Amygdala Calls The Midterms: Neuropolitics Platform Predicts Winners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Breakthrough NeuroPolitics Platform Amygdala Predicts Final 2026 Senate and Gubernatorial Winners Berkeley, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amygdala today released its final predictions for nine key U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races. Its NeuroPolitics platform uses proprietary Algorithmic Neuroscience to model nonconscious voter emotion-not just stated preference. “People vote for the future they Desire and against the future they Fear,” said Dr. A. K. Pradeep, chairman and co-founder of Amygdala.“The ballot records the choice. We study the Limbic System forces behind it.” THE FINAL CALLS

Race Amygdala forecast Texas Senate Win: Talarico (D) over Paxton (R) Georgia Senate Win: Ossoff (D) over Collins (R) Florida Senate Win: Moody (R) over Nixon (D) Michigan Senate Win: El-Sayed (D) over Rogers (R) Kansas Senate Lean: Marshall (R) over Hamilton (D) Iowa Senate Win: Turek (D) over Hinson (R) Alabama Governor Win: Tuberville (R) over Jones (D) Texas Governor Win: Abbott (R) over Hinojosa (D) Kansas Governor Lean: Masterson (R) over Corson (D) Georgia Governor Toss-up: Bottoms (D) vs. Jackson (R)

These are Amygdala's pre-election forecasts, not election results.

BEYOND WHAT VOTERS SAY

Amygdala's Algorithmic Neuroscience methodology models voters, their concerns and desires, and how candidates resonate with them. The aim: understand the emotional forces driving stated preference.

Throughout 2026, Amygdala has supported local, state and federal campaigns with neuroscience-based polling, strategy, message testing, ad effectiveness, message crafting, and fundraising.

“Emotions win elections. But campaigns need more than a hunch about what voters feel,” said Dr. Robert Tatterson, co-founder and CEO.

The NeuroPolitics platform brings together Voter NeuroModels, Candidate NeuroProfiles, NeuroFocus Groups and NeuroMessaging. The next platform update will include dynamic modeling to let campaigns simulate messaging before taking it public.

“Our Voter Digital Twins turn that question into something campaigns can explore, test and act on,” said Devin Pracar, co-founder and Chief Product Officer.

ABOUT AMYGDALA

Amygdala brings Neuroscience to political strategy, and execution. Its NeuroPolitics platform uses Algorithmic Neuroscience to understand nonconscious voter response, inform polling and strengthen campaign messaging. Learn more or request a demonstration:

MEDIA CONTACT Mike Smith | Chief Political Officer, Amygdala

... | 703-623-3834

CONTACT: Mike Smith Amygdala 7036233834...