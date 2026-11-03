Wearable Technology Market Forecast 20272032: Set To Reach USD 659.30 Billion As Smartwatches, Healthcare Monitoring, And Connected Devices Drive Growth, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The wearable technology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.90% during 2027–2032, driven by rising demand for health monitoring, enterprise augmented reality, and on-device artificial intelligence, with North America maintaining its leading position.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Mordor Intelligence, the wearable technology market size is projected to increase from USD 302 billion in 2027 to USD 659.30 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 16.90% during the forecast period (2027–2032). The market was valued at USD 257.4 billion in 2026, reflecting increasing demand for smart watches, wearable health-monitoring devices, connected accessories, and head-mounted displays.

The report highlights that growing adoption of clinical-grade sensors, enterprise augmented reality (AR), reimbursement-supported medical wearables, and low-power artificial intelligence (AI) technologies is creating opportunities across the global wearable technology industry. Manufacturers are increasingly developing devices that combine health monitoring, communication, workplace productivity, and digital connectivity. While expanding consumer ownership and institutional applications support market growth, data-privacy requirements, component supply constraints, and sustainability concerns continue to influence commercial adoption.

Key Wearable Technology Market Trends Shaping Future Growth

Healthcare Monitoring and Clinical-Grade Sensors Drive Demand

Increasing demand for continuous health monitoring is creating opportunities for wearable technology manufacturers. Healthcare providers are exploring connected devices that capture physiological information and support patient monitoring beyond conventional clinical settings. The integration of wearable sensors with electronic health records and remote patient monitoring platforms is expanding their potential applications. Medicare coverage for qualifying continuous glucose monitoring systems and remote monitoring services also supports the development of healthcare-focused wearable solutions. These developments are creating opportunities for suppliers offering medical-grade sensors, connected monitoring devices, and healthcare integration services.

Enterprise AR and Smart Glasses Expand Workplace Applications

Growing adoption of augmented reality devices across industrial and enterprise environments is supporting demand for head-mounted wearables. Businesses are exploring smart glasses for navigation, operational guidance, workplace safety, and frontline workforce productivity. Amazon's planned expansion of its smart delivery glasses fleet to more than 20,000 devices by the end of 2027 highlights the growing commercial application of wearable displays. These deployments create opportunities for manufacturers providing enterprise smart glasses, wearable software, and device-management solutions. However, workforce acceptance and implementation requirements remain important considerations.

On-Device AI and Advanced Battery Technologies Improve Device Capabilities

Advancements in edge AI, low-power processors, and battery technologies are creating opportunities for next-generation wearable devices. On-device processing enables wearables to perform selected functions without continuous smartphone connectivity, improving responsiveness and expanding independent device capabilities. Manufacturers are also investing in specialized batteries to support displays, continuous sensing, and additional processing workloads. These developments are strengthening product differentiation while increasing the importance of power efficiency, component integration, and compact device design.

"The wearable technology market is gaining momentum through rising demand for smartwatches, growing adoption of connected health-monitoring devices, and increasing use of Bluetooth and BLE-enabled wearables. These developments are creating opportunities for providers of wearable devices, sensor technologies, and connected digital health solutions. Mordor Intelligence's research examines key market trends, regional opportunities, and competitive strategies shaping the global wearable technology industry," says Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Wearable Technology Market Regional Outlook

North America remains a significant market for wearable technology, supported by established consumer electronics manufacturers, healthcare technology adoption, and institutional investments in connected monitoring solutions. Increasing integration of wearable devices into healthcare services and enterprise operations is creating opportunities for manufacturers and technology providers. The region also benefits from established distribution networks and growing demand for advanced smart watches, fitness trackers, and augmented reality devices. However, data-privacy compliance and device affordability continue to influence purchasing decisions.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key growth region for wearable technology, driven by increasing consumer adoption of smart watches, expanding electronics manufacturing capabilities, and government initiatives promoting connected devices. China's consumer purchase subsidy program includes eligible smart watches, wristbands, and smart glasses, supporting product affordability. Expanding availability of smart glasses across regional markets is also creating opportunities for device manufacturers, component suppliers, and technology platforms.

Table of Contents (Partial) – Wearable Technology Industry

INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 AI-enabled Clinical-grade Sensors

4.2.2 Enterprise AR for Frontline Workforce

4.2.3 Reimbursement Inclusion for Medical Wearables

4.2.4 Edge AI and Low-power Chipsets

4.2.5 Solid-state Micro-batteries

4.2.6 Immersive Gaming and E-sports Demand

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Data-privacy Compliance Burden

4.3.2 Advanced-packaging Supply Bottlenecks

4.3.3 E-waste and Sustainability Pressure

4.3.4 User Fatigue and Device Abandonment

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Device Type

5.1.1 Smart Watches

5.1.2 Ear-wearables

5.1.3 Head-mounted Displays

5.1.4 Smart Clothing

5.1.5 Wristbands

5.2 By Component

5.2.1 Processors and Memory

5.2.2 Sensors

5.2.3 Displays

5.2.4 Batteries

5.2.5 Connectivity ICs

5.2.6 Software and Services

5.3 By Connectivity Technology

5.3.1 Bluetooth and BLE

5.3.2 Cellular (LTE/5G)

5.3.3 Wi-Fi

5.3.4 NFC and UWB

5.3.5 Satellite and LP-WAN

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.4.1 Consumer Electronics

5.4.2 Healthcare and Medical

5.4.3 Industrial and Enterprise

5.4.4 Defense and Public Safety

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East

5.5.5 Africa

5.5.6 South America

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Apple Inc.

6.4.2 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

6.4.3 Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC)

6.4.4 Meta Platforms, Inc.

6.4.5 Sony Group Corporation

6.4.6 Xiaomi Corporation

6.4.7 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

6.4.8 Garmin Ltd.

6.4.9 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

6.4.10 And More

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

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