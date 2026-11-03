India Continues Pushing Moscow For Release Of Indians In Russian Army

India Presses Moscow on Release of Nationals in Russian Army

India continues to raise the issue of the release of its nationals who remain with the Russian armed forces with Moscow at various levels, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday, while referring to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta, US.

Addressing queries during the MEA's bi-weekly press briefing, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Jaishankar held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 gathering, including one with his Russian counterpart. Responding to a question on whether the issue of Indian nationals still serving with the Russian armed forces was discussed during the meeting, Jaiswal said India continued to pursue the matter with Russia at various levels.

Ongoing Efforts for Repatriation

"As far as the release of Indian nationals who still remain with the Russian side is concerned, as I've informed you earlier, this is an issue which we continue to take up with the Russian side at various levels," he added.

According to Jaiswal, in the meeting, the two leaders discussed the ongoing conflicts in Europe and West Asia. "External Affairs Minister had several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 meeting. One of the meetings was with the Foreign Minister of Russia. In that meeting, he discussed the ongoing conflicts that is happening in Europe as also in the Middle East, the West Asia," Jaiswal said.

Last month, the MEA had said that around 259 Indian nationals had been recruited into the Russian army. Of these,139 had been discharged and brought back to India through government efforts, while discussions with Moscow were ongoing for the return of another 69. The ministry had also clarified that it did not have information on the number of recruits who may have acquired Russian citizenship, as its records maintained details only of Indian citizens.

Diplomatic Engagement at G20

His remarks come as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Atlanta to discuss the Ukraine conflict, the Gulf situation and wider international issues during a bilateral interaction on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Jaishankar shared a photograph with Lavrov on X on Saturday, October 31, confirming the meeting.“Discussed the Ukraine conflict, Gulf situation and multilateral issues with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia,” he wrote.

The interaction took place against the backdrop of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which continues to divide world leaders, while tensions in West Asia have heightened concerns over energy security, maritime trade routes and regional stability. The discussions covered the Ukraine conflict, the Gulf situation and multilateral issues, reflecting the broader geopolitical concerns confronting the international community.

Despite differences between Moscow and Western capitals over the Russia-Ukraine war, New Delhi has continued to engage with Russia through high-level diplomatic meetings. India has consistently maintained that dialogue and diplomacy remain essential for addressing international conflicts. At the G20 gathering, Jaishankar also emphasised the importance of diplomatic engagement over military action, maintaining that military solutions alone cannot resolve complex global challenges and that diplomatic efforts should remain a priority.

The meeting between Jaishankar and Lavrov took place amid differences among G20 members over the Ukraine war and other international security concerns. The two-day gathering in Atlanta, hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, also witnessed disagreements over Russia's participation. Several European representatives reportedly objected to sharing the traditional group photograph with Lavrov, following which the host country cancelled the arrangement. The meeting concluded without a joint communique after participating countries failed to reach an agreement on several contentious issues. The United States subsequently decided to release a chairman's statement outlining the discussions.

Apart from the Ukraine conflict, the talks also covered energy security, global supply chains, food security and the protection of key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

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