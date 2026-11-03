1win Team Secure Direct Qualification for Major Stage 2 After Moscow Cyber Games 2026 Victory

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Belgrade, Serbia, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1win Team secured guaranteed participation in Stage 2 of the upcoming Counter-Strike 2 Major after winning Moscow Cyber Games 2026. The team defeated HOTU 2-0 in the grand final, claiming the championship title and $98,000 (equivalent to RUB 8 million) in prize money.

In the grand final on November 1, 1win Team delivered a convincing performance across both maps, winning 13-9 on Anubis and 13-11 on Dust2. The victory marks a major milestone for 1win and establishes its revamped CS2 roster among the world's top teams.

“Winning Moscow Cyber Games means much more to us than just a trophy. We are the roster built from the ground up, and not many people in the industry believed we could reach this level so quickly. But as a team, we put in the work, stayed focused on our goals, and trusted each other throughout our training camps and official matches,” 1win Team captain nafany (Vladislav Gorshkov) commented on the win, mentioning,“Now we're heading straight to Stage 2 of the Major, and that's exactly where we want to be. This is only the beginning, and we're hungry for more.”

The Moscow triumph is the latest in a remarkable rise for 1win Team CS2. The roster has already made headlines on the international stage with its performance at ESL Pro League Season 24, where the team defeated Team Spirit 2-0 in one of the tournament's biggest upsets. 1win followed up the victory with wins over G2 and Legacy, finishing the group stage with a 3-1 record and securing a playoff berth. The Team Spirit upset also earned the players a $100,000 bonus from the owner of 1win.

What makes 1win Team's achievements particularly remarkable is the story behind the roster. The organization built an entirely new lineup from scratch, bringing together players looking for a fresh opportunity to revive their careers. In a remarkably short period, the team has transformed from a newly assembled project into an international contender, winning major tournaments and securing a place among the world's top 12 CS2 teams. The Moscow Cyber Games title brings further opportunities, including invitations to two prestigious Tier 1 events: BLAST Bounty and PGL Cluj-Napoca.

From a completely new roster to victories over Team Spirit and a Moscow Cyber Games championship, 1win Team have quickly established themselves as a force to watch in Counter-Strike 2. With BLAST Bounty, PGL Cluj-Napoca, and Major Stage 2 ahead, the team has another chance to make a major breakthrough.

About 1win Team CS2

The current 1win Team Counter-Strike 2 roster joined the organization on August 1, 2026. The lineup features Vladislav“nafany” Gorshkov, Sergey“Ax1Le” Rykhtorov, Andrey“BELCHONOKK” Yasinskiy, Petr“fame” Bolyshev and Artem“ArtFr0st” Kharitonov, coached by Konstantin“groove” Pikiner. 1win Team is currently developing a dedicated training base for the roster in Serbia, the same location the organization previously used for its Dota 2 bootcamp. Streaming service W.TV serves as the team's general sponsor.





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1win Team Secure Direct Qualification for Major Stage 2 After Moscow Cyber Games 2026 Victory

CONTACT: Contact Press Office 1win press@1win.pro