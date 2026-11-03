Parapod Podcast Awards Announces 2026 Winners

The 2026 ParaPod winners are in! Acid for Squares wins Podcast of the Year, and AJ Gentile of The Why Files wins Best Podcast Host. #ParaPod #PodcastAwards

- Tony Sweet, Founder, ParaPod Podcast AwardsREDLANDS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ParaPod Podcast Awards Announces 2026 WinnersAcid for Squares named Podcast of the Year and AJ Gentile of The Why Files wins Best Podcast HostThe fourth annual ParaPod Podcast Awards announces its 2026 winners, with Acid for Squares receiving Podcast of the Year and AJ Gentile of The Why Files earning Best Podcast Host.The awards received more than 900 submissions this year, reflecting the breadth of talent and storytelling across the paranormal podcast community.As the world's only paranormal podcast awards, ParaPod celebrates creators exploring unexplained encounters, UFOs and UAPs, ghosts and hauntings, cryptids, spirituality, ancient history, conspiracy, and investigative storytelling. This year's honorees represent the voices and production teams bringing these subjects to audiences around the world.2026 Category WinnersPodcast of the Year: Acid for Squares - Tanya Dahl and Cody Blue SniderBest Podcast Host: AJ Gentile - The Why FilesBest UFO and UAP Podcast: Somewhere in the Skies - Ryan SpragueBest Ghost and Haunting Podcast: Paranormalish - JoJo WrightBest Metaphysical and Spiritual Podcast: Acid for Squares - Tanya Dahl and Cody Blue SniderBest Cryptid Podcast: Bigfoot and Beyond with Cliff and Bobo - Cliff Barackman and James“Bobo” FayBest Archaeology and Ancient History Podcast: Fall of Civilizations - Paul CooperBest Psychic and Medium Podcast: The Psychic and the Doc - Mark Anthony and Dr. Pat BacciliBest True Crime Podcast: Crime Junkie - Ashley Flowers and Brit PrawatBest Investigative Podcast: Uncanny - Danny RobinsBest Conspiracy Podcast: The Why Files - AJ GentileBest Newcomer Podcast: The Common Anomaly Podcast - Stuart and Clayton JamesThe winner of Best Paranormal TV Show will be determined by the end of 2026.Special HonorsLiving Legend Award - George NooryRecognizing his longstanding contributions to paranormal broadcasting and his role in bringing conversations about the unexplained to a broad audience.Cosmic Legacy Award - Erich von DänikenHonoring his legacy of exploring ancient mysteries and encouraging generations of readers and audiences to consider humanity's place in the cosmos.Disclosure Leadership Award - Nick PopeRecognizing his contributions to public discussion and understanding of UFOs, UAPs, and disclosure. Recognizing the Community Behind the AwardsParaPod extends its sincere thanks to every creator and team behind this year's more than 900 submissions. Their dedication, curiosity, and commitment to their audiences continue to expand the possibilities of paranormal podcasting. The awards also recognize the nominees, judges, listeners, and voters whose participation helped make the 2026 program possible.Founder Tony Sweet and the ParaPod Podcast Awards extend special thanks to this year's sponsors:Spreaker by iHeartRadio, PodSEO, and Llewellyn Books. Their support helps ParaPod recognize outstanding work and strengthen the community of creators exploring the unexplained.About the ParaPod Podcast AwardsFounded by Tony Sweet, the ParaPod Podcast Awards is the world's only paranormal podcast awards, recognizing excellence across the genre and its related fields. Now in its fourth year, ParaPod honors the hosts, storytellers, and production teams whose work connects audiences with paranormal experiences, research, and ideas.For award information and updates, visit ParaPodEvents.Media ContactTony SweetFounder, ParaPod Podcast AwardsParaPodEvents...###

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Parapod Events

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ParaPod Podcast Awards Announces 2026 Winners News Provided By Parapod Events November 03, 2026, 17:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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