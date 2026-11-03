Health Connect America And Affiliated Brands Highlight Ongoing Need For Foster Families During National Adoption Month

Individuals and families considering fostering in 2027 are encouraged to begin learning about the process now

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of National Adoption Month, Health Connect America and its affiliated brands are highlighting the ongoing need for foster families who can provide safe, supportive, and stable homes for children and youth in foster care. While November focuses national attention on adoption and permanency, the need for dedicated foster parents continues year-round.Foster parents play an essential role in the child welfare system by offering structure, care, and consistency while supporting each youth's individual permanency plan. These plans may prioritize reunification with a parent or family member, kinship placement, or, when appropriate, adoption. Therapeutic foster care, offered through the Health Connect America family of organizations, provides additional structured support for youth who have experienced trauma, behavioral health needs, or other complex challenges.Across the organization's service areas, children and youth in foster care rely on licensed foster families for temporary stability while longer-term outcomes are pursued. Foster parents receive training, ongoing support from case managers and clinical teams, and 24-hour assistance so they are not navigating the process alone.As the holiday season approaches, Health Connect America encourages individuals and families considering fostering in 2027 to begin exploring the process now. Connecting with a local team provides an opportunity to ask questions, review licensing requirements, learn about the preparation involved, and understand the support available once a home is approved. Starting the conversation early allows prospective foster parents to move through training and background checks with greater clarity before placements become available in the new year.In North Carolina and South Carolina, therapeutic foster care and related family support services are provided through Pinnacle Family Services, a member of the Health Connect America family. In Virginia, First Home Care delivers therapeutic foster care for children and youth who need out-of-home, family-based care. Both brands operate under the broader Health Connect America network, which also includes Georgia HOPE and other affiliated organizations serving multiple states.To learn more about becoming a foster parent, call 844-866-HOPE (4673) or visit .

Jordan Labiosa

Health Connect America

+1 540-597-5349

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Health Connect America and Affiliated Brands Highlight Ongoing Need for Foster Families During National Adoption Month News Provided By Health Connect America November 03, 2026, 17:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR



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