Harley Street Clinic Egynaecologist Expands Rapid Diagnostics And Women's Healthcare In London

eGynaecologist expands rapid diagnostics and consultant-led women's healthcare at 22 Harley Street, London.

CQC-registered clinic at 22 Harley Street pairs one-stop rapid diagnostics, advanced screening panels, and hybrid care pathways across London.

- Mr Javaid Muglu, Consultant GynaecologistLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Women across London seeking prompt, specialized gynaecological care now have expanded access to consultant-led clinical services as eGynaecologist strengthens its multidisciplinary operations at 22 Harley Street. Operating as a fully CQC-registered private clinic, the practice has launched an integrated women's healthcare model combining same-week in-person appointments, same-day pelvic diagnostics, and confidential at-home testing kits to eliminate protracted waiting times in clinical assessment and treatment.A significant proportion of reproductive and endocrine conditions-including endometriosis, adenomyosis, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), uterine fibroids, and complex perimenopausal hormonal shifts-develop insidiously before patients obtain an accurate diagnosis. When seeking an accredited private gynaecologist in London, patients frequently navigate fragmented healthcare pathways, shuffling between general practitioners, separate imaging facilities, and external pathology laboratories. This disconnected journey often leads to unnecessary delays, heightened medical anxiety, and prolonged diagnostic journeys. eGynaecologist directly dismantles these hurdles by centralizing primary clinical consultations, comprehensive imaging, non-invasive biomarker screenings, and post-procedure treatment pathways under one roof with direct sub-specialist consultant oversight.Led by accredited specialists including Mr Javaid Muglu, Consultant Gynaecologist, the medical team provides unhurried, empathetic, and confidential clinical sessions supported by doctor-performed ultrasound scans. Placing diagnostic imaging directly into the hands of the consulting physician allows patients to review and understand their ultrasound findings immediately. Rather than waiting days or weeks for external radiologist reports, patients collaborate with their consultant to establish clear, personalized treatment plans during the very first appointment.To accelerate early clinical detection for complex, hard-to-detect gynaecological conditions, the clinic provides advanced diagnostic technologies and non-invasive screening panels on-site:. Endometriosis assessment: Non-invasive evaluation utilizing the innovative Ziwig Endotest saliva panel alongside high-resolution transvaginal and pelvic imaging.. Uterine and ovarian screening: Early-detection protocols integrating HE4 and CA-125 serum biomarkers, together with the cutting-edge WID-easy swab test for endometrial cancer risk detection.. Genetic risk assessment: Targeted testing panels for BRCA gene mutations and Lynch syndrome for individuals with a known family history of ovarian or uterine cancer.. On-site outpatient procedures: Immediate access to colposcopy, diagnostic hysteroscopy, and outpatient cystoscopy performed in dedicated clinical suites without the need for hospital admission."Specialist clinical evaluation and thorough diagnostic screening must never be delayed until symptoms become debilitating," said Mr Javaid Muglu, Consultant Gynaecologist at eGynaecologist. "By pairing advanced diagnostic panels with rapid clinical consultations, we give patients immediate diagnostic clarity and evidence-based treatment pathways designed specifically around their personal health goals."Complementing its flagship Harley Street facility, eGynaecologist has established its "Green Pathways" care framework. This model seamlessly bridges in-person clinical sessions with secure remote video appointments and discreet self-collect home diagnostic kits. These home-based panels cover targeted menopause hormone profiling, intimate feminine health, and comprehensive sexually transmitted infection (STI) screening. This hybrid structure significantly reduces unnecessary physical travel across Greater London while maintaining strict clinical compliance and continuity of care.For women seeking rapid specialist attention from an accredited private gynaecologist in London, appointments are available with flexible scheduling across weekdays, evenings, and weekends. Patients can access clinical services via direct self-referral without requiring a preliminary GP letter. Self-pay patients and individuals using private health insurance policies can make direct enquiries or book an appointment online via the clinic's digital platform.About eGynaecologist:eGynaecologist is a multidisciplinary, CQC-registered private women's healthcare clinic situated at 22 Harley Street, London W1G 9PH. Delivering holistic, patient-centred, and evidence-based care, the clinic specializes in consultant gynaecological evaluations, advanced pelvic ultrasound scanning, minimally invasive surgery, non-invasive early-detection screening panels, and comprehensive preventive women's health checks.

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CHITSUK

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Harley Street Clinic eGynaecologist Expands Rapid Diagnostics and Women's Healthcare in London News Provided By CHITSUK November 03, 2026, 17:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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