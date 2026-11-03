Market Research Report On Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Clinical Trial Site Feasibility Featuring Analysis

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Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Clinical Trial Site Feasibility market

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Clinical Trial Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered clinical trial site feasibility market is rapidly evolving, driven by the increasing complexity of clinical trials and the need for data-driven solutions in site selection. This sector is becoming essential for optimizing trial efficiency and ensuring timely drug development. Below, we explore the current market size, growth drivers, leading regional players, and emerging trends shaping this important field.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the AI-Powered Clinical Trial Site Feasibility Market

The market for AI-powered clinical trial site feasibility has experienced remarkable expansion in recent years. From $1.53 billion in 2025, it is projected to rise to $1.89 billion by 2026, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.6%. The recent surge can be linked to factors such as increasingly complex clinical trial protocols, heightened cost pressures to shorten drug development timelines, greater reliance on data-driven trial planning, the broadening scope of global multi-site trials, and early adoption of predictive analytics in site feasibility assessments.

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Looking further ahead, this market is expected to grow substantially to $4.38 billion by 2030, maintaining a strong CAGR of 23.3%. Key drivers for this future growth include wider adoption of decentralized clinical trials, escalating demand for faster site activation, increased use of real-world evidence in site feasibility decisions, expansion of AI-enabled trial planning platforms, and a stronger focus on mitigating clinical trial risks. Important trends anticipated in this period comprise the growing use of AI-powered site selection models, predictive patient recruitment analytics, integration of real-world data, expansion of cloud-based feasibility solutions, and enhanced trial performance forecasting capabilities.

Understanding AI-Powered Clinical Trial Site Feasibility and Its Benefits

AI-powered clinical trial site feasibility involves platforms and services that utilize advanced algorithms to evaluate and select the most suitable sites for clinical trials. By analyzing extensive datasets, these solutions predict site performance and patient enrollment potential with greater accuracy. This technology accelerates decision-making and reduces the risk of delays in clinical trials. Additionally, it streamlines the feasibility process, improving overall operational efficiency and supporting better trial outcomes.

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Rising Clinical Trial Volumes as a Critical Growth Factor

One of the primary factors boosting the AI-powered clinical trial site feasibility market is the increasing number of clinical trials being conducted worldwide. Clinical trials are essential research studies aimed at testing the safety and efficacy of new drugs, medical devices, and treatments. The surge in trial activity is driven by growing investments in biomedical research and development from both public and private sectors, recognizing the urgent need for innovative healthcare solutions. As clinical trials proliferate, there is a growing demand for AI-enabled feasibility tools that help research organizations pinpoint the best trial locations, assess site capabilities, and forecast patient enrollment success rates. For instance, in April 2025, the Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute reported that the number of interventional clinical trials listed on clinicaltrials reached 404,637, illustrating the scale of research efforts fueling this market.

Regional Leadership and Growth Patterns in the AI-Powered Clinical Trial Site Feasibility Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the AI-powered clinical trial site feasibility market, reflecting the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure and significant investment in clinical research technology. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to become the fastest-growing market over the forecast period, driven by expanding clinical trial activity and increasing adoption of AI technologies. The market overview encompasses major regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global developments and opportunities.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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