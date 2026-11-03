The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Virtual Nursing Assistants Market Projected To Grow At 24.1% CAGR Through 2030

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Virtual Nursing Assistants Market

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The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Virtual Nursing Assistants Global Market Report Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The healthcare sector is rapidly embracing advanced technologies to improve patient care and operational efficiency. Among these innovations, artificial intelligence (AI)‐driven virtual nursing assistants are gaining significant attention for their ability to provide continuous support and enhance healthcare delivery. Let's explore the current market size, growth factors, key drivers, and regional trends shaping the future of this emerging field.

Market Size and Forecast for AI‐Driven Virtual Nursing Assistants

The market for AI‐driven virtual nursing assistants has experienced remarkable growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $1.76 billion in 2025 to $2.19 billion in 2026, representing a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4%. This surge reflects factors such as widespread healthcare staff shortages, early integration of telehealth services, increased interest in patient self-management tools, the growth of digital health platforms, and the availability of conversational AI technologies.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid expansion, reaching $5.19 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 24.1%. This anticipated growth is driven by rising investments in virtual care infrastructure, expanding demand for uninterrupted patient support, the advancement of AI-enabled clinical workflows, a focus on cost-efficient healthcare delivery models, and the growing use of remote patient monitoring systems. Notable trends during this period include broader adoption of virtual nursing tools, enhanced patient engagement platforms powered by AI, integration of remote monitoring features, 24/7 digital care assistance, and increased automation of care coordination.

Understanding AI‐Driven Virtual Nursing Assistants

AI‐driven virtual nursing assistants are sophisticated digital tools designed to augment healthcare services by offering patients round-the-clock guidance, personalized health information, and continuous monitoring. These assistants help improve access to care, boost efficiency, and contribute to better health outcomes by supporting patients beyond traditional clinical environments.

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Rising Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring as a Growth Catalyst

One of the primary forces fueling the AI‐driven virtual nursing assistants market is the increasing need for remote patient monitoring (RPM). RPM involves using digital technology to gather patient health data outside traditional care settings and transmit it to healthcare providers for ongoing assessment and management. The demand for RPM is growing because it enables continuous, real-time healthcare oversight beyond clinics and hospitals.

AI‐powered virtual nursing assistants play a vital role in this process by tracking patient data in real time, issuing timely alerts, and delivering personalized care recommendations. This not only enhances patient outcomes but also alleviates the workload on healthcare professionals. For example, in August 2025, the US Department of Health and Human Services reported that nearly 1 million individuals were enrolled in remote patient monitoring programs in 2024, marking a 27% increase from the previous year. This rising adoption of RPM is a key driver behind the expanding market for AI‐driven virtual nursing assistants.

Regional Market Dynamics in AI‐Driven Virtual Nursing Assistants

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the AI‐driven virtual nursing assistants market, reflecting its advanced healthcare infrastructure and early adoption of digital health technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period, fueled by increasing healthcare digitization and investment in virtual care solutions.

The market report covers important regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of global market trends and regional opportunities.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Virtual Nursing Assistants Market Projected to Grow at 24.1% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 03, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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