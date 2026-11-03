Mimecast Named A Leader In The 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Digital Communications Governance And Archiving Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Leader for the third consecutive year, Mimecast Data Governance brings email, collaboration and AI communications together

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast, a global leader in securing humans, data and AI, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions.1 The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute. Mimecast has now been recognized as a Leader in this Magic Quadrant for the third consecutive year.

Mimecast believes this recognition reflects its investment in Mimecast ApexTM Data Governance, a platform that is engineered to bring email, collaboration and enterprise AI communications under one set of compliance workflows. Its AI-driven monitoring and supervision capability flags policy violations in near real time, while eDiscovery, legal hold and archiving give teams a defensible process. Native capture for Microsoft Copilot® and Claude Enterprise ® platforms let organizations govern AI-generated content the same way they govern Microsoft Teams®, Slack® and Google Workspace® collaboration tools.

“Regulated communication doesn't stop at the inbox anymore. It now spans collaboration channels and, increasingly, AI conversations. No matter where it happens, obligations to preserve, supervise and produce still apply, and processes have to stand up to audit,” said Rob Juncker, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Mimecast.“We built Mimecast Apex Data Governance so compliance, legal and security teams can govern all of it with one set of controls, not a different tool for every channel. We believe this recognition from Gartner reflects that focus, and we're just getting started. Wherever your people and AI go to work, governance should already be there.”

Customers already count on Mimecast to preserve and produce their communications. An IT Support Specialist remarked via Gartner Peer InsightsTM:“Mimecast makes it easy to consolidate email, files, and Microsoft Teams data into a single, secure, and scalable cloud storage. It ensures easy access to data, compliance, and data retention, all of which are critical for our business. In addition, it ensures easy e-Discovery and it also reduces our IT overhead costs while also saving us costs related to on-premises hardware.” As of November 2026, Mimecast has an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 in the Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions market, based on 173 reviews in Gartner Peer Insights.

A complimentary copy of the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions is available here.

Additional Resources

. Learn more about Mimecast ApexTM Data Governance

. Explore Mimecast insights on the Mimecast blog

. Follow Mimecast on LinkedIn

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About Mimecast

Mimecast protects the work of every person in the organization, across every channel, from every actor, human and AI. Built around four core capabilities - see everything, score and apply policy, block and contain, and close the loop - Mimecast maps the full attack chain across email, human behavior, endpoints, AI agents, and data. The result is one unified view of risk and automated protection across every layer. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in London, Mimecast serves more than 42,000 organizations and 27 million users worldwide. Analyzing 24 trillion behavioral signals annually, Mimecast draws on a 20+ year behavioral baseline that is unmatched in the industry. We secure humans, data & AI. Work Protected. Learn more at

Media Contact

Tim Hamilton

Director, Public Relations Management, Mimecast

+1 (603) 918 6757

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Mimecast and Mimecast Apex are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Mimecast Services Limited in the United Kingdom, United States and other countries. Microsoft, Microsoft Copilot, and Microsoft Teams are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries. Claude Enterprise is a trademark of Anthropic. Slack is a registered trademark of Slack Technologies, Inc. Google Workspace is a registered trademark of Google LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions, 29 October 2026, Michael Hoeck Et Al.