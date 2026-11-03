Beyond The $40 Billion RWA Headline: Drofa Comms X RWA Summit Report Identifies Four Challenges For 2027

LONDON, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The value of distributed tokenised real-world assets (RWAs) approached $40 billion by 13 October 2026, according to RWA.xyz. At the beginning of the year, though, it stood at approximately $21.5 billion, according to Binance Research. Yet, despite this near-doubling in value, the figures say little about how easily investors can trade these assets, use them as collateral or exercise their rights in cross-border transactions.



This divergence between issuance and real-world use is the outset for “Tokenise First, Figure It Out Later: The RWA Dilemma”, a new report from Drofa Comms in collaboration with RWA WEEK, organiser of RWA Summit Singapore 2026. Drawing on discussions at the 9 October summit, where Drofa Comms participated as a media partner of RWA WEEK, the report examines what it takes for tokenised assets to develop functioning markets, meet legal requirements and deliver measurable financial benefits.



Looking ahead to 2027, Drofa Comms identifies four indicators that offer a more useful measure of RWA market maturity than the total value of assets issued on-chain:



Secondary-market activity: Trading depth and turnover, alongside realistic opportunities for investors to sell tokens after issuance.

Institutional capital efficiency: Measurable reductions in pre-funding requirements and the ability to use tokenised holdings as collateral.

Legal certainty: Enforceable ownership and redemption rights, including workable arrangements for cross-border transactions. Commercial sustainability: Repeat customer activity and revenues sufficient to support viable services.

The report scrutinises how regulatory requirements differ between jurisdictions, what it takes to develop genuine secondary markets and how tokenised assets may function as collateral. It also examines institutional and everyday payments, from reducing pre-funded balances through stablecoin settlement to connecting digital assets with payment cards.

“The RWA industry faces a test of maturity. As the value of tokenised assets grows, the question is how much of that growth translates into functioning markets, wider use by financial institutions and measurable economic benefits. Issuance figures alone cannot be the answer. At Drofa Comms, we believe that the industry's development also depends on how openly companies address the challenges involved. Investors and financial institutions need enough information to assess both the opportunities and the limitations of tokenisation,” said Valentina Drofa, Founder & CEO of Drofa Comms.

Beyond investment products, the report also highlights how digital assets are already being used in traditional industries.

“Everyone is talking about the tokenization of financial products and real estate, but the real movement is happening in industries you probably wouldn't expect. Think trade finance operators, the shipping industry, or precious metals mining businesses. They are already using stablecoins for cross-border transactions and understand why instant settlement is better than T+2." said Ivan V. Ivanov, Founder of UVECON.VC , UVC GROUP and RWA WEEK commented on these developments.

The report draws on perspectives from speakers and experts affiliated with TRM Labs, Galaxy, Sygnum Bank, Nethermind, Spartan Group, Theoriq, Reap, KAST, Algebra / Theorem, Drofa Comms and other organisations.

Read the full report: rwa-summit-singapore-2026-drofa-comms-rwa-week-report/



About Drofa Comms



Founded in 2011, Drofa Comms is a London-headquartered PR agency specialising in finance, fintech and blockchain communications. The agency has worked with more than 1,000 companies worldwide and has a team of over 30 professionals and advisers. Its proprietary initiatives include Women Leading the Way, Crypto Edu and Communicate Fintech.



About RWA WEEK and RWA Summit



RWA WEEK is an international industry initiative dedicated to real-world asset tokenisation and its applications in finance and business. Its Singapore 2026 edition included RWA Summit Singapore on 9 October, bringing together financial institutions, investors and digital-asset companies to discuss market developments, emerging use cases and barriers to adoption.

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