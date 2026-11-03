DEADLINE ALERT For Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC), Qfin Holdings, Inc. (QFIN), Endava Plc (DAVA), And Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL): The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Lead Plaintiff Deadlines In Securities Fraud Class Actions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors in Fluence Energy, Inc., Qfin Holdings, Inc., Endava plc, and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. have upcoming deadlines to seek lead plaintiff appointment in pending securities class actions

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of upcoming lead plaintiff deadlines in securities class action lawsuits filed on behalf of shareholders of Fluence Energy, Inc., Qfin Holdings, Inc., Endava plc, and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Investors who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by the deadlines listed below.

If you lost money on these investments, contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz about these class actions to learn about your legal rights, by calling 310-914-5007 or emailing....

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC )



Class period: November 24, 2025 through September 16, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: November 30, 2026 Case: Hatweek v. Fluence Energy, Inc., et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York



According to the Fluence Energy, Inc. complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's ability to deliver its backlog and recognize the revenue underlying its fiscal 2026 guidance depended on new contract manufacturing facilities, including facilities that were not completed, not operational, and/or not capable of producing at the volumes the guidance assumed; (ii) the corrective measures the Company had implemented to address production problems at its contract manufacturers were not remediating those problems, which persisted and extended to the Company's new facilities; and (iii) as a result, a material portion of the backlog that Defendants represented as "securing" or "covering" the Company's fiscal 2026 revenue guidance were likely to be delivered and recognized in fiscal 2026.

If you are a Fluence Energy, Inc. shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Qfin Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN )



Class period: March 18, 2026 through August 25, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: November 30, 2026 Case: Kassam v. Qfin Holdings, Inc. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York



According to the Qfin Holdings, Inc. complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants have overstated the resiliency and stability of Qfin's business and financial results despite regulatory changes; and (ii) Defendants likewise downplayed the true scope and severity of the negative impact that regulatory headwinds were likely to have, and were already having, on the Company's business and financial results.

If you are a Qfin Holdings, Inc. shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA )



Class period: September 4, 2025 through September 21, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: November 30, 2026 Case: Salgado Laguna v. Endava plc, et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York



According to the Endava plc complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the accounting treatment for certain customer and supplier agreements and related matters required additional review; (ii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would delay the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2026 financial results; and (iii) there was reason to doubt the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls and procedures.

If you are a Endava plc shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL )



Class period: November 26, 2025 through August 28, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: November 30, 2026 Case: Kurey v. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York



According to the Anavex Life Sciences Corp. complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Anavex lacked adequate internal controls; and (ii) Anavex understated its potential regulatory challenges as a result of misconduct by former CEO Christopher Missling.

If you are a Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

What should investors in these cases do now?

Investors need not take any action at this time to be class members in these cases. Investors may retain counsel of their choice or take no action and remain absent class members. No class has been certified yet in any of these cases.

For more information about these class actions or your rights, contact Frank R. Cruz of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz at 310-914-5007, by email at..., or visit the firm's case page.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

About The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz investigates and prosecutes securities fraud and corporate malfeasance class actions. With nearly 20 years of litigation experience, the firm focuses on complex securities class actions and gives each client personal, one-on-one attention throughout the legal process.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact

Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

Los Angeles, CA

Email:...

Telephone: 310-914-5007



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