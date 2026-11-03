INS Sudarshini Returns To Kochi After 10-Month Lokayan 26 Voyage Spanning 22,000 Nautical Miles

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) The Indian Navy on Tuesday said it welcomed its sail training ship INS Sudarshini back to Kochi after the successful completion of Lokayan 26, a 10-month transoceanic voyage covering over 22,000 nautical miles, 17 ports and 11 countries.

“Indian Navy proudly welcomed INS Sudarshini to Kochi on 02 Nov 26, following the successful culmination of Lokayan26 - a 10-month transoceanic voyage covering over 22,000 nautical miles, 17 ports across 11 countries and two transatlantic crossings,” the Indian Navy posted on X.

The Flag-in Ceremony was presided over by Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command.

“VAdm Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, presided over the Flag-in Ceremony and commended the crew for their exemplary seamanship, endurance and contribution to maritime diplomacy and strengthening international naval partnerships,” the Navy said.

The Ministry of Defence had said on Monday that the homecoming was marked by a water cannon salute and a ceremonial welcome by the Naval Band.

“Lokayan 26 was flagged off from Kochi on 20 Jan 2026. The landmark voyage witnessed 17 distinct port calls in 11 countries, spanning Asia, Europe, Africa and North America. The deployment included two transatlantic crossings and extensive sailing passages through diverse maritime environments, providing invaluable exposure to the challenges of long-distance ocean sailing,” the ministry had said in a statement.

Last month, INS Sudarshini had departed Oman's Salalah after a four-day visit from October 14 to 17. The ship had made its first Atlantic crossing and reached Antigua on May 27 after a 19-day passage from Cape Verde.

“The major highlights of the deployment were the ship's participation in the Escale à Sète maritime heritage festival in France and SAIL 250 and the International Naval Review as part of the commemorative events in the United States. Amid challenging weather and sea conditions, the transatlantic passage, covering 2,200 nautical miles over 19 days, marked the longest distance covered exclusively under sail,” the ministry had said.

In September, the ship had arrived at Alexandria in Egypt on September 23 for its second visit to the port, as part of its outreach to partner navies during the deployment.

“Lokayan 26 also provided an extensive platform for international maritime engagement. Professional interactions, training exchanges and cross-training activities with the Royal Moroccan Navy, Portuguese Navy, Italian Navy, Egyptian Navy and Spanish Navy were among the major highlights. These engagements furthered maritime cooperation and built bridges of friendship with the respective maritime forces and navies,” the statement had said.

The ministry had said the deployment reflected India's maritime vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), while remaining focused on its core objective of sail training for young officer trainees.