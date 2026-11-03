Kupwara To Host Kashmir Got Talent To Empower Local Youth Talents

Kupwara Launches Talent Initiative for Local Youth

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 3 (ANI): Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Abhishek Sharma, has called upon the youth of Kupwara and Kashmir to make the most of this wonderful opportunity to showcase their talent through 'Kashmir Got Talent'. Speaking to ANI, the Deputy Commissioner described the event as a big platform for the youth and the emerging artists. The event will be held in collaboration between the Indian Army, the district administration and the Taha Film International.

Auditions for 'Kashmir Got Talent' will be held on November 8, 9 and 10, while the grand finale will take place on November 11, 2026. Several renowned artists are also expected to visit Kupwara, including the likes of Kumar Sanu and Harman Baweja.“This is a great opportunity for our talented people, especially the youth. It's a chance to showcase your talent, and the biggest celebrities from across the country will be coming as judges for 'Kashmir Got Talent'. You've probably seen India's Got Talent, or similar shows in other states,” Abhishek Sharma said.

Bridging Opportunities in Border Districts

Noting that there are very limited options in the district, he added,“Kupwara is a remote, border district in North Kashmir. When it comes to opportunities for the youth, there are very limited options. I've seen that the youth of Kupwara are very talented, but they are either in Jammu, Srinagar, or Delhi. They don't get a platform like this in their own district to showcase their talent. That's why a joint collaboration between the Indian Army, the district administration, and Taha Film International has been made, so we can bring that opportunity to the district headquarters. The benefit of this is that many people can't afford to go elsewhere, so this will be especially important for those kids.”

Sharma further urged everyone to come forward, register, and participate enthusiastically, adding,“Don't miss this golden opportunity to showcase your talent. Come and be a part of Kashmir Got Talent!” (ANI)

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