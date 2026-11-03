UP: Kasganj Police Tops State In Public Grievance Redressal Under Yogi Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 3 (IANS) Under the Yogi Adityanath government, public grievances are being resolved in a time-bound manner, and the Kasganj Police have set a benchmark by securing the first position in the state in the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) rankings for October.

Led by Superintendent of Police OP Singh and Additional Superintendent of police Alok Singh, the district police achieved a perfect score of 125 out of 125 in delivering redressal to public grievances.

This accomplishment reflects the coordinated efforts of the entire police team in addressing citizens' complaints promptly and effectively. SP OP Singh said that in accordance with the visionary guidelines of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the priority of the district police is to listen to every complainant's issue with the utmost seriousness and ensure high-quality, time-bound resolution.

He credited the achievement to the collective teamwork of all Station House Officers, Circle Officers and the IGRS cell in the district.

Congratulating the police personnel for securing the top rank in the state, the Superintendent of Police directed them to maintain the same level of dedication in the future.

He emphasised that ensuring justice for victims remains the primary objective of the police force. The IGRS is a key mechanism through which the Uttar Pradesh government monitors the disposal of public complaints across districts.

Securing a perfect score indicates that all registered grievances in Kasganj were addressed within the stipulated time frame and to the satisfaction of the monitoring parameters.

Police officials said the focus on prompt grievance redressal is part of the broader effort of the state government to make the police administration more responsive and citizen-centric.

The consistent monitoring of complaints at the district level and regular follow-up by senior officers have contributed to improved performance.

The achievement of the Kasganj Police is being seen as a model for other districts in the state.

Senior officers have stressed that sustained efforts and a complainant-friendly approach will be necessary to maintain high standards of public service delivery in the months ahead.