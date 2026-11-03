Vencora Expands Its Insurance Technology Portfolio And Presence In Latin America With The Acquisition Of CT Insuretech

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Vencora – a global buy-and-hold-forever acquirer of banking, financial services, and insurance technology companies – announced the acquisition of CT InsureTech (CTI), formerly Charles Taylor InsureTech, a leading provider of insurance technology, software, and services to global insurers and brokers. With offices in London, Buenos Aires, and Mexico City, CTI combines decades of insurance knowledge with forward-thinking technology to provide software and deliver enterprise services to the global insurance market, shaped by a deep understanding of the complex realities of insurance and the genuine needs of the people working within it.

“Our focus at Vencora is on building enduring technology businesses that customers can rely on for decades. CT InsureTech is exactly the kind of high-quality, mission-critical platform Vencora is built for – with deep domain expertise, strong customer relationships, and a clear path for continued growth,” said Vencora CEO Kevin Bradley.“We are committed to supporting the business to enhance its products, develop its people, and help ensure customers continue to benefit from stable, innovative solutions.”

CTI will continue to serve existing and new customers through three distinct operating units, each with a clearly defined focus and target market:

CTI Insurance Modernization builds on nearly 40 years of insurance technology experience to help insurers, brokers, banks, and affinity partners unlock potential and capture sustainable value. Its adaptable platforms and services support insurance products across all lines of business, distribution, and operations, with capabilities in pricing, risk selection, and fraud detection. The unit enables clients to build on existing investments and expand their capabilities, with optional outsourcing services. CTI Insurance Modernization will continue to be overseen by Lautaro Mon.

CTI Digital Transformation specializes in the implementation of core insurance platforms, supporting insurers through complex, end-to-end transformation programs. Its services encompass core system implementation, legacy system migration, data transformation, and cloud migration, enabling insurers to transition to modern, scalable, and API-driven platforms. CTI and Vencora look forward to deepening their partnership with Fadata, an important strategic partner to the Digital Transformation business, and working closely together to support customers undertaking complex core platform and digital transformation programs. CTI Digital Transformation will be overseen by Gonzalo Geijo.

CTI London Market & Managed Services provides solutions designed for participants in the London Market – including bordereaux management, document and process management, delegated authorities control, and claims process optimization – and managed services including end-to-end outsourced technology, enhanced customer experience, and risk management and compliance. CTI London Market & Managed Services will continue to be overseen by Kieran Maloney.

“I am excited about the addition of CT InsureTech to the Vencora portfolio of companies,” said Nathan Partington, Portfolio Manager for Vencora.“As the dedicated platform for insurance software and services within Constellation Software, Vencora is uniquely qualified to support CTI's continued success and future growth. We are confident that Vencora is the right permanent home for CTI's employees, customers, and products, and we look forward to continuing to expand Vencora's presence in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Latin America.”

About Vencora

Vencora acquires mission-critical software businesses serving banking, financial services, and insurance customers and holds them forever. Vencora is an independent portfolio within Volaris Group, an operating group of Constellation Software. Vencora offers its businesses a community that understands their industry, customers, regulatory environment, product challenges, and the pressure of building software financial institutions rely on every day.

For more information, visit vencora.com

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