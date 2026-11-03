Osaic Partners With Nitrogen To Bring Its Full Product Suite And AI Capabilities To Nearly 10,000 Advisors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Osaic advisors gain access to all six Nitrogen products and agentic AI to win new business, document best interest, and keep clients fearless.

Auburn, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nitrogen, an AI-powered technology provider for financial advisors, today announced that Osaic, one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management strategies, has approved its entire suite of advisor products, including all Nucleus AI capabilities, for use across its network of financial professionals.

The approval gives Osaic advisors access to all six Nitrogen products: Risk Center, Research Center, Income Center, Tax Center, Legacy Center, and Insurance Center. Advisors can adopt the products that best fit their practices, with the flexibility to add more capabilities as their needs evolve.

At the center of Nitrogen's suite is Nucleus, its agentic AI engine that connects products and completes tasks with advisor approval. Osaic advisors can now turn client statements into portfolios, generate retirement income illustrations, and transform tax returns into visual insights. Combined with Nitrogen's trusted analytics and persuasive visuals, these capabilities help advisors showcase the value of their advice in every client meeting.

"Every hour an advisor spends on manual work is an hour they can't spend with a client or prospect," said Dan Zitting, CEO of Nitrogen. "Osaic is demonstrating their leadership by putting advisors first and giving them access to next-generation AI technology. By opening access to our entire suite, they're helping advisors spend less time on manual tasks and more time doing what they do best: delivering great advice, building relationships, and growing their businesses."

The expanded access supports Osaic's focus on advisor productivity, giving advisors technology designed to reduce time spent on manual tasks and create more opportunities to attract new clients and deepen existing relationships.

"Our financial professionals want AI they can put to work right away, and our job is to make sure it meets the standards their clients expect. Nitrogen's commitment to security and responsible AI gave us the confidence to approve the full suite, AI included,” said Sayee Bellamkonda, chief AI and technology officer at Osaic.“Now our advisors can put it to work winning new clients, deepening the relationships they have, and growing their businesses.”

Nitrogen is the first known wealthtech company to achieve ISO/IEC 42001 certification for responsible AI management, reinforcing its commitment to delivering AI capabilities advisors can use with confidence.

ABOUT NITROGEN

Nitrogen is a connected suite of advisor products designed to showcase the value of advice in every client meeting. Combining agentic AI with Risk Alignment, Investment Research, Income Planning, Tax Intelligence, Legacy Planning, and Insurance Alignment, Nitrogen turns complex financial insights into persuasive visuals. Trusted by tens of thousands of advisors, backed by an industry-leading Net Promoter Score of 71, and ISO 42001 certified, Nitrogen empowers advisors to deliver deeper, more personalized advice that wins prospects and strengthens long-term client relationships.

ABOUT OSAIC

Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management strategies, supporting over 10,000 financial professionals. Osaic's mission is to empower entrepreneurial advisors to create leading wealth management solutions that enhance lives and legacies. Visit to learn more.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: Osaic Wealth, Inc. and Osaic Institutions, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Osaic Services, Inc. and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Osaic Advisory Services, LLC, and CW Advisors, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by Osaic Wealth, Inc. are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.

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OSAIC PR CONTACT

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