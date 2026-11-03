Small Business Benefits Made Easier: Saskatchewan Blue Cross Introduces Business Select®

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Get coverage that clicks. Business Select makes benefits simpler for small Saskatchewan businesses.

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When you run a small business, choosing employee benefits needs to be easy to buy, compare and put in place. Saskatchewan Blue Cross's new Business Select group benefits solution gives you comprehensive coverage in just a few clicks and gets you back to running your business.

Today, Saskatchewan small businesses with 3 to 49 eligible employees can get a simpler benefits shopping experience with Business Select. Streamlined plans make selecting coverage quick and easier to compare. Get quotes generated in real time, giving you the power to explore your options sooner. Plus, it's supported by a fully digital application and onboarding process, meaning less paperwork

“When you run a small business, you need benefits that work for your team without adding more work to your day,” says Kelly Wilson, President and CEO at Saskatchewan Blue Cross.“With Business Select, you can spend less time waiting for quotes and more time choosing coverage that fits your business. From comparing your options to getting your plan started, we're making the experience simpler so you can focus on your business and the people who help it grow.”

Less back and forth. More time for your business.

Choosing benefits should not mean waiting through rounds of quote requests. With Business Select, you can review multiple coverage options without waiting for multiple quotes. That means less back and forth as you compare plans, choose optional benefits to fit your needs and move ahead with a digital application and onboarding process.

What Business Select means for you

From your first quote to getting your plan started, Business Select keeps the focus on making benefits easier:



Quotes in minutes. Get real-time pricing.

Easier comparisons. See multiple quotes without the wait.

Coverage, simplified. Pre-built, comprehensive coverages help streamline your choices.

Room to make it your own. With three levels of coverage to choose from, you can adjust as your company grows.

Support built in. Your plan includes an Employee and Family Assistance Program, Virtual Care and Second Opinion® benefits. Modern, digital-first. Move from quote to application through a seamless online experience designed to make purchasing group benefits faster, easier and more convenient

Get ready for a simpler benefits experience

If you own a small business in Saskatchewan with 3 to 49 eligible employees, Business Select gives you a simple way to choose employee benefits. With timely quotes, easier plan comparisons and less paperwork, you can focus on finding coverage that fits your team and getting back to running your business.

Looking for coverage that clicks? Visit business.sk.bluecross.ca, contact us today at 1-306-556-3111 or email ....

Media contact

Cheryl de Villiers

Director – Brand, External Affairs and Community

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