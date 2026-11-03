Matter Solutions Reports 80.9% Increase In Organic Search Clicks For Royal Queensland Show Campaign

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founded in 2000, the Brisbane digital marketing agency offers services across Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada.

Brisbane, QUEENSLAND, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matter Solutions, a Brisbane-based digital marketing agency, today announced the results of its technical SEO and content strategy work for the Royal Queensland Show, which recorded an 80.9% increase in June organic search clicks, from 29,300 in 2024 to 53,000 in 2025, according to Google Search Console. The agency's published case study also documents approximately 349 appearances in Google AI Overviews, highlighting its work across traditional and AI-driven search visibility.







Victoria Laurenzi, Client Director, and Ben Maden, Founder and SEO Strategist, Matter Solutions.

Founded in 2000, the agency works with healthcare and medical businesses, law firms, financial services providers, trades and B2B organisations. It focuses on businesses whose products and services take explaining, where expertise helps customers decide who to contact.

“When a customer is choosing a lawyer, a healthcare product or a specialist supplier, the details matter,” said Victoria Laurenzi, Client Director at Matter Solutions.“We help businesses explain their expertise and connect with the people looking for it.”

Founder and SEO Strategist Ben Maden leads the agency's search expertise, with Laurenzi overseeing client strategy and delivery. Maden is a contributing author of the 2025 book“Technical SEO: Are You Even an SEO If You Don't Check Server Logs?”

Matter Solutions' search services include technical SEO, local SEO, content strategy and writing, Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO). AI visibility audits examine how businesses appear across platforms including ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews, with recurring checks against competitors.

“We investigate how search systems access a website, what information they find and whether it answers the customer's question,” said Maden.“That gives us a practical foundation for improving visibility and measuring what changes.”

Matter Solutions' published Ekka case study documents technical SEO and content work for the Royal Queensland Show. June organic clicks increased from 29,300 in 2024 to 53,000 in 2025, a rise of 80.9% recorded in Google Search Console. The campaign's blog content also appeared in approximately 349 Google AI Overviews, a separate estimated visibility measure.

Its Ontex Healthcare case study documents approximately 18-fold growth in estimated annual organic visits between 2021 and 2025, supporting the agency's experience in marketing complex healthcare products.

Alongside search, Matter Solutions provides Google Ads management as a Google Premier Partner, Meta advertising, WordPress web design, content writing, hosting, security and maintenance.

Regional websites

Australia:

United Kingdom:

United States and Canada:







Digital expertise. Since 2000

About Matter Solutions

Matter Solutions is a boutique digital marketing agency based on Adelaide Street in Brisbane, working with businesses across Australia since 2000. We are deliberately small: the senior people who scope your strategy are the same people who do the work, with no junior hand-offs. We cover SEO, technical SEO, local SEO, AI search optimisation (AEO and GEO), Google Ads as a Premier Partner, Meta Ads, WordPress web design, hosting and content writing. We are at our best with businesses whose products and services take explaining: healthcare, legal, financial services, trades and B2B. Rated 5.0 from 49 Google reviews. Founder Ben Maden is a contributing author of the 2025 book on technical SEO.

Press Inquiries

Victoria Laurenzi

hello [at] mattersolutions.com.au

+61 7 3117 2300



Level 6/200 Adelaide St, Brisbane City QLD 4000, Australia

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: