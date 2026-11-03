Gujarat Doctors Remove Scissors Lodged In Three-Year-Old Girl's Chest

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 3 (IANS) A team of doctors at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital successfully removed a pair of scissors lodged in the chest of a three-year-old girl, who was injured while playing with her five-year-old brother in Kutch on October 29.

The girl, daughter of a labourer couple, sustained a penetrating chest injury when the scissors accidentally pierced her chest at around 11 a.m.

She was initially taken to a local private hospital and later to another private hospital in Gandhidham, where a CT scan was performed before she was referred to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

She arrived at the hospital at around 10 p.m. on October 29 and was immediately taken for surgery. The operation was performed by a team led by Assistant Professors Dr Kashvi and Dr Mrunalini, under the supervision of Dr Rakesh Joshi, Professor and Head of the Department of Paediatric Surgery.

Anaesthetists and other doctors were also part of the team. "The scissors were successfully removed, and the girl is now stable. She is expected to be discharged shortly," hospital officials said.

Doctors said the injury could have been considerably more serious had the scissors moved even an inch upwards or sideways, potentially damaging the windpipe or lungs, or injuring the area between two ribs and causing severe bleeding.

They said the child's young age and the relatively low force of impact prevented the scissors from penetrating the bone. "Had the object gone deeper and crossed the bone, it could have damaged major blood vessels and the windpipe, potentially making the injury life-threatening," they added.

Dr Joshi, the hospital's medical superintendent, urged parents to keep a close watch on their children's activities and the objects they use while playing.

"Parents should pay particular attention to what their children play with and continuously monitor their activities. A five-year-old child may not understand how harmful such objects can be," he said.

He added that parents should seek medical attention immediately if a child suddenly experiences difficulty breathing.