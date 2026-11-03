DIVIDED CONGRESS & WH CAN PASS PRODUCTIVE AGENDA IF SHARE CREDIT: BOB WEINER IN USA TODAY, WH & CONG VETERAN

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WEINER ANNOUNCES OPEDS RANKED H1, 2, 3 BY OPED NEWSWEINER LAYS OUT 12 AREAS CONGRESS COULD ADDRESS IN FEATURE USA TODAY ARTICLE:NO SHUTDOWNS, ICE WITH STRINGS, ACA SUBSIDIES, MINIMIZE TARIFFS, IRAN NEGOTIATIONS, CHILD CREDIT, DRUG POLICY, SOUTHERN BORDER, VACCINES, AI GUARDRAILS, SOCIAL SECURITY, ETHICS REFORM BUT NOT TRUMP IMPEACHMENTRobert Weiner reports that a feature article November 3rd in USA TODAY authored by him and policy analyst Emmbrooke Flather asserts that a divided Congress and the White House can pass a productive agenda if all sides are willing to share credit. Weiner lays out areas that can occur. Weiner was a spokesman in the Clinton and Bush White Houses. He was a committee chief of staff, director of communications/spokesman, and staffer for several top officials, including Cong. Claude Pepper, Ed Koch, John Conyers, Charles Rangel, Sen. Ted Kennedy, and 4-Star Gen./Drug Czar Barry McCaffrey.Weiner and Flather laid out twelve areas Congress could address: no shutdowns, ICE with strings, ACA subsidies, minimize tariffs, Iran war funding and negotiations, Child tax credit, drug policy, the Southern border, vaccines, AI guardrails, Social Security, andethics reforms but not Trump impeachment reform.See full text of Weiner and Flathers' USA Today article.Link:Weiner announced that his team's articles have been named H1, 2, and 3 -- the highest citations-- by OpEd News.Other recent articles include a piece on October 31st in OpEd News by Weiner and Brenna Sculthorpe urging the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to stand by his Indiana values and defend the midterm elections from any meddling with the results. The authors contend Roberts would raise the respect for the court as a legacy that will last longer than the current administration. The article was ranked H2.Link:Weiner and Jaylen Hill co-authored a piece on October 31st in OpEd News demonstrating how Trump's efforts to build structures honoring himself are contrary to religious values in the Bible and embodied by American heroes like Billy Graham. The article was ranked H1.Link:Weiner and Khel Gordhan co-authored an article on November 1st laying out how the 2024 Chicago Democratic National Convention delegates had asked when "Trump fatigue" would come, and assert that the midterm elections are showing the answer is now.Link: Trump Fatigue Is Here OpEdRobert Weiner was also interviewed by the London Times on October 14th for his insight into the midterm elections. There, he discussed the odds of a Democrat controlled Senate and Trump's plummeting poll numbers.Link:Previously, on September 23rd, Weiner and Flather co-authored a piece on the Sept. 24th U.S.-China summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The op-ed describes what's at stake for both major powers and highlights top priorities for Trump and Xi during these talks.Link:Finally, the Weiner team produced a non-partisan issue TV message on critical areas of concern heading into the November midterms. The script was also published as an op-ed to OpEd News, receiving an H2 ranking.Link to the video:Link to the article:(Note: Do not use the video link in the article. Use the link above)Speakers in the OpEd/Script include:Robert Weiner is a former White House and Congressional senior staffer. He has an M.A. from UMass Amherst and a B.A. from Oberlin College.Pat Berg is a breast cancer researcher at George Washington University. She has a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago and a B.S. from the Illinois Institute of Technology.Emma Paris is a junior at Saint Mary's College studying Political Science and Communications.Griffin Cobb is a junior at Providence College studying Political Science and History.Lily Roberti is a sophomore at Arcadia University studying Media and Communication.Andrew Beauchamp is a junior at Linfield University studying Political Science and Journalism.For more information, visit:For interviews or more information, contact: Robert Weiner and Khel GordhanRobert Weiner Associates+1 202-306-1200...The OpEd News published or republished articles may be found at

Robert Weiner

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DIVIDED CONGRESS & WH CAN PASS PRODUCTIVE AGENDA IF SHARE CREDIT: BOB WEINER IN USA TODAY, WH & CONG VETERAN News Provided By Weiner Public News November 03, 2026, 17:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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