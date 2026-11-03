Amygdala Calls The Midterms: Neuropolitics Platform Predicts Winners
|Race
|Amygdala forecast
|Texas Senate
|Win: Talarico (D) over Paxton (R)
|Georgia Senate
|Win: Ossoff (D) over Collins (R)
|Florida Senate
|Win: Moody (R) over Nixon (D)
|Michigan Senate
|Win: El-Sayed (D) over Rogers (R)
|Kansas Senate
|Lean: Marshall (R) over Hamilton (D)
|Iowa Senate
|Win: Turek (D) over Hinson (R)
|Alabama Governor
|Win: Tuberville (R) over Jones (D)
|Texas Governor
|Win: Abbott (R) over Hinojosa (D)
|Kansas Governor
|Lean: Masterson (R) over Corson (D)
|Georgia Governor
|Toss-up: Bottoms (D) vs. Jackson (R)
These are Amygdala's pre-election forecasts, not election results.
BEYOND WHAT VOTERS SAY
Amygdala's Algorithmic Neuroscience methodology models voters, their concerns and desires, and how candidates resonate with them. The aim: understand the emotional forces driving stated preference.
Throughout 2026, Amygdala has supported local, state and federal campaigns with neuroscience-based polling, strategy, message testing, ad effectiveness, message crafting, and fundraising.
“Emotions win elections. But campaigns need more than a hunch about what voters feel,” said Dr. Robert Tatterson, co-founder and CEO.
The NeuroPolitics platform brings together Voter NeuroModels, Candidate NeuroProfiles, NeuroFocus Groups and NeuroMessaging. The next platform update will include dynamic modeling to let campaigns simulate messaging before taking it public.
“Our Voter Digital Twins turn that question into something campaigns can explore, test and act on,” said Devin Pracar, co-founder and Chief Product Officer.
ABOUT AMYGDALA
Amygdala brings Neuroscience to political strategy, and execution. Its NeuroPolitics platform uses Algorithmic Neuroscience to understand nonconscious voter response, inform polling and strengthen campaign messaging. Learn more or request a demonstration:
MEDIA CONTACT Mike Smith | Chief Political Officer, Amygdala
... | 703-623-3834
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