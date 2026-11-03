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Kornit Digital Sets Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date And Webcast


Date: 2026-11-03 12:16:08

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a global leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, on Wednesday, November 18, prior to the market open.

The Company will host an earnings conference call and webcast reviewing these results and its operations on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 8:30 am ET. The live webcast can be accessed here. The webcast will also be available through the investors section of Kornit's website, at ir.kornit.com.

The dial-in information for the live call is:

  • Live Call: 1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263
  • Israel Toll Free: 1 809 406 247

A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website. Alternatively, the replay can be accessed via dial-in, available approximately three hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on December 02, 2026.

  • Replay: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671
  • Replay ID: 13762759

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies. The Company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more, visit .

Investor Contact

Andrew G. Backman
Chief Capital Markets Officer
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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