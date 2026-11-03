Khachkar Studios Publishes Week #8 Of Weekly T.A.P Reporting Across 26 Pilots

VIEW THE FULL 26-PILOT TABLE

Sunday attendance increased 65% or 761. Young women 15% of total. Outreach visits 1,955. Media views 1.3 million. Performance payments $2.7 million.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Khachkar Studios published today week #8 of its weekly T.A.P press releases for our 26 pilots.All Christian pilots are expected to work extraordinarily hard to significantly and expeditiously surpass two golden goals: (#1) a 100%+ increase in non-holiday Sunday total attendance and (#2) young women 15%+ of total attendance. All Christian pilots will empower the“Faithful” to join the Jesus Lives movement:“Bring a Friend. Bring a Family. This Sunday and every Sunday.”Key performance metrics include:1.Sunday attendance: Last four-week average attendance increased 65% or 761”Faithful” to 1,935 for the 11 First Group pilots.2.Young women attendance: 18 to 29 females were 15% of total attendees at 291 of 1,935 for the 11 First Group pilots.3.Outreach and engagement: Last week our pilot religious leaders made 250 outreach visits reaching 674 individuals, bringing the 2026 total to 1,955 outreach visits reaching 4,865 individuals.4.Social media views: 1,259,211 social media views to date for 607“Bring a Friend. Bring a Family.” invite videos, and 1,034 total class attendance to date for our pilots.5.Performance-linked payments: $2.7 million in performance-linked payments with 55% to pilots and 45% to supporting media organizations.Pilot of the Week: Our northeast U.S.A pilot Chabad-Lubavitch Center's amazing Rabbi made 100 outreach visits reaching 200 individuals during the week of 25–31 October 2026, or 40% of all outreach visits by our pilots. In recognition of the Rabbi's world-class benchmark performance, the Center won a $10,000 EMPOW award.All pilots live Biblically inspired world-class benchmarking and management excellence.Summary tables of key performance metrics for our pilots are published every Tuesday as a world-class benchmark in Transparency, Accountability, and Performance (T.A.P) and are available at:Khachkar Studios also supports multi-denominational religious organizations using performance-based criteria.About: Khachkar Studios' mission is empowering Judeo-Christian Faithful through a good news Biblically inspired world-class benchmarking and management excellence“Framework”.For more information about Khachkar Studios, visit:

Khachkar Studios

Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation

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Khachkar Studios Publishes Week #8 of Weekly T.A.P Reporting Across 26 Pilots News Provided By Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation November 03, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: World & Regional



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