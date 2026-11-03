Scott Walker Of Orange Cyberdefense And Tom Davis Of Aviatrix To Share Optimal Containment Strategies With Cisos And Security Professionals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Live Interactive Online Session on Nov. 5 Examines How AI-Powered Attacks Spread Through the Cloud and the Network-Based Containment That Stops Them

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviatrix® distinguished architect Tom Davis and Scott Walker, chief architect at Orange Cyberdefense, will present“Cloud Containment in the Age of AI: Stopping Attacks Before They Spread,” a live online session for chief information security officers and security professionals in the Americas. The 60-minute session takes place Thursday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m. ET. It will provide a technical view into how attackers use AI to find vulnerabilities, write working exploits, and move through cloud environments at machine speed, and why network-based containment has become the control that decides whether a compromise becomes a breach.

The technical session builds on the global partnership Orange Business and Aviatrix announced in March 2026, which extends the Orange Business Evolution Platform into multicloud environments through the Aviatrix Cloud Native Security FabricTM (read more ). This month, the two companies expanded the partnership to Asia-Pacific, beginning with Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The Evolution Platform now hosts the Cloud Native Security Fabric in more than 40 locations worldwide, so Orange Business customers can deploy it with no additional hardware and choose self-service, co-managed, or fully managed operations.

The session arrives as the Toxic Combination reshapes the cloud threat model: attackers are industrializing, AI is putting offensive capability in more hands, and the cloud remains insecure by default. The IBM 2026 X-Force Threat Intelligence Index reported a 44% increase in attacks that exploit public-facing applications, driven by missing authentication controls and AI-enabled vulnerability scanning.1 AI workloads also pull in open-source packages, pre-trained models, and agentic tools that extend the Trust Chain into every cloud environment, so one poisoned component can reach thousands of organizations before anyone notices. When prevention fails and detection is too slow, containment decides the outcome. Containment is the architectural enforcement of explicit communication policy at every workload, governing what it can reach and what can reach it, at the granularity of workload identity and protocol, on every path available to it, independent of whether a compromise has been detected.

“Attackers now use AI to find a weakness, build the exploit, and move through a cloud estate faster than any team can patch or respond. Prevention will fail, and detection will often arrive too late. What decides the damage is how far a compromised workload can reach,” said Tom Davis, distinguished architect at Aviatrix.“Every enterprise running AI workloads in the cloud needs network-based containment in place now. That means governing what each workload can reach, on every path, whether or not anyone has detected the attack yet. That is how a security team keeps the Blast Radius of a compromise small enough to survive.”

What Attendees Will Learn



How attackers use frontier AI models to discover unknown vulnerabilities, write working exploits, automate reconnaissance, and produce convincing phishing and deepfakes.

Why the AI Trust Chain of open-source packages, pre-trained models, and agentic skills has become a top-tier attack vector, and how a single compromise spreads across many environments.

Why misconfigurations and over-permissioned identities remain the most preventable cause of cloud breaches, and how AI speeds their exploitation.

How to limit the Blast Radius of a compromised workload with path-complete enforcement at every workload and Communication Governance, including default-deny outbound policy, that blocks data theft and command-and-control traffic. How 24/7 managed detection and response works alongside containment, so every contained incident is still investigated and resolved.

Attendees will receive a containment-first checklist to take back to their teams. They can also request a free Containment Assessment from Aviatrix or a managed detection and response briefing from Orange Business.

Who Should Attend

Chief information security officers and security leaders, Security Operations Center and detection and response teams, cloud platform engineers, and anyone responsible for securing cloud or AI workloads.

Session Details

Title: Cloud Containment in the Age of AI: Stopping Attacks Before They Spread

Date: Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026

Time: 11 a.m. to noon ET (8 a.m. to 9 a.m. PT)

Format: Live on Microsoft Teams, with interactive polls and a live question-and-answer session

Presenters: Tom Davis, distinguished architect, Aviatrix; Scott Walker, chief architect, Orange Cyberdefense

Register Here

To learn more about the Cloud Native Security Fabric, visit aviatrix.ai/platform.

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix® is the network containment company. The Aviatrix Containment Platform sets what every cloud workload may reach before any attack, so a compromised workload does not become a company-wide breach. Built on the Cloud Native Security Fabric, it enforces that policy in the network, at every workload and in every cloud, with nothing to install and nothing to detect first, and encrypts the traffic it allows. It is simpler, safer, faster, and less costly than the firewalls and agents it replaces. The Cloud Native Security Fabric is quantum-safe. Trusted by more than 500 of the world's leading enterprises. For more information, visit aviatrix.ai.

###

Media Contact: ...

Footnote for the wire and website versions

1. IBM, 2026 X-Force Threat Intelligence Index, February 2026.

CONTACT: Kelli Tejada Aviatrix 888-311-8328...