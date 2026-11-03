Extu Program Coordinator Kelsey Weeks Earns SITE Southeast Scholarship

Kelsey Weeks at IMEX Conference

Kelsey Weeks earned a scholarship to attend the SITE Young Leaders Conference at IMEX America for achievements in SITE Southeast's Pathways Mentorship Program.

- Tiffany NewsomeATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Extu Program Coordinator Kelsey Weeks was awarded a scholarship from SITE Southeast's Pathways Program to attend the SITE Young Leaders Conference, held during IMEX America week in Las Vegas. The scholarship included a complimentary registration for the Young Leaders Conference on October 11 and airfare reimbursement.Weeks joined the Pathways Program during her first year working in the incentive travel industry. The mentorship program paired her with mentor Carol Owen, owner of Retreats Resources. The two met regularly throughout the year to discuss industry challenges, career development, and different approaches to planning incentive travel programs. Weeks also joined SITE Southeast's education and sustainability committees. Through the mentorship, Weeks learned how experienced incentive travel professionals plan and manage programs.Recognition for Maximizing OpportunityIn the fall, Pathways Program mentees interested in attending the SITE Young Leaders Conference were invited to present an overview of their mentorship experience to a panel of judges. Presentations were evaluated on how clearly the mentee explained their goals and reflected on their achievements, as well as presentation quality and delivery.Weeks delivered the highest-scoring presentation."Kelsey jumped in with both feet and no turning back," said Tiffany Newsome, SITE Southeast's Vice President of Young Leaders. "She embraced every opportunity presented to her. She got involved with committees, built a strong relationship with her mentor, and looked for ways to apply what she was learning. We want the scholarship to go to someone who is going to maximize its benefits, and Kelsey demonstrated that she would do exactly that."Bringing New Ideas and Relationships Back to ExtuDuring IMEX America, Weeks joined meetings with destination management companies, hotels, and other travel partners while learning firsthand how planners evaluate destinations, negotiate with suppliers, and build relationships that serve as the foundation of successful incentive travel programs."It allows you to learn so much about different destinations, companies, and their offerings," Weeks said of her IMEX experience. "So much of the industry is relationship-based and making sure you can connect as individuals. Program planning is so much easier when you connect as humans, because incentive trips are big undertakings. When you can just be genuine with your partner, that goes a long way."Investing in the Next Generation of Incentive TravelWeeks plans to continue her path toward an account management role, in which she can take greater ownership of incentive travel programs and get more involved in partner selection and sales, while shaping trip experiences from concept to execution. She sees lasting value in her relationship with Carol Owen, though the official mentorship ends at the end of the year."My mentor and I just really hit it off," Weeks said. "She's phenomenal and has been super helpful in terms of networking and industry knowledge. Carol's always going to be my mentor."For Extu, Weeks' recognition reflects the continued development of those who bring incentive travel programs to life. By expanding her industry network, learning from experienced professionals, and bringing new ideas back to the Extu team, Weeks is proving the value of investing in incentive travel's future leaders.

Ken Szpindor

Extu

+1 4046611362

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Extu Program Coordinator Kelsey Weeks Earns SITE Southeast Scholarship News Provided By Extu November 03, 2026, 17:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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