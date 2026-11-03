BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Offers To Debate Rahul Gandhi At Congress HQ

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Challenge

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an open debate, offering to visit the Congress office himself to debate the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha on various issues, documents and alleged links with foreign entities. Hitting back at the Congress leader following his multi-platform push for a face-to-face debate with the Prime Minister, the BJP leader asked Gandhi to "get satisfied" with him first before challenging the top BJP leadership.

“I am ready to come to the Congress office to debate with you on papers, issues, and your collaboration with foreign powers-fix the day and time. Get satisfied with me first, then challenge our leaders,” Dubey wrote on X.

Escalating Political Confrontation

Dubey's remarks came amid an escalating political exchange between the BJP and Congress over Gandhi's repeated challenge to PM Modi for an open debate on allegations of foreign interference and connections. Earlier on Tuesday, Gandhi intensified his challenge by launching a poll on X, asking young Indians whether they wanted to see him and the Prime Minister engage in a face-to-face debate. He also tagged senior BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging them to convince the Prime Minister to accept his challenge.

“Youth of India, Do you want to see a Rahul Gandhi vs Narendra Modi open debate? @rajnathsingh ji, @nitin_gadkari ji, @ChouhanShivraj ji, @myogiadityanath ji - you always have the PM's best interest in mind, please convince him to come,” Gandhi posted.

Gandhi's Proposed Debate Format

The poll offered two options:“Yes - Modi Ji, Daro Mat” and“No - Modi Ji, Dar Gaye”, with Gandhi taking a swipe at the Prime Minister. The latest post followed Gandhi's renewed challenge to PM Modi for an open debate on allegations concerning foreign connections. He had suggested that the discussion could be held at any venue and even proposed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat as the judge.

In an earlier post, Gandhi had said that 24 hours had passed since his initial challenge and urged the Prime Minister to participate in a public discussion in the presence of the media and the youth.“It's been 24 hours since I challenged you, Modi ji. You say the Opposition is anti-national. Choose any stage, any venue, and debate me on this - Who is anti-national? Who has connections with foreign forces? And what is the nature of those connections? Let's do this as soon as possible. Daro mat!” Gandhi had written.

Proposing the format, the Congress leader said both leaders could sit across a table, with the Prime Minister free to choose the moderator.“We'll both be there. The media will be there. The youth of this country will be there. There will be a table. You'll sit on one side, I'll sit on the other. You can appoint whoever you want as the judge. You can even make Mohan Bhagwat ji the judge,” he said.

List of Alleged Issues

Gandhi had also listed several issues he wanted to discuss, including the financial system, the India-US deal, the Adani case and the Epstein matter.“There will be questions about the financial system, the financial structure, how the US deal happened, why it happened and why so quickly, why you made the deal alone and didn't inform the Cabinet, why the Adani case was closed, Epstein - and many other issues. We'll discuss all of them openly. Let the truth come out. Let everything be crystal clear,” he said. He further challenged the Prime Minister to file a defamation case against him over his allegations, adding that he was already facing around 45 such cases.

The confrontation follows Gandhi's earlier allegations that PM Modi became and remained Prime Minister with foreign assistance and that India's financial system was controlled and supported by foreign forces. The exchange also comes against the backdrop of PM Modi's remarks at the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. The Prime Minister had criticised the Opposition, accusing it of becoming an obstructionist force and alleging that certain forces were conspiring to divide the country with backing from abroad. (ANI)

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