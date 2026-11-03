Vegas Valley Air Duct Cleaning Brings Indoor Air Quality Focus To Southern Highlands Homes As Las Vegas Closes For Fall

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Las Vegas, NV, October 2026 - As Las Vegas moves into fall and homes stay closed up for longer stretches, Vegas Valley Air Duct Cleaning is spotlighting professional air duct cleaning for homeowners in Southern Highlands who want cleaner air circulating indoors. Established in 1986, the NADCA certified, BBB A+ accredited company provides residential air duct cleaning with 24/7 service throughout Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Summerlin, Spring Valley, Southern Highlands, and Paradise.During the long cooling season, a home's system moves air through the ductwork day after day, and desert dust that enters the home can settle inside those ducts over time. When fall arrives and the same system begins carrying heated air, whatever has built up inside continues to circulate from room to room. For families spending more evenings indoors, the quality of that circulating air matters - not just on the surfaces they can clean, but inside the system they cannot see.Southern Highlands homeowners often first notice the issue in everyday ways: a musty smell when the system starts, dust that seems to return no matter how often the house is cleaned, or air that never feels quite fresh indoors. Those are practical reasons to have the duct system cleaned professionally, rather than only wiping down vents from the outside."People take care of what they can see in their home, but the ductwork is hidden, and that is where a lot of what the family breathes passes through every day," said Ron Marino, owner of Vegas Valley Air Duct Cleaning. "A proper cleaning gets the whole system - every duct, the return, every vent and register - so the air moving through the home is moving through a clean system. That is how we have done it since 1986."The company follows the same full process it has used for decades. Technicians remove every vent and register and clean them, then run brush-ended hoses with a HEPA vacuum through every duct, including the return, while a negative air machine draws the loosened dirt out of the system. The entire system is then sanitized - the removal of mold, mildew and bacteria that cause odors and aggravate allergies - using a non-toxic, pet friendly treatment. The company never uses scent or fragrance to cover up odors. Customers can also receive FREE before and after pictures upon request, so they can see the condition of their ducts before the work and the results after.Southern Highlands homeowners can pair an air duct cleaning with the company's other residential services in the same visit, including dryer vent cleaning, evaporator coil cleaning, chimney sweeping, furnace cleaning, and fireplace repair. Vegas Valley Air Duct Cleaning is NADCA certified, a QUADCA member, and BBB A+ accredited. Homeowners can learn more and request service at any hour at .About Vegas Valley Air Duct CleaningVegas Valley Air Duct Cleaning has served Las Vegas since 1986. The NADCA certified, BBB A+ accredited company provides residential and commercial air duct cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, evaporator coil cleaning, chimney sweeping, furnace cleaning, fireplace repair, and commercial air duct cleaning, with 24/7 service throughout Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Summerlin, Spring Valley, Southern Highlands, and Paradise.Ron MarinoVegas Valley Air Duct Cleaning4593 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102702-480-2820...

Ron Marino

Vegas Valley Air Duct Cleaning

+ +1 702-480-2820

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Vegas Valley Air Duct Cleaning Brings Indoor Air Quality Focus to Southern Highlands Homes as Las Vegas Closes for Fall News Provided By Vegas Valley Air Duct Cleaning November 03, 2026, 17:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Environment



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