunities. For credit unions pursuing AI, access is only part of the foundation; data quality and governance remain essential.

About Origence

Origence is a leading technology provider transforming the lending experience for credit unions and their members. Established in 1994 as a credit union service organization, Origence has helped credit unions originate nearly $600 billion in loans through a network of connected technology solutions, including Origence CUDL TM, Origence Lending Services, Origence arc, and FI Connect. Learn more at and follow us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: David Jones William Mills Agency 678-781-7238...