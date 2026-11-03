Alpharus Health Expands Learning Institute To Strengthen Illinois Behavioral Health Workforce

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, IL, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpharus Health recently expanded its Learning Institute by adding two experienced workforce development leaders who will help advance the organization's commitment to professional education, training and workforce development across Illinois.

The expansion is being led by the addition of Lisa Abrams, Director of the Learning Institute, and Kathrina St. Flavin, Learning and Development Specialist. Their combined expertise in training, instructional design, and learning management systems will help shape the next generation of learning opportunities for Alpharus Health employees along with the broader behavioral health workforce.

The Alpharus Health Learning Institute provides training, continuing education and professional development opportunities designed to strengthen the behavioral health workforce and support high-quality care for people in need.

Abrams joined Alpharus Health after seven years at Haymarket Center, where she built one of the largest Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor (CADC) training and certification programs in Illinois. During her tenure, she also led the development of a learning management system and created workforce development workshops that became widely utilized by behavioral health providers across the state.

In her new role, Abrams will oversee the strategic growth of the Learning Institute, assess training needs across the organization and develop a robust calendar of internal and external learning opportunities.

St. Flavin joined Alpharus Health earlier this year and brings more than a decade of experience in training design, instructional development and learning management systems. Since joining the organization, she has played an integral role in evaluating training infrastructure and helping identify opportunities to improve employee learning and professional development experiences.

Together, Abrams and St. Flavin will also expand external training opportunities for behavioral health professionals throughout Illinois. The Alpharus Health Learning Institute's mission is to strengthen the workforce and increase access to high-quality behavioral health education.

"Developing and supporting a strong behavioral health workforce is one of the most important investments we can make in the future of care," said Maria Bruni, Chief Strategy Officer at Alpharus Health. "Lisa and Kathrina's leadership will help us create new opportunities for professional growth, strengthen our internal training programs and expand educational offerings that benefit providers across Illinois."

As demand for behavioral health services continues to grow, the Learning Institute expansion reflects Alpharus Health's long-term commitment to addressing workforce challenges through education, training and professional development.

For more information about the Alpharus Health Learning Institute, visit .

About Alpharus Health

Alpharus Health, formerly Gateway Foundation, is a national nonprofit behavioral health provider dedicated to helping people build healthier lives. Drawing on nearly 60 years of experience, Alpharus Health delivers comprehensive substance use and mental health treatment rooted in compassion, access, innovation, and clinical excellence. From community facilities in multiple states and in-custody treatment programs across the country, Alpharus Health provides life-changing care to people, families, and communities. Alpharus Health is All For Healing.

CONTACT: Pedro Acosta Alpharus Health 773-848-3478...