Serin Games Studio Announces Co-Op Physics Party Game 'Animal Chaos' For PC Via Steam

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The independent game studio releases the official gameplay reveal trailer and opens the Steam store page ahead of a planned 2027 release.

- Serin BV RepresentativeNETHERLANDS, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Independent game development studio Serin BV has officially announced Animal Chaos, a two-to-five-player online multiplayer physics party and cooperative escape game scheduled to launch on PC via Steam in January 2027. Accompanying the announcement, the studio has published the official gameplay reveal trailer and launched the title's Steam Store Page.Developed for family-friendly multiplayer sessions, Animal Chaos places players in control of spherical zoo animals, including goats, zebras, leopards, lions, giraffes, hippos, and elephants. Each animal class features distinct weight and momentum characteristics. The movement system allows players to transition between standard walking for precise platforming and a high-speed rolling mechanic governed by collision physics.In the primary game mode, Catch and Escape, a cooperative team of up to four players works together as the animals to activate generators, unlock the main exit gate, and escape the zoo. Simultaneously, a fifth player assumes the role of the Hunter, patrolling the grounds with a capture net. When an animal is captured and carried toward a holding cell, remaining teammates can use downhill rolling momentum to collide with the Hunter and release the captured player. The game also integrates built-in proximity and team voice chat to facilitate real-time communication during matches."With Animal Chaos, our development team set out to build a physics-driven multiplayer game where movement and momentum create unpredictable cooperative moments," said a spokesperson for Serin BV. "By combining our rolling collision mechanics with built-in proximity voice chat, we wanted to give friend groups a game where rescuing a teammate is just as engaging as escaping the map."In addition to the main escape mode, Animal Chaos includes four additional multiplayer modes supporting two to five players online:- Catch and Escape (4v1 Online Co-Op): Four animal players cooperate to power generators, unlock holding cages, and exit the zoo while one Hunter player attempts to capture the team.- Super Animal Hunt: One player collects a temporary power-up while the remaining players attempt to collide with the carrier to transfer the item.- Battle Arena: Players compete on elevated platforms with environmental hazards until one participant remains.- Obby Race: Participants navigate obstacle courses featuring ramps, moving hazards, and player-to-player collisions.Animal Football: Two teams compete to score goals using an oversized physics ball and rolling movement mechanics.Animal Chaos is scheduled for release on PC via Steam in 2027 and on consoles later on. Additional information, development updates, and community playtest schedules are available on the Official Studio Youtube Channel and the Official Discord Server.About Serin BVSerin BV is an independent game studio building bold, stylized, physics-driven multiplayer games designed to bring friend groups and families together for unforgettable co-op chaos.

Erik Bas Soeteman

Serin Games

...

Visit us on social media:

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Serin Games Studio Announces Co-Op Physics Party Game 'Animal Chaos' for PC via Steam News Provided By Keymailer November 03, 2026, 17:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.