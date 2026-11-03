Clesson Healthcare Law Opens Private Practice And Launches New Website

Clesson Healthcare Law

Clesson Healthcare Law's website helps potential clients connect with the new practice.

Craig Clesson brings over 20 years of in-house experience to healthcare professionals and small healthcare businesses; Nov. 5 panel to focus on pro bono work.

- Craig ClessonALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Clesson Healthcare Law, P.C. today announced the opening of its private practice and the launch of clessonlaw. Founded by Craig Clesson, the firm provides legal counsel to healthcare professionals and small healthcare businesses in California, Illinois, and Tennessee, with a focus on clear advice, predictable fees, and lasting client relationships.Clesson spent more than 20 years inside healthcare and life sciences companies, serving in roles including Chief Legal Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, and Chief Privacy Officer. He now brings that experience to people starting, running, and growing healthcare businesses of their own.“Healthcare professionals spend their working lives helping other people. When they start a practice or build a business, they deserve legal advice they can understand and a fee they can budget,” said Craig Clesson, founder of Clesson Healthcare Law.“I've sat in that seat. I started this firm to make that support more accessible. My job is to understand what a client is trying to do, explain the legal questions clearly, and help them move forward.”The firm advises on business formation and registration, expansion across state lines, licensing and credentialing, regulatory compliance, data privacy, corporate governance, and risk management. For defined projects, flat fees are quoted before the engagement begins, helping clients plan for the cost of legal support.Counsel that stays, even when there's no feeClesson will join a panel at Western State College of Law at the invitation of its student-run Public Interest Law Foundation. The event takes place Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, from 5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Room 127, 15101 Red Hill Ave., Tustin, CA 92780.Drawing on his own pro bono work, Clesson will discuss how legal services without a fee can become part of a lawyer's practice. On one matter, he put in 120 hours; 20-40 is standard. He hopes students will see public service as part of the practice they build."Pro bono work gives you a direct connection to why your skills matter," Clesson said. "You help someone who'd otherwise face a legal problem alone. That work deserves a place in the practice you build."The new website introduces the firm's services, Clesson's background, and its approach to working with clients. Visitors can learn about the practice and request a consultation at clessonlaw.About Clesson Healthcare Law, P.C.Clesson Healthcare Law provides flat-fee legal counsel to healthcare professionals and small healthcare businesses in California, Illinois, and Tennessee. Founded by Craig Clesson, a former in-house healthcare executive with more than 20 years inside healthcare companies, the firm handles formation, compliance, privacy, governance, and multi-state expansion. Craig quotes fees before the work starts and builds relationships designed to last. The firm exists to help those who help others. Learn more at clessonlaw.

Gary Smith

Clesson Healthcare Law, P.C.

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Clesson Healthcare Law opens private practice and launches new website News Provided By Yoimono LLC November 03, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law



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