Man Attempts To Open Emergency Exit On Delhi To Pune Indigo Flight

Passenger Faces Charges Following In-Flight Incident

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI): Pune City police have registered a case against a 33-year-old passenger for allegedly attempting to open the cover over an emergency exit operating lever aboard a Delhi–Pune IndiGo flight while the aircraft was airborne.

The incident took place on November 2, 2026, aboard IndiGo flight 6E6884, which was travelling from Delhi to Pune. The aircraft was being operated by Captain Siddhant Arora and Captain Kapil Agarwal, along with other cabin crew members.

Mid-Air Security Breach and Investigation

At around 12:45 a.m., a passenger seated in row 19 allegedly opened the protective cover over the emergency exit lever and attempted to operate it. The cabin crew members immediately intervened and prevented the situation from escalating.

When questioned by the crew, the passenger identified himself as Gaurav Satyendra Rautela (33), a resident of Anand Park, Taradatta Purva Society, Saswad, Pune. His ticket details and PNR number were subsequently verified. The passenger's alleged act could have endangered the lives and personal safety of everyone on board.

The aircraft landed safely at Pune Airport at around 2:30 a.m. Following the incident, Omkar Vinod Kulkarni, a senior security executive with IndiGo Airlines, lodged a formal complaint with the police. Based on his complaint, the Airport Police Station registered a case against the passenger under Section 25 of the Aircraft Act, 1937, and Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The Airport Police are conducting further investigation into the incident. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)