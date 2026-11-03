Bpce: RESULTS FOR THE 3RD QUARTER AND FIRST 9 MONTHS OF 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE

RESULTS FOR THE 3RD QUARTER AND FIRST 9 MONTHS OF 2026

Paris, November 3, 2026 25% growth in net income 1 in Q3-26 Very strong performance in Retail Banking in France Strategic investment in Banco Sabadell in Spain

Project to acquire insurer GamaLife in Portugal KEY FIGURES 2 Q3-26 Net banking income up 9% vs. Q3-25, to €7.0bn Cost/income ratio 3 down 2.6pp YoY, to 60.7% Net income 1 of €1.4bn, up 25% YoY 9M-26 Net banking income up 10% YoY, to €20.9bn Cost/income ratio 3 down 3.8pp, to 62.1% Net income of €3.8bn, up 28% YoY

Very high solvency level: CET1 ratio stood at 15.5% 4 at end-September 2026 BUSINESS LINES RETAIL BANKING IN FRANCE Net banking income up 11% in 9M-26 YoY, driven by new-client acquisition and the net interest margin

610,000 new clients acquired YTD by the Banques Populaires and Caisses d'Epargne +€19bn off-balance sheet deposits & savings inflows for the two retail banking networks, and loan outstandings up 2% YoY RETAIL BANKING IN EUROPE Net banking income up 121% in 9M-26 YoY, to €1.3bn, with strong momentum at novobanco

Loan outstandings up 8% YoY at novobanco +10% in new loan production YoY in 9M-26 for BPCE Equipment Solutions INSURANCE & ASSET MANAGEMENT Net banking income up 3% in 9M-26 YoY, including +7% for Insurance and +5% for Asset Management at constant exchange rates

€13bn in life insurance gross inflows in 9M-26 for BPCE Assurances, up 10% YoY +€50bn5 in assets under management YTD in 9M-26 in Asset Management, driven by €19bn in new net inflows CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING Net banking income up 6% in 9M-26 YoY at constant exchange rates

+6% in net banking income for Global Markets in 9M-26 YoY at constant rates, including +15% in Fixed Income in Q3-26 Net banking income up 8% for Global Banking in 9M-26 YoY at constant rates, driven by Global Trade and Real Assets PERFORMANCE, SOLVENCY AND LIQUIDITY Cost/income ratio of 60.7% in Q3-26 and 62.1% in 9M-26, representing a sharp improvement of 2.6pp and 3.8pp respectively YoY thanks to tight control over expenses Stage 3 cost of risk of €639m in Q3-26, or 27bps6, down slightly YoY. Prudent provisioning policy that includes 7bps for future risks in Q3-26 Financial strength: CET1 ratio of 15.5%7 at end-September 2026; liquidity reserves of €347bn and LCR of 156% at end-September 2026 CONTINUED EXPANSION IN EUROPEAN RETAIL BANKING Strategic investment in Banco Sabadell, Spain's fourth-largest bank

Friendly acquisition of a 7% equity stake

Intention to take an active part in governance by obtaining a seat on the Board of Directors Exploration of industrial partnerships for the benefit of clients of both BPCE and Sabadell

Project to acquire GamaLife, novobanco's partner insurance compagny

Expansion of the bancassurance model in Portugal with the country's 8th-largest insurance company GamaLife manages €7.5bn in assets for 500,000 clients with about 100 employees The quarterly financial statements of Groupe BPCE for the period ended September 30, 2026, approved by the Management Board on November 2, 2026, were verified and reviewed by the Supervisory Board at a meeting convened on November 3, 2026, chaired by Éric Fougère. The 2025 and Q1-26 historical data have been restated on a pro forma basis (see the appendix for the transition from reported data to pro forma data). Unless stated otherwise, the financial data and related comments refer to the reported results of the Group and its business lines, and changes are expressed for Q3-26 versus Q3-25 and for 9M-26 versus 9M-25. Groupe BPCE

€m Q3-26 Q3-25 % Change 9M-26 9M-25 % Change Net banking income 6,983 6,410 9% 20,903 19,029 10% Operating expenses (4,339) (4,157) 4% (13,313) (12,819) 4% Gross operating income 2,644 2,253 17% 7,590 6,211 22% Cost of risk (809) (587) 38% (2,311) (1,796) 29% Income before tax 1,949 1,682 16% 5,444 4,469 22% Income tax (497) (515) (4)% (1,594) (1,454) 10% Net income – Group share 1,427 1,146 25% 3,784 2,957 28% Underlying cost to income ratio8 60.7% 63.3% (2.6)pp 62.1% 65.9% (3.8)pp

Groupe BPCE's net banking income, at 6,983 million euros, was up 9% in Q3-26 and up 10% to stand at 20,903 million euros in 9M-26 thanks to buoyant commercial activity across all the business lines.

Revenues posted by Retail Banking in France (RBF) rose 7% in Q3-26 and 11% in 9M-26, reaching 4,266 million euros and 12,706 million euros respectively.



The Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail banking networks have won 610,000 new clients across all markets since the beginning of the year, Off-balance sheet deposits & savings inflows amounted to 19 billion euros at end-September 2026 on a year-on-year basis.

Revenues generated by Retail Banking in Europe (RBE) reached 580 million euros, up 167% in Q3-26, and stood at 1,268 million euros, up 121% in 9M-26.



novobanco recorded an 8% increase in its loan outstandings9 position year-on-year, New loan production generated by BPCE ES rose 10% in 9M-26.

Revenues from the Insurance and Asset Management (IAM) business line reached 1,125 million euros in Q3-26, up 4%, and rose 3% to stand at 3,389 million euros in 9M-26.



Life insurance gross inflows rose 10% YoY to stand at 13 billion euros in 9M-26, Assets under management in the Asset Management business have risen by 50 billion euros since the beginning of the year in 9M-26, with 19 billion euros in net new fund inflows.

Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) revenues rose 5% in Q3-26 to stand at 1,188 million euros and reported 5% growth in 9M-26 to stand at 3,748 million euros.



Global Markets revenues rose 6% in 9M-26 (at constant exchange rates), Revenues generated by the Americas and Asia-Pacific Middle East international platforms reported growth of 8% and 25% respectively in 9M-26.

Net interest income reached a total of 3.2 billion euros in Q3-26, up 30% YoY, and came to 9.1 billion euros in 9M-26, up 31% YoY.

Fees and commissions amounted to 2.9 billion euros in Q3-26, up 3% YoY, and stood at 8.4 billion euros in 9M-26, up 1% YoY.

Operating expenses rose 4% in Q3-26 and 9M-26, reaching 4,339 million euros and 13,313 million euros respectively.

The underlying cost/income ratio 10 saw a 2.6pp improvement in Q3-26, to stand at 60.7%, and a 3.8pp improvement in 9M-26 to reach 62.1%.

Gross operating income came to 2,644 million euros in Q3-26, up 17%, and stood at 7,590 million euros in 9M-26, up 22%.

Cost of risk:

Performing loans are deemed to be classified in Stage 1 or Stage 2, and credit-impaired exposures are classified in Stage 3.

The cost of risk expressed in bps is annualized on gross customer loan outstandings at the beginning of the period.

​ Q3-25 ​ Q4-25 ​ Q1-26 ​ Q2-26 ​ Q3-26 ​ Groupe BPCE ​ Cost of risk in €m ​ 587 669 654 7532 801 2 Cost of risk in bps 27 30 29 322 34 2 Stage 3 cost of risk in bps 31 31 29 292 27 11 Retail Banking in France ​ Cost of risk in bps ​ 26 31 26 34 37 Retail Banking in Europe Cost of risk in bps ​ 28 9 Corporate and Investment Banking Cost of risk in bps ​ 28 29 30 28 28

Groupe BPCE's cost of risk amounted to -809 million euros in Q3-26, representing an improvement of 5% over the quarter.

The cost of risk on credit-impaired exposures (Stage 3) amounted to -639 million euros in Q3-26.

When expressed in basis points, it stood at 27bps2 in Q3-26, including 2bps from reversals of technical provisions at novobanco.

The cost of risk on performing loans classified in Stage 1 and Stage 2, at 7bps2, reflects the Group's prudent provisioning policy.

For the business lines, the cost of risk on Stage 3 exposures in Q3-26 came to:



31bps for Retail Banking in France,

20bps for Retail Banking in Europe, including technical reversals at novobanco, 13bps for Corporate & Investment Banking.



At end-September 2026 for Groupe BPCE, total provisioning (provisions and non-performing loan ratios calculated on gross loan outstandings granted to customers and credit institutions) amounted to 17.3 billion euros. This item can be broken down as follows:



Performing loans classified in Stage 1: 1.3 billion euros,

Performing loans classified in Stage 2: 4.0 billion euros, Credit-impaired exposures classified in Stage 3: 11.9 billion euros.



The non-performing loan ratio on gross loan outstandings stood at 2.8% at September 30, 2026, +0.1pp versus end-December 2025.

Reported net income – Group share came to 1,427 million euros in Q3-26, up 25% YoY , and includes an exceptional tax contribution of 36 million euros.

In 9M-26, reported net income – Group share came to 3,784 million euros, up 28% YoY , and includes an exceptional tax contribution of 207 million euros.

1.4 Multiplication of AI use cases



72% of the Group's employees were users at end-September 2026, versus 51% at end-September 2025,

Rapid growth in the use of AI in mobile apps (1.1m conversations, +12% vs. Q2-26) and in transaction areas used by our clients, Development of AI in our sales tools (client relationship management, interview reports, financial analysis): >25m AI-driven business opportunities.

1.5 Our clients at the heart of digital technology



78% of clients were using our mobile apps at end-September 2026, versus 75% at end-September 2025,

The BP and CE apps have climbed seven places and now rank 21st out of 145 worldwide. BPCE is now France's No.1 approved retail bank,

More than 90% of our clients' most frequent operations are available in self-care (out of the top 20 most requested self-care operations),

IPaidThat: launch of e-invoicing on September 1, 2026, as an accredited platform,

Awards: Hexarq, the crypto-asset service, is recognized both by clients, who give it exceptional satisfaction scores, and by the industry, which has already given it several innovation awards:



Best blockchain-based initiative at the 'Bank Acceleration Awards 2026,' presented by L'Agefi, 'Special Award' at the 2026 Qorus Banking Innovation Awards for 'Digital Asset Innovation.'





1.4 Improvement in all of Groupe BPCE's non-financial ratings



The non-financial (ESG) ratings are as follows:



Sustainalytics: 15.5 as at September 202512,



CDP Climate: A- as at December 2025,



ISS ESG: B- as at August 2026,

MSCI: AAA as at September 2026.

Groupe BPCE now ranks among Europe's leading banks in terms of ESG, reflecting accelerated impact with the implementation of the Vision 2030 strategic plan,



Mobilization of all the Group's companies and business lines to help our clients navigate the challenges raised by the transitions, across every local region and in the parts of the world in which we operate,



Integration of ESG issues into financial processes and risk management,

A responsible corporate and employer approach to our own footprint. Financial and non-financial indicators published at regular intervals, notably in the sustainability reports (CSRD) and the climate and biodiversity reports, across all E, S, and G dimensions.



1.5 Groupe BPCE is mobilizing its forces in support of all clients affected by the recent events in France



In response to the extensive damage in France during the recent demonstrations, a package of measures is being rolled out, with support tailored to each situation.



Simplified insurance procedures for business clients insured with BPCE Assurances that have suffered damage:



Claim-filing period extended to 30 calendar days,



Faster compensation process, in close coordination with loss adjusters, so that expert assessment visits can be organized as quickly as possible,



Easier payment of advances to deal with the most difficult situations,



Coverage of the costs incurred to secure damaged premises and, if necessary, security guard costs for up to 72 hours,

Provision of psychological assistance.

Tailored support for business clients and merchants who suffered damage during the events:



Launch of an express 'business recovery' loan with a 2.5% interest rate, for up to 30,000 euros over 3 to 5 years, with no arrangement fees,



Launch of an express lease financing of up to 30,000 euros, with a preferential rent, no margin for the lessor, and no arrangement fees,



Deferral of loan payments or lease rentals, assessed according to each client's situation, Emergency replacement of destroyed payment terminals and customized suspension of electronic payment subscriptions.



1.4 CET1 ratio



Groupe BPCE's CET1 ratio at end-September 2026 reached an estimated level of 15.5%. This change can be explained by the impact of:



Retained earnings: +26bps,

Change in risk-weighted assets: -15bps, Other Comprehensive Income items, regulatory adjustments and other adjustments: -11bps.



Groupe BPCE generated organic capital of 11bps over the quarter.

1.4 TLAC ratio

Total Loss-Absorbing Capacity (TLAC), estimated at end-September 2026, amounted to 135.7 billion euros. The TLAC ratio, expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets, is estimated at 27.3%13 at end-September 2026 (without taking account of senior preferred debt in the calculation of this ratio), well above the requirements set by the Financial Stability Board, which stood at 22.38% at October 1, 2026.

1.5 MREL ratio

Expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets at September 30, 2026, Groupe BPCE's subordinated MREL ratio (without taking account of senior preferred debt in the calculation of this ratio) and total MREL ratio stood at 27.3%1 and 32.5% respectively, well above the minimum requirements set by the SRB at October 1, 2026, of 24.42%14 and 27.75% respectively2.

1.6 Leverage ratio

At September 30, 2026, the estimated leverage ratio stood at 4.8%.

1.7 High levels of liquidity reserves

The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) for Groupe BPCE stood at an average of 156% of end-of-month LCRs for the third quarter of 2026, a level well above the regulatory requirement of 100%.

Liquidity reserves amounted to 347 billion euros at end-September 2026.

1.8 TLAC funding program: 121% of the 2026 program already completed at September 30, 2026

For 2026, the size of the TLAC funding program – excluding structured private placements and Asset-Backed Securities (ABS) – is set at 11 billion euros, and the breakdown by debt class is as follows:



2.0 billion euros of Tier 2, and 9 billion euros of senior non-preferred debt.

At September 30, 2026, Groupe BPCE had raised 13.3 billion euros (excluding structured private placements and excluding ABS), representing 121% of the 11 billion euros program:



2.6 billion euros of Tier 2 (129% of requirements), and 10.7 billion euros of senior non-preferred debt (119% of requirements).

At September 30, 2026, Groupe BPCE had raised 1.5 billion euros of senior preferred debt, or 62% of the 2.5 billion euros requirement.

Unless specified to the contrary, the following financial data and related comments refer to the reported results of the Group and its business lines. Changes express differences between Q3-26 and Q3-25 and between 9M-26 and 9M-25.

1.4 Retail Banking in France



€m Q3-26 % Change 9M-26 % Change Net banking income 4,266 7% 12,706 11% Operating expenses (2,348) 0% (7,382) 2% Gross operating income 1,918 17% 5,324 26% Cost of risk (689) 43% (1,812) 27% Income before tax 1,235 6% 3,539 25% Exceptional items (55) 41% (146) 38% Underlying income before tax 15 1,290 7% 3,685 26% Underlying cost/income ratio16 53.8% (4.0)pp 57.0% (5.3)pp

The net banking income of the Retail Banking in France business line rose 7% YoY to 4,266 million euros in Q3-26 and increased by 11% in 9M-26 to stand at 12,706 million euros.

At end-September 2026, loan outstandings rose 2% YoY to 739 billion euros.

On-balance sheet deposits & savings also rose 2% YoY to 717 billion euros at end-September 2026.

Off-balance sheet deposits & savings rose 7% YoY to stand at 300 billion euros at end-September 2026.

The activities of Financial Solutions & Expertise in France were buoyant, notably in consumer credit and leasing.

Net interest income generated by the retail banking networks rose 24% YoY in 9M-26.

Commissions generated by the retail banking networks rose 2% YoY in 9M-26.

Operating expenses remained under tight control, stable YoY in Q3-26 at 2,348 million euros, and

+2% YoY in 9M-26 at 7,382 million euros.

The underlying cost/income ratio 2improved significantly, by 4.0pp in Q3-26 to stand at 53.8%, and by 5.3pp in 9M-26 to 57.0%.

The gross operating income generated by the business line rose 17% in Q3-26 to 1,918 million euros and increased by 26% in 9M-26 to 5,324 million euros, benefiting from significant jaws effects.

The cost of risk amounted to -689 million euros in Q3-26, up 43%, and -1,812 million euros in 9M-26, representing an increase of 27%.

For the business line, income before tax amounted to 1,235 million euros in Q3-26, up 6%, and 3,539 million euros in 9M-26, up 25%.

Underlying income before tax 1 stood at 1,290 million euros in Q3-26, up 7%, and came to 3,685 million euros in 9M-26, up 26%.

1.8.1 Banque Populaire retail banking network

The Banque Populaire retail banking network comprises 14 cooperative banks (12 regional Banques Populaires along with CASDEN Banque Populaire and Crédit Coopératif) and their subsidiaries, Crédit Maritime Mutuel, and the Mutual Guarantee Companies.

€m Q3-26 % Change 9M-26 % Change Net banking income 1,841 6% 5,467 10% Operating expenses (1,040) 1% (3,257) 3% Gross operating income 801 15% 2,210 23% Cost of risk (282) 19% (830) 23% Income before tax 530 13% 1,417 24% Exceptional items (17) +19% (46) +32% Underlying income before tax 17 547 13% 1,462 24% Underlying cost/income ratio18 55.6% (3.3)pp 58.7% (4.4)pp

Loan outstandings rose 1% YoY to stand at 307 billion euros at end-September 2026.

On-balance sheet deposits & savings rose 9 billion euros YoY at end-September 2026, with a 2% YoY increase in term deposits. Off-balance sheet deposits & savings rose by 8 billion euros YoY at end-September 2026.

In Q3-26, net banking income came to 1,841 million euros, representing growth of 6%.

In 9M-26, net banking income came to 5,467 million euros, up 10%. This total includes the following:



3,225 million euros of net interest income19,4up 18%, 2,252 million euros of commissions20, up 2%.

Operating expenses, which remained under very tight control, came to 1,040 million euros in Q3-26, up slightly by 1%, and stood at 3,257 million euros in 9M-26, up 3%.

This resulted in a significant 3.3pp improvement in the underlying cost/income ratio 2 in Q3-26, which stood at 55.6%, and a 4.4pp improvement in 9M-26 to 58.7%.

Gross operating income, which came to 801 million euros in Q3-26, rose 15%; it stood at 2,210 million euros

in 9M-26, equal to growth of 23%, benefiting from significant jaws effects.

The cost of risk came to -282 million euros in Q3-26, up 19%, and -830 million euros in 9M-26, up 23%. The cost of risk on credit-impaired exposures (Stage 3) came to -761 million euros in 9M-26, or 32bps.

Income before tax came to 530 million euros in Q3-26 (+13% YoY) and stood at 1,417 million euros in 9M-26 (+24%).

Underlying income before tax 1 came to 547 million euros in Q3-26 (+13% YoY) and 1,462 million euros in 9M-26 (+24%).

1.8.2 Caisse d'Epargne retail banking network

The Caisse d'Epargne retail banking network comprises 15 individual Caisses d'Epargne along with their subsidiaries.

€m Q3-26 % Change 9M-26 % Change Net banking income 1,881 8% 5,633 13% Operating expenses (1,016) 0% (3,228) 1% Gross operating income 865 20% 2,405 35% Cost of risk (336) 71% (818) 35% Income before tax 528 0% 1,586 34% Exceptional items (27) 41% (72) 31% Underlying income before tax 21 555 2% 1,658 34% Underlying cost/income ratio22 52.6% (4.8)pp 56.0% (7.0)pp

Loan outstandings rose 2% YoY to 387 billion euros at end-September 2026.

On-balance sheet deposits & savings had risen by 4 billion euros YoY at end-September 2026, with a 2% YoY increase in term deposits. Off-balance sheet deposits & savings had increased by 11 billion euros YoY at end-September 2026.

In Q3-26, net banking income came to 1,881 million euros, representing growth of 8%.

In 9M-26, net banking income stood at 5,633 million euros, up 13%, comprising:



3,061 million euros of net interest income23,4up 31%, 2,652 million euros of commissions24, up 2%.

Operating expenses, which remained under tight control, came to 1,016 million euros, stable in Q3-26, and stood at 3,228 million euros in 9M-26, up slightly by 1%.

This led to a very significant improvement in the underlying cost/income ratio 2 of 4.8pp in Q3-26, to 52.6%, and a 7pp improvement in 9M-26 to 56.0%.

Gross operating income, which stood at 865 million euros in Q3-26, rose 20%; it came to 2,405 million euros in 9M-26, representing growth of 35%, benefiting from very significant jaws effects.

The cost of risk came to -336 million euros in Q3-26, up 71%, and amounted to -818 million euros in 9M-26, up 35%. The cost of risk on credit-impaired exposures (Stage 3) came to -798 million euros in 9M-26, or 27bps.

Income before tax amounted to 528 million euros in Q3-26 (stable) and stood at 1,586 million euros in 9M-26

(+34%).

Underlying income before tax 1 came to 555 million euros in Q3-26 (+2%) and 1,658 million euros in 9M-26 (+34%).

1.8.3 Financial Solutions & Expertise in France

€m Q3-26 % Change 9M-26 % Change Net banking income 301 8% 893 5% Operating expenses (145) 3% (441) 1% Gross operating income 157 12% 453 9% Cost of risk (40) (8)% (107) (1)% Income before tax 117 22% 346 13% Exceptional items (1) ns (2) ns Underlying income before tax 25 118 22% 347 12% Underlying cost/income ratio26 47.8% (2.3)pp 49.1% (1.8)pp

In Financial Solutions & Expertise in France, revenues grew across all market segments, driven by sustained activity.

Retail banking services maintained a good level of activity, both in consumer credit, with average outstandings up 2% YoY, and in the Stock market business, which posted a 12% YoY increase in stock market orders processed.

In Corporate services, momentum was strong, with a 5% YoY increase in leasing outstandings and 6% revenue growth in factoring.

The real estate businesses were resilient with growth in outstandings financed by Socfim (+5% YoY) driven by medium- and long-term activity, and 23% revenue growth at BPCE Solutions Immobilières.

In Q3-26, net banking income came to 301 million euros, up 8%. In 9M-26, net banking income stood at 893 million euros, up 5%, benefiting from a positive jaws effect in both Q3-26 and 9M-26.

Operating expenses, which remained under tight control, came to 145 million euros in Q3-26 and 441 million euros in 9M-26, up 3% and 1% respectively.

This resulted in an improvement in the underlying cost/income ratio 2 of 2.3pp in Q3-26, to 47.8%, and 1.8pp in 9M-26, to 49.1%.

Gross operating income, which came to 157 million euros in Q3-26, rose 12%; it stood at 453 million euros in

9M-26, representing 9% growth.

The cost of risk came to -40 million euros in Q3-26, down 8%, and stood at -107 million euros in 9M-26, down slightly by 1%.

Income before tax came to 117 million euros in Q3-26 (+22%) and 346 million euros in 9M-26 (+13%).

Underlying income before tax 1 stood at 118 million euros in Q3-26 (+22%) and 347 million euros in 9M-26 (+12%).

1.5 Retail Banking in Europe



€m Q3-26 % Change 9M-26 % Change Net banking income 580 167% 1,268 121% Operating expenses (270) 102% (652) 81% Gross operating income 310 269% 616 190% Cost of risk (11) (78)% (95) (23)% Income before tax 309 806% 535 506% Exceptional items (0) ns (0) ns Underlying income before tax 27 309 806% 535 505% Underlying cost/income ratio28 46.5% (14.8)pp 51.4% (11.5)pp

Credit origination29 was buoyant at novobanco, amounting to 2.9 billion euros for the months of May to September 2026.

BPCE ES recorded strong growth in its business activities, with outstandings up 5% YoY in 9M-26.

In Q3-26, the net banking income of the Retail Banking in Europe business line came to 580 million euros, up 167% YoY.

In 9M-26, net banking income came to 1,268 million euros, up 121% YoY.

Operating expenses amounted to 270 million euros in Q3-26 and came to 652 million euros in 9M-26.

This resulted in a marked improvement in the underlying cost/income ratio 2 equal to 14.8pp in Q3-26, to 46.5%, and an improvement of 11.5pp in 9M-26 to 51.4%.

Gross operating income came to 310 million euros in Q3-26 and stood at 616 million euros in 9M-26, benefiting from significant jaws effects.

The cost of risk came to -11 million euros in Q3-26, equal to a decline of 78%, and stood at -95 million euros in 9M-26, up 23%.

Income before tax came to 309 million euros in Q3-26 and 535 million euros in 9M-26.

Underlying income before tax 1 came to 309 million euros in Q3-26 and 535 million euros in 9M-26.

1.8.4 novobanco

novobanco is Portugal's fourth-largest bank; its acquisition by BPCE was finalized on April 30, 2026.

€m Q3-26 9M-26 30 Net banking income 359 605 Operating expenses (134) (230) Gross operating income 225 375 Cost of risk 35 45 Income before tax 270 433 Exceptional items - - Underlying income before tax 31 270 433 Underlying cost/income ratio32 37.4% 38.0%

Loan outstandings 33 rose 8% year-to-date to reach a total of 32 billion euros at end-September 2026.

On-balance sheet deposits & savings rose by 2 billion euros YoY to stand at 33 billion euros at end-September 2026.

In Q3-26, net banking income came to 359 million euros. In 9M-26, it amounted to 605 million euros, comprising net interest income of 482 million euros and stable fees and commissions of 141 million euros.

Operating expenses amounted to 134 million euros in Q3-26 and 230 million euros in 9M-26.

The underlying cost/income ratio 3 stood at 37.4% in Q3-26 and 38.0% in 9M-26.

Gross operating income amounted to 225 million euros in Q3-26 and 375 million euros in 9M-26.

The cost of risk came to +35 million euros in Q3-26 and +45 million euros in 9M-26.

Income before tax stood at 270 million euros in Q3-26 and 433 million euros in 9M-26.

Underlying income before tax 2 stood at 270 million euros in Q3-26 and 433 million euros in 9M-26.

1.8.5 Financial Solutions & Expertise in Europe

€m Q3-26 % Change 9M-26 % Change Net banking income 221 2% 662 16% Operating expenses (136) 2% (421) 17% Gross operating income 86 2% 241 13% Cost of risk (46) (7)% (139) 13% Income before tax 39 15% 101 15% Exceptional items (0) ns (0) ns Underlying income before tax 34 39 15% 101 15% Underlying cost/income ratio35 61.4% flat 63.6% 0.7pp

BPCE ES activities enjoyed sharp growth in 9M-26, with leasing production up 10% vs. 9M-25 over nine months, particularly in Italy, and outstandings up 5% vs. 9M-25, spread across all countries.

Commercial activity was buoyant at oney, with average loan outstandings up 9% vs. 9M-25, particularly in Poland (+21%). Production rose 4% vs. 9M-25 in 9M-26, driven by non-merchant production (B2C).

In Q3-26, the business line's net banking income came to 221 million euros, up 2%.

In 9M-26, net banking income came to 662 million euros, up 16%, driven by both BPCE ES and oney thanks to the development of their activities, and as a result of a scope effect.

Operating expenses came to 136 million euros in Q3-26, up 2%, and stood at 421 million euros in 9M-26, up 13%.

The underlying cost/income ratio 2 was stable at 61.4% in Q3-26 and stood at 63.6% in 9M-26, up slightly by 0.7pp.

Gross operating income, at 86 million euros in Q3-26, reflected growth of 2%, and at 241 million euros in 9M-26, had risen by 13%.

The cost of risk came to -46 million euros in Q3-26, down 7%, and amounted to -139 million euros in 9M-26, up 13%.

Income before tax came to 39 million euros in Q3-26 (+15%) and 101 million euros in 9M-26

(+15%).

Underlying income before tax 1 came to 39 million euros in Q3-26 (+15%) and 101 million euros in 9M-26 (+15%).

1.6 Insurance and Asset Management



€m Q3-26 % Change 9M-26 % Change Net banking income 1,125 4% 3,389 3% Operating expenses (753) 6% (2,199) 2% Gross operating income 372 0% 1,190 6% Income before tax 456 22% 1,271 13% Exceptional items (2) (65)% (6) (55)% Underlying income before tax 36 458 20% 1,277 12% Underlying cost/income ratio37 66.7% 1.7pp 64.7% (0.7)pp

In life insurance, the share of unit-linked products in total assets under management exceeded 40% for the first time.

Net inflows in Asset Management 38 amounted to an aggregate 19 billion euros in 9M-26.

In Q3-26, the business line's net banking income came to 1,125 million euros, up 4%.

In 9M-26, net banking income stood at 3,389 million euros, up 3%.

Operating expenses came to 753 million euros in Q3-26, up 6%, and stood at 2,199 million euros in 9M-26, up 2%.

The underlying cost/income ratio 2 came to 66.7% in Q3-26, up 1.7pp, and improved in 9M-26 to 64.7% (down 0.7pp).

Gross operating income, at 372 million euros in Q3-26, remained stable, and rose 6% to 1,190 million euros in 9M-26.

Income before tax came to 456 million euros in Q3-26 (+22%) and 1,271 million euros in 9M-26 (+13%).

Underlying income before tax 1 came to 458 million euros in Q3-26 (+20%) and 1,277 million euros in 9M-26 (+12%).

1.8.6 Insurance

The results presented below concern BPCE Assurances and CEGC.

€m Q3-26 % Change 9M-26 % Change Net banking income 227 (4)% 766 7% Operating expenses39 (44) 1% (137) 1% Gross operating income 183 (6)% 629 8% Income before tax 182 (7)% 634 7% Exceptional items (1) ns (2) ns Underlying income before tax 40 183 (9)% 636 6% Underlying cost/income ratio41 19.2% 2.3pp 17.6% (0.3)pp

In 9M-26, premium income 42 rose 10% YoY to reach a total of 16.9 billion euros.

Gross inflows in life insurance amounted to 13.3 billion euros in 9M-26, up 10% YoY.

Protection turnover amounted to 3.6 billion euros in 9M-26 (+9% YoY), driven by all the business lines.

The non-life insurance segment recorded higher claims due to exceptional weather events in Q3-26, notably storms, severe hail, and record drought.

Assets under management 4 in life insurance amounted to 134 billion euros at end-September 2026, up 7% since the beginning of the year, driven by high net inflows of 7.7 billion euros. Net inflows were also positive in both euro-denominated funds and unit-linked products.

In Q3-26, the net banking income of the Insurance business line stood at 227 million euros, down 4%.

In 9M-26, net banking income came to 766 million euros, up 7%.

Operating expenses, which remained under tight control, amounted to 44 million euros in Q3-26 (+1%) and 137 million euros in 9M-26 (+1%).

The underlying cost/income ratio 2 rose 2.3pp in Q3-26, to 19.2%, and improved by 0.3pp in 9M-26, to 17.6%.

Gross operating income, which stood at 183 million euros in Q3-26, was down 6% but, at 629 million euros in 9M-26, was up 8%.

Income before tax came to 182 million euros in Q3-26 (-7%) and 634 million euros in 9M-26 (+7%).

Underlying income before tax 1 came to 183 million euros in Q3-26 (-9%) and 636 million euros in 9M-26 (+6%).

1.8.7 Asset Management

€m Q3-26 % Change Constant Fx % change 9M-26 % Change Constant Fx % change Net banking income 898 6% 5% 2,623 2% 5% Operating expenses (709) 6% 6% (2,062) 2% 4% Gross operating income 189 6% 5% 560 4% 7% Income before tax 274 54% 637 19% Exceptional items (2) (46)% (4) (36)% Underlying income before tax 43 276 52% 641 18% Underlying cost/income ratio44 78.8% 0.2pp 78.5% (0.3)pp

In Asset Management, assets under management 45 stood at 1,317 billion euros at end-September 2026, thanks to positive inflows and favorable market and exchange rate effects. Assets under management have risen by 4% since the beginning of the year compared with the pro forma end-2025 level.

Net inflows in Asset Management 3 reached 19 billion euros in 9M-26 (of which 1.1 billion euros in Q3-26), chiefly in favor of fixed income strategies, driven by DNCA and Loomis Sayles, with a positive contribution from private assets since the beginning of the year.

In Asset Management, in 9M-26, the total fee rate (excluding performance fees) enjoyed growth, reflecting the positive impact of the Edward Jones transaction on the product mix.

In Q3-26, the net banking income of the Asset Management business line came to 898 million euros, up 5% at constant exchange rates (+6% at current exchange rates).

In 9M-26, net banking income came to 2,623 million euros, up 5% at constant exchange rates (+2% at current exchange rates).

Operating expenses came to 709 million euros in Q3-26, up 6% at constant exchange rates (+6% at current exchange rates), and stood at 2,062 million euros in 9M-26, up 4% at constant exchange rates (+2% at current exchange rates).

The underlying cost/income ratio 2 stood at 78.8% in Q3-26, +0.2pp, and 78.5% in 9M-26, -0.3pp.

Gross operating income, which came to 189 million euros in Q3-26, enjoyed 5% growth at constant exchange rates (+6% at current exchange rates); it stood at 560 million euros in 9M-26, representing growth of 7% at constant exchange rates (+4% at current exchange rates).

Income before tax came to 274 million euros in Q3-26 (+54%) and 637 million euros in 9M-26 (+19%).

Underlying income before tax 1 amounted to 276 million euros in Q3-26 (+52%) and 641 million euros in 9M-26 (+18%).

1.7 Corporate & Investment Banking



€m Q3-26 % change Constant Fx

% change 9M-26 % Change Constant Fx

% change Net banking income 1,188 5% 5% 3,748 5% 6% Operating expenses (762) 4% 4% (2,335) 4% 5% Gross operating income 426 7% 7% 1,413 6% 8% Cost of risk (62) 17% (181) 4% Income before tax 374 5% 1,257 6% Exceptional items (5) ns (14) 21% Underlying income before tax 46 379 6% 1,271 6% Underlying cost/income ratio47 63.7% (0.7)pp 61.9% (0.5)pp

The net banking income of the Corporate and Investment Banking business line amounted to 1.2 billion euros in Q3-26 (+5% YoY at constant exchange rates) and 3.7 billion euros in 9M-26 (+6% YoY at constant exchange rates).

Global Markets revenues amounted to 628 million euros in Q3-26, up 2% YoY at constant exchange rates, and 2.1 billion euros in 9M-26, up 6% YoY at constant exchange rates.

FIC-T revenues came to 513 million euros in Q3-26, up 15% at constant exchange rates (1.4 billion euros since the beginning of the year, up 2%), supported by a solid performance in the Credit, Foreign Exchange and Commodities asset classes.

Revenues from the Equity business came to 686 million euros in 9M-26, up 23% YoY at constant exchange rates. These results were driven by a very strong performance in Derivatives (including 115 million euros in Q3-26).

Global Banking revenues amounted to 563 million euros in Q3-26, up 13% YoY at constant exchange rates, and 1.7 billion euros in 9M-26 (up 8% YoY at constant exchange rates). They were driven by solid performances in Global Trade (+26% YoY at constant exchange rates) and Real Assets (+66% YoY at constant exchange rates).

Operating expenses amounted to 762 million euros in Q3-26, up 4% at constant exchange rates (+4% at current exchange rates), and came to 2,355 million euros in 9M-26, up 5% at constant exchange rates (+4% at current exchange rates).

The underlying cost/income ratio 2 improved thanks to positive jaws effects, to 63.7% in Q3-26

, -0.7pp, and 61.9% in 9M-26, -0.5pp.

Gross operating income, at 426 million euros in Q3-26, rose 7% at constant exchange rates (+7% at current exchange rates), and at 1,413 million euros in 9M-26, rose 8% at constant exchange rates (+6% at current exchange rates).

Income before tax came to 374 million euros in Q3-26 (+5%) and 1,257 million euros in 9M-26 (+6%).

Underlying income before tax 1 came to 379 million euros in Q3-26 (+6%) and 1,271 million euros in 9M-26 (+6%).

1.9 Notes on methodology

Exceptional items

Exceptional items and the reconciliation of the reported income statement to the underlying income statement of Groupe BPCE are detailed in the annexes.



Net banking income

Customer net interest income, excluding regulated home savings schemes, is computed on the basis of interest earned from transactions with customers, excluding net interest on centralized savings products (Livret A, Livret Développement Durable, Livret Épargne Logement passbook savings accounts) in addition to changes in provisions for regulated home purchase savings schemes. Net interest on centralized savings is assimilated to commissions.



Operating expenses

Operating expenses correspond to the aggregate total of the“Operating Expenses” (as presented in the 2024 Group's universal registration document, note 4.7 appended to the consolidated financial statements of Groupe BPCE) and“Depreciation, amortization and impairment for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.”



Cost/income ratio



Groupe BPCE's cost/income ratio is calculated on the basis of net banking income and operating expenses excluding exceptional items. The calculations are detailed in the annexes. Business line cost/income ratios are calculated on the basis of underlying net banking income and operating expenses.

Cost of risk

The cost of risk is expressed in basis points and measures the level of risk per business line as a percentage of the volume of loan outstandings; it is calculated by comparing net provisions booked with respect to credit risks of the period to gross customer loan outstandings at the beginning of the period.



Loan oustandings and deposits & savings

Loan outstandings and deposits & savings are expressed as annual average.



Restatements regarding transitions from book outstandings to outstandings under management are as follows:



Loan outstandings: the scope of outstandings under management does not include securities classified as customer loans and receivables and other securities classified as financial operations, Deposits & savings: the scope of outstandings under management include deposits linked to group issuances "emprunts réseaux" (client deposits).

Capital Adequacy



Common Equity Tier 1 is determined in accordance with the applicable CRR III/CRD VI rules, after deductions.

Additional Tier-1 capital takes account of subordinated debt issues that have become non-eligible and subject to ceilings at the phase-out rate in force. The leverage ratio is calculated in accordance with the applicable CRR III/CRD VI rules. Centralized outstandings of regulated savings are excluded from the leverage exposures as are Central Bank exposures for a limited period of time (pursuant to ECB decision 2021/27 of June 18, 2021).



Total loss-absorbing capacity

The Total Loss-Absorbing Capacity (TLAC) requirement is determined by article 92a of CRR.

The TLAC numerator consists of the 4 following items:



Common Equity Tier 1 in accordance with the applicable CRR III/CRD VI rules,

Additional Tier-1 capital in accordance with the applicable CRR III/CRD VI rules,

Tier-2 capital in accordance with the applicable CRR III/CRD VI rules,

Subordinated liabilities not recognized in the capital mentioned above and whose residual maturity is greater than 1 year, namely:



The share of additional Tier-1 capital instruments not recognized in common equity (i.e. included in the phase-out),



The share of the prudential discount on Tier-2 capital instruments whose residual maturity is greater than 1 year, The nominal amount of Senior Non-Preferred securities maturing in more than 1 year.



Please note that a quantum of Senior Preferred securities has not been included in our calculation of TLAC.

Liquidity

Total liquidity reserves comprise the following:



Central bank-eligible assets include: ECB-eligible securities not eligible for the LCR, taken for their ECB valuation (after ECB haircut), securities retained (securitization and covered bonds) that are available and ECB-eligible taken for their ECB valuation (after ECB haircut) and private receivables available and eligible for central bank funding (ECB and the Federal Reserve), net of central bank funding,

LCR eligible assets comprising the Group's LCR reserve taken for their LCR valuation, Liquid assets placed with central banks (ECB and the Federal Reserve), net of US Money Market Funds deposits and to which fiduciary money is added.



Short-term funding corresponds to funding with an initial maturity of less than, or equal to, 1 year and the short-term maturities of medium-/long-term debt correspond to debt with an initial maturity date of more than 1 year maturing within the next 12 months.

Customer deposits are subject to the following adjustments:

Addition of security issues placed by the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail banking networks with their customers, and certain operations carried out with counterparties comparable to customer deposits

Withdrawal of short-term deposits held by certain financial customers collected by Natixis in pursuit of its intermediation activities.

Business line indicators – BP & CE networks

Average rate (%) for residential mortgages: the average client rate for residential mortgages corresponds to the weighted average of actuarial rates for committed residential mortgages, excluding ancillary items (application fees, guarantees, creditor insurance). The rates are weighted by the amounts committed (offers made, net of cancellations) over the period under review. The calculation is based on aggregate residential mortgages, excluding zero interest rate loans.

Average rate (%) for consumer loans: the average client rate for consumer loans corresponds to the weighted average of the actuarial rates for committed consumer loans, excluding ancillary items (application fees, guarantees, creditor insurance). The rates are weighted by the amounts committed (offers made net of cancellations) over the period under review. The calculation is based on the scope of amortizable consumer loans, excluding overdraft and revolving loans.

Average rate (%) for equipment loans: the average customer rate for equipment loans is the average of the actuarial rates for equipment loans in each volume-weighted market.

Financing the transition and decarbonation: sum of loans that have received a sustainable green and/or green transition qualification and loans whose contractual interest rate is indexed to extra-financial performance.

% of sales initiated digitally refers to the proportion of total sales that were generated from digital pathways (mobile app / website).

Business line indicators – Insurance

The percentage of individual clients insured corresponds to the proportion of principal banking customers of legal age with an auto, 2-wheeler, home, civil liability/private life, personal accident, comprehensive personal accident, legal protection, health, mobile or provident insurance policy on a given date.

The percentage of active professional clients holding insurance products corresponds to the proportion of active professional customers with a Professional Auto, Professional Multi-risk Property, Professional Health or Professional Provident insurance policy on a given date.

The penetration rate on loan guarantees for individual clients corresponds to the production of individual mortgages guaranteed by CEGC as a proportion of the production of individual mortgages by BP or CE entities (cumulative view to date since the beginning of the year).

Digital indicators

Number of cumulative sales generated from digital refers to sales generated from digital pathways (mobile app / website).

The number of active main banking clients use digital services on mobile apps corresponds to the number of individual customers who have made at least one visit via a mobile app in a given month. This metric only includes customers whose main banking activity is conducted through the account of a bank or savings bank.

1.10 Reconciliation of 2025 data pro forma data

Retail banking

in France Q1-25 Q2-25 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 4,140 (2,642) 973 (250) 720 4,195 (2,596) 1,133 (307) 820 Sectoral reallocation (391) 145 (213) 57 (158) (445) 174 (235) 50 184 Pro forma figures 3,749 (2,497) 760 (193) 562 3,750 (2,422) 898 (257) 636





Retail banking

in France Q3-25 Q4-25 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 4,439 (2,519) 1,399 (380) 1,011 4,729 (2,694) 1,444 (332) 1,104 Sectoral reallocation (456) 178 (230) 62 (166) (465) 189 (235) 69 (165) Pro forma figures 3,983 (2,341) 1,169 (318) 845 4,264 (2,505) 1,205 (263) 939





Retail banking

in Europe Q1-25 Q2-25 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures - - - - - - - - - - Sectoral reallocation 144 (98) 13 (8) 6 211 (129) 41 (11) 29 Pro forma figures 144 (98) 13 (8) 6 211 (129) 41 (11) 29





Retail banking

in Europe Q3-25 Q4-25 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures - - - - - - - - - - Sectoral reallocation 218 (134) 34 (14) 16 224 (142) 39 (14) 19 Pro forma figures 218 (134) 34 (14) 16 224 (142) 39 (14) 19





Insurance & Asset management Q1-25 Q2-25 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures - - - - - - - - - - Sectoral reallocation 1,102 (730) 370 (94) 264 1,094 (717) 382 (90) 278 Pro forma figures 1,102 (730) 370 (94) 264 1,094 (717) 382 (90) 278





Insurance & Asset management Q3-25 Q4-25 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures - - - - - - - - - - Sectoral reallocation 1,082 (711) 374 (95) 265 1,221 (788) 440 (119) 305 Pro forma figures 1,082 (711) 374 (95) 265 1,221 (788) 440 (119) 305





Corporate & Investment banking Q1-25 Q2-25 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 1,247 (790) 400 (98) 304 1,249 (786) 412 (109) 302 Scope effect (19) 25 (7) 2 (3) (28) 34 (6) 3 (4) Pro forma figures 144 (98) 13 (8) 6 211 (129) 41 (11) 29





Corporate & Investment banking Q3-25 Q4-25 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 1,160 (768) 349 (88) 263 1,161 (842) 268 (68) 195 Scope effect (31) 39 (8) 2 (5) (95) 81 (14) 3 (7) Pro forma figures 218 (134) 34 (14) 16 224 (142) 39 (14) 19





Corporate center Q1-25 Q2-25 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 62 (244) (226) (75) (300) 11 (249) (265) (4) (269) Scope effect 19 (26) (7) 2 (4) 28 (34) (6) 2 (4) Pro forma figures 81 (270) (233) (73) (304) 39 (283) (271) (3) (273)





Corporate center Q3-25 Q4-25 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures (33) (203) (244) - (245) (177) (193) (369) 15 (354) Scope effect 31 (39) (8) 2 (4) 96 (82) 14 (4) 7 Pro forma figures (2) (242) (252) 2 (249) (81) (274) (355) 11 (347)

1.11 Q3-26 & Q3-25 results: reconciliation of reported data to alternative performance measures

€m Net banking income Operating expenses Cost of risk Share in net income of associates Gains or losses on others assets Income before tax Net income – Group share Reported Q3-26 results 6,983 (4,339) (809) 22 92 1,949 1,427 Transformation and reorganization costs Business lines/Corporate center 3 (71) (3) (71) (53) Disposals Corporate center (1) (1) (1) Acquisitions Corporate center (3) (23) (5) (31) (13) Exceptional surcharge (8) (8) (16) Divers (36) Q3-26 results excluding exceptional items 6,983 (4,238) (804) 25 92 2,059 1,546 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Cost of risk Share in net income of associates Gains or losses on others assets Income before tax Net income – Group share Reported Q3-25 results 6,410 (4,157) (587) 24 (9) 1,682 1,146 Transformation and reorganization costs Business lines/Corporate center (53) 1 (52) (38) Disposals Corporate center (1) (1) (1) Acquisitions Corporate center (27) (29) 10 (47) (35) Exceptional surcharge 1 1 Divers (32) Q3-25 results excluding exceptional items 6,437 (4,075) (596) 24 (8) 1,781 1,252

1.12 9M-26 & 9M-25 results: reconciliation of reported data to alternative performance measures

€m Net banking income Operating expenses Cost of risk Share in net income of associates Gains or losses on others assets Income before tax Net income – Group share Reported 9M-26 results 20,903 (13,313) (2,311) 65 99 5,444 3,784 Transformation and reorganization costs 2 (176) (10) (184) (139) Disposals (2) (2) (2) Acquisitions (21) (108) (94) (223) (159) Exceptional surcharge (26) (26) (74) Divers (207) 9M-26 results excluding exceptional items 20,921 (13,002) (2,217) 75 100 5,879 4,364 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Cost of risk Share in net income of associates Gains or losses on others assets Income before tax Net income – Group share Reported 9M-25 results 19,029 (12,819) (1,796) 57 (15) 4,469 2,957 Transformation and reorganization costs Business lines/Corporate center (118) (0) (118) (88) Disposals Corporate center (2) (2) (2) Acquisitions Corporate center (27) (111) (39) (178) (129) Exceptional surcharge Business lines/Corporate center 1 (29) (1) (29) (22) Divers Corporate center (138) 9M-25 results excluding exceptional items 19,055 (12,560) (1,757) 57 (12) 4,796 3,335

1.13 Q3-26 & Q3-25 results: underlying cost in income ratio

€m Net banking

Income Operating

expenses Underlying

cost income

ratio Q3-26 reported figures 6,983 (4,339) Impact of exceptional items (101) Q3-26 underlying figures 6,983 (4,238) 60.7% €m Net banking

income Operating

expenses Underlying

cost income

ratio Q3-25 reported figures 6,410 (4,157) Impact of exceptional items (27) (82) Q3-25 underlying figures 6,437 (4,075) 63.3%

1.14 9M-26 & 9M-25 results: underlying cost to income ratio

€m Net banking

income Operating

expenses Underlying

cost income

ratio 9M-26 reported figures 20,903 (13,313) Impact of exceptional items (19) (310) 9M-26 underlying figures 20,921 (13,002) 62.1% €m Net banking

income Operating

expenses Underlying

cost income

ratio 9M-25 reported figures 19,029 (12,819) Impact of exceptional items (26) (259) 9M-25 underlying figures 19,055 (12,560) 65.9%

1.15 Groupe BPCE: quarterly income statement per business line

RETAIL BANKING

IN FRANCE RETAIL BANKING

IN EUROPE INSURANCE

& ASSET

MANAGEMENT CORPORATE

& INVESTMENT BANKING GROUPE

BPCE €m Q3-26 Q3-25 pf Q3-26 Q3-25 pf Q3-26 Q3-25 pf Q3-26 Q3-25 pf Q3-26 Q3-25 pf % Net banking income 4,266 3,983 580 218 1,125 1,082 1,188 1,129 6,983 6,410 9% Operating expenses (2,348) (2,341) (270) (134) (753) (711) (762) (729) (4,339) (4,157) 4% Gross operating income 1,918 1,642 310 84 372 371 426 399 2,644 2,253 17% Cost of risk (689) (481) (11) (50) (8) 0 (62) (53) (809) (587) 38% Income before tax 1,235 1,169 309 34 456 374 374 357 1,949 1,682 16% Income tax (323) (318) (62) (14) (98) (95) (94) (90) (497) (515) (4)% Non-controlling interests (5) (6) (6) (3) (14) (14) (1) 1 (25) (22) 16% Net income – Group share 907 845 241 16 344 265 279 268 1,427 1,146 25%

1.16 Groupe BPCE: 9-months income statement per business line

RETAIL BANKING

IN FRANCE RETAIL BANKING

IN EUROPE INSURANCE

& ASSET

MANAGEMENT CORPORATE

& INVESTMENT BANKING GROUPE

BPCE €m 9M-26 9M-25 pf 9M-26 9M-25 pf 9M-26 9M-25 pf 9M-26 9M-25 pf 9M-26 9M-25 % Net banking income 12,706 11,482 1,268 573 3,389 3,279 3,748 3,578 20,903 19,029 10% Operating expenses (7,382) (7,260) (652) (360) (2,199) (2,158) (2,335) (2,246) (13,313) (12,819) 4% Gross operating income 5,324 4,222 616 212 1,190 1,121 1,413 1,332 7,590 6,211 22% Cost of risk (1,812) (1,422) (95) (123) (17) (8) (181) (174) (2,311) (1,796) 29% Income before tax 3,539 2,827 535 88 1,271 1,126 1,257 1,183 5,444 4,469 22% Income tax (920) (769) (110) (33) (280) (279) (319) (300) (1,594) (1,454) 10% Non-controlling interests (10) (15) (12) (4) (44) (39) (4) (1) (67) (57) 17% Net income – Group share 2,609 2,043 413 51 947 808 934 881 3,784 2,957 28%

1.17 Groupe BPCE: quarterly series

GROUPE BPCE €m Q1-25 Q2-25 Q3-25 Q4-25 Q1-26 Q2-26 Q3-26 Net banking income 6,305 6,315 6,410 6,693 6,758 7,162 6,983 Operating expenses (4,359) (4,304) (4,157) (4,471) (4,490) (4,483) (4,339) Gross operating income 1,946 2,011 2,253 2,222 2,267 2,679 2,644 Cost of risk (651) (559) (587) (669) (654) (848) (809) Income before tax 1,318 1,468 1,682 1,583 1,631 1,865 1,949 Net income – Group share 835 976 1,146 1,104 1,008 1,349 1,427

1.18 Groupe BPCE: consolidated balance sheet

ASSETS

€m Sept. 30, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Cash and amounts due from central banks 141,879 133,938 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 270,576 239,646 Hedging derivatives 11,684 6,398 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 70,813 63,971 Securities at amortized cost 36,017 26,851 Loans and advances to banks and similar 126,136 122,373 Loans and advances to customers 929,482 879,407 Revaluation difference on interest rate risk-hedged portfolios (6,267) (2,201) Financial investments of insurance activities 136,976 129,597 Insurance contracts issued - Assets 1,104 1,168 Reinsurance contracts held - Assets 9,085 9,188 Current tax assets 656 796 Deferred tax assets 5,491 4,292 Accrued income and other assets 16,976 14,931 Non-current assets held for sale 31 197 Investments accounted for using equity method 2,427 2,200 Investment property 1,251 984 Property, plant and equipment 7,175 6,645 Intangible assets 1,701 1,328 Goodwill 6,074 4,023 TOTAL ASSETS 1,769,269 1,645,733





LIABILITIES

€m Sept. 30, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Amounts due to central banks 16 12 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 260,808 233,777 Hedging derivatives 13,739 13,251 Debt securities 297,337 283,035 Amounts due to banks and similar 114,897 90,939 Amounts due to customers 800,363 757,253 Revaluation difference on interest rate risk-hedged portfolios, liabilities (235) 25 Insurance contracts issued - Liabilities 136,805 129,971 Reinsurance contracts held - Liabilities 82 109 Current tax liabilities 2,251 2,433 Deferred tax liabilities 1,825 1,491 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 25,702 20,528 Liabilities associated with non-current assets held for sale 7 21 Provisions 5,429 4,613 Subordinated debt 17,460 18,012 Shareholders' equity 92,781 90,264 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 91,823 89,309 Non-controlling interests 959 955 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,769,269 1,645,733

1.19 Groupe BPCE: Statement of changes in shareholder's equity

€m Equity attributable to shareholders' equity January 1st, 2026 89,309 Distributions (688) Change in capital (cooperative shares) (210) Renumeration of TSSDI (5) Impact of acquisitions and disposals on non-controlling interests (minority interests) 109 Income 3,784 Changes in gains & loses directly recognized in equity (174) Gains and losses reclassified to reserves (329) Others 27 September 30, 2026 91,822

1.20 Retail banking in France: quarterly income statement

BANQUE POPULAIRE NETWORK CAISSE D'EPARGNE NETWORK FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS

& EXPERTISE

IN FRANCE AI, DIGITAL & PAIEMENT OTHER

NETWORKS RETAIL BANKING

IN FRANCE €m Q3-26 Q3-25 Q3-26 Q3-25 Q3-26 Q3-25 pf Q3-26 Q3-25 pf Q3-26 Q3-25 pf Q3-26 Q3-25 pf % Net banking income 1,841 1,731 1,881 1,740 301 280 132 129 111 102 4,266 3,983 7% Operating expenses (1,040) (1,034) (1,016) (1,017) (145) (141) (95) (98) (53) (51) (2,348) (2,341) 0% Gross operating income 801 697 865 723 157 139 37 32 58 51 1,918 1,642 17% Cost of risk (282) (237) (336) (196) (40) (43) (0) (0) (31) (5) (689) (481) 43% Income before tax 530 469 528 526 117 96 33 32 27 46 1,235 1,169 6% Income tax (139) (118) (137) (155) (31) (23) (9) (11) (7) (11) (323) (318) 2% Non-controlling interests (4) (7) (0) 1 (0) (0) (0) (5) (6) (16)% Net income – Group share 386 344 390 372 86 73 24 21 21 35 907 845 7%

1.21 Retail banking in France: 9-month income statement

BANQUE POPULAIRE NETWORK CAISSE D'EPARGNE NETWORK FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS & EXPERTISE

IN FRANCE AI, DIGITAL & PAIEMENT OTHER

NETWORKS RETAIL BANKING

IN FRANCE €m 9M-26 9M-25 9M-26 9M-25 9M-26 9M-25 pf 9M-26 9M-25 pf 9M-26 9M-25 pf 9M-26 9M-25 pf % Net banking income 5,467 4,975 5,633 4,974 893 850 389 381 324 302 12,706 11,482 11% Operating expenses (3,257) (3,174) (3,228) (3,189) (441) (436) (288) (297) (170) (164) (7,382) (7,260) 2% Gross operating income 2,210 1,801 2,405 1,785 453 414 101 84 154 138 5,324 4,222 26% Cost of risk (830) (675) (818) (608) (107) (108) (0) (1) (56) (30) (1,812) (1,422) 27% Income before tax 1,417 1,142 1,586 1,186 346 306 92 84 98 108 3,539 2,827 25% Income tax (361) (305) (418) (332) (91) (78) (26) (26) (24) (27) (920) (769) 20% Non-controlling interests (8) (14) (1) (1) 0 (0) (0) (10) (15) (38)% Net income – Group share 1,048 824 1,167 852 254 228 66 58 74 81 2,609 2,043 28%

1.22 Retail banking in France: quarterly series

RETAIL BANKING IN FRANCE €m Q1-25 pf Q2-25 pf Q3-25 pf Q4-25 pf Q1-26 pf Q2-26 pf Q3-26 Net banking income 3,749 3,750 3,983 4,264 4,187 4,253 4,266 Operating expenses (2,497) (2,422) (2,341) (2,505) (2,580) (2,455) (2,348) Gross operating income 1,253 1,327 1,642 1,759 1,607 1,799 1,918 Cost of risk (499) (441) (481) (580) (486) (637) (689) Income before tax 760 898 1,169 1,205 1,129 1,175 1,235 Net income – Group share 562 636 845 939 846 856 907

1.23 Retail banking in France: quarterly series, Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne networks

BANQUE POPULAIRE NETWORK €m Q1-25 Q2-25 Q3-25 Q4-25 Q1-26 Q2-26 Q3-26 Net banking income 1,622 1,622 1,731 1,825 1,821 1,804 1,841 Operating expenses (1,080) (1,060) (1,034) (1,066) (1,125) (1,092) (1,040) Gross operating income 542 562 697 759 696 713 801 Cost of risk (216) (222) (237) (296) (234) (315) (282) Income before tax 330 343 469 489 473 414 530 Net income – Group share 235 244 344 373 358 304 386 CAISSE D'EPARGNE NETWORK €m Q1-25 Q2-25 Q3-25 Q4-25 Q1-26 Q2-26 Q3-26 Net banking income 1,614 1,620 1,740 1,917 1,831 1,921 1,881 Operating expenses (1,112) (1,060) (1,017) (1,126) (1,147) (1,065) (1,016) Gross operating income 502 560 723 791 684 857 865 Cost of risk (228) (184) (196) (229) (204) (278) (336) Income before tax 274 386 526 565 480 578 528 Net income – Group share 211 269 372 456 358 418 390

1.24 Retail banking in France: quarterly series, Financial solutions & expertise in France

FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS & EXPERTISE IN FRANCE €m Q1-25 pf Q2-25 pf Q3-25 pf Q4-25 pf Q1-26 pf Q2-26 pf Q3-26 Net banking income 286 285 280 293 297 296 301 Operating expenses (149) (146) (141) (148) (150) (146) (145) Gross operating income 137 139 139 145 147 150 157 Cost of risk (34) (31) (43) (39) (35) (32) (40) Income before tax 102 108 96 106 111 117 117 Net income – Group share 76 79 73 78 82 86 86

1.25 Retail banking in France: quarterly series, AI, Digital & Paiments

AI, DIGITAL & PAYMENTS €m Q1-25 pf Q2-25 pf Q3-25 pf Q4-25 pf Q1-26 pf Q2-26 pf Q3-26 Net banking income 127 124 129 127 130 127 132 Operating expenses (98) (101) (98) (106) (97) (95) (95) Gross operating income 29 23 32 22 32 32 37 Cost of risk (0) (0) (0) 1 (0) (0) (0) Income before tax 32 21 32 17 30 29 33 Net income – Group share 24 13 21 11 22 20 24

1.26 Retail banking in France: quarterly series, Other network

OTHER NETWORK €m Q1-25 Q2-25 Q3-25 Q4-25 Q1-26 Q2-26 Q3-26 Net banking income 101 99 102 101 108 105 111 Operating expenses (59) (54) (51) (60) (60) (57) (53) Gross operating income 43 44 51 41 48 48 58 Cost of risk (21) (4) (5) (16) (13) (12) (31) Income before tax 22 40 46 28 35 36 27 Net income – Group share 17 30 35 21 26 28 21

1.27 Retail banking in Europe: quarterly income statement

NOVOBANCO FINANCIAL

SOLUTIONS & EXPERTISES

IN EUROPE RETAIL BANKING

IN EUROPE €m Q3-26 Q3-26 Q3-25 pf Q3-26 Q3-25 pf % Net banking income 359 221 218 580 218 167% Operating expenses (134) (136) (134) (270) (134) 102% Gross operating income 225 86 84 310 84 269% Cost of risk 35 (46) (50) (11) (50) (78)% Income before tax 270 39 34 309 34 806% Income tax (49) (13) (14) (62) (14) 332% Non-controlling interests (1) (4) (3) (6) (3) 75% Net income – Group share 219 22 16 241 16 x15

1.28 Retail banking in Europe: 9-months income statement

NOVOBANCO FINANCIAL

SOLUTIONS & EXPERTISES

IN EUROPE RETAIL BANKING

IN EUROPE €m 9M-26 9M-26 9M-25 pf 9M-26 9M-25 pf % Net banking income 605 662 573 1,268 573 121% Operating expenses (230) (421) (360) (652) (360) 81% Gross operating income 375 241 212 616 212 190% Cost of risk 45 (139) (123) (95) (123) (23)% Income before tax 433 101 88 535 88 506% Income tax (76) (34) (33) (110) (33) 235% Non-controlling interests (2) (10) (4) (12) (4) 163% Net income – Group share 355 58 51 413 51 710%

1.29 Retail banking in Europe: quarterly series

RETAIL BANKING IN EUROPE €m Q1-25 pf Q2-25 pf Q3-25 pf Q4-25 pf Q1-26 pf Q2-26 pf Q3-26 Net banking income 144 211 218 224 221 466 580 Operating expenses (98) (129) (134) (142) (142) (240) (270) Gross operating income 46 82 84 81 79 226 310 Cost of risk (34) (39) (50) (43) (51) (33) (11) Income before tax 13 41 34 39 29 197 309 Net income – Group share 6 29 16 19 16 156 241

1.30 Retail banking in Europe: quarterly serie, novobanco

NOVOBANCO €m Q2-26 48 Q3-26 Net banking income 246 359 Operating expenses (96) (134) Gross operating income 150 225 Cost of risk 9 35 Income before tax 163 270 Net income – Group share 136 219

1.31 Retail banking in Europe: quarterly series, Financial solutions & expertise in Europe

FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS & EXPERTISES IN EUROPE €m Q1-25 pf Q2-25 pf Q3-25 pf Q4-25 pf Q1-26 pf Q2-26 pf Q3-26 Net banking income 144 211 218 224 221 220 221 Operating expenses (98) (129) (134) (142) (142) (144) (136) Gross operating income 46 82 84 81 79 76 86 Cost of risk (34) (39) (50) (43) (51) (42) (46) Income before tax 13 41 34 39 29 34 39 Net income – Group share 6 29 16 19 16 19 22

1.32 Insurance & Assets management: quarterly income statement per business line

INSURANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT INSURANCE

AND ASSET MANAGEMENT €m Q3-26 Q3-25 Q3-26 Q3-25 Q3-26 Q3-25 pf % Net banking income 227 238 898 844 1,125 1,082 4% Operating expenses (44) (44) (709) (667) (753) (711) 6% Gross operating income 183 194 189 178 372 371 0% Income before tax 182 196 274 178 456 374 22% Net income – Group share 132 149 212 116 344 265 30%

1.33 Insurance & Assets management: 9-months income statement per business line

INSURANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT INSURANCE

AND ASSET MANAGEMENT €m 9M-26 9M-25pf 9M-26 9M-25pf 9M-26 9M-25 pf % Net banking income 766 718 2,623 2,560 3,389 3,279 3% Operating expenses (137) (136) (2,062) (2,022) (2,199) (2,158) 2% Gross operating income 629 583 560 538 1,190 1,121 6% Income before tax 634 590 637 535 1,271 1,126 13% Net income – Group share 493 455 454 352 947 808 17%

1.34 Insurance & Assets management: quarterly series

INSURANCE AND ASSET MANAGEMENT €m Q1-25 pf Q2-25 pf Q3-25 pf Q4-25 pf Q1-26 pf Q2-26 pf Q3-26 Net banking income 1,102 1,094 1,082 1,221 1,070 1,194 1,125 Operating expenses (730) (717) (711) (788) (707) (738) (753) Gross operating income 373 377 371 432 362 456 372 Income before tax 370 382 374 440 364 452 456 Net income – Group share 264 278 265 305 263 341 344

1.35 Insurance & Assets management: quarterly series, Insurance

INSURANCE €m Q1-25 Q2-25 Q3-25 Q4-25 Q1-26 Q2-26 Q3-26 Net banking income 247 234 238 241 228 310 227 Operating expenses (47) (44) (44) (47) (46) (46) (44) Gross operating income 199 190 194 194 182 264 183 Income before tax 200 194 196 200 185 267 182 Net income – Group share 152 155 149 146 141 220 132

1.36 Insurance & Assets management: quarterly series, Asset management

ASSET MANAGEMENT €m Q1-25 Q2-25 Q3-25 Q4-25 Q1-26 Q2-26 Q3-26 Net banking income 856 860 844 980 841 883 898 Operating expenses (682) (673) (667) (742) (661) (692) (709) Gross operating income 173 187 178 238 180 191 189 Income before tax 170 187 178 240 179 185 274 Net income – Group share 113 123 116 159 122 120 212

1.37 Corporate & Investment banking: quarterly series

CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING €m Q1-25 pf Q2-25 pf Q3-25 pf Q4-25 pf Q1-26 pf Q2-36 Q3-26 Net banking income 1,228 1,221 1,129 1,066 1,250 1,310 1,188 Operating expenses (765) (752) (729) (761) (782) (792) (762) Gross operating income 464 469 399 305 468 519 426 Cost of risk (62) (58) (53) (55) (60) (59) (62) Income before tax 407 418 357 254 415 468 374 Net income – Group share 307 306 268 188 309 347 279

1.38 Corporate center: quarterly series

CORPORATE CENTER €m Q1-25 pf Q2-25 pf Q3-25 pf Q4-25 pf Q1-26 pf Q2-26 pf Q3-26 Net banking income 81 39 (2) (81) 30 (62) (176) Operating expenses (270) (283) (242) (274) (279) (259) (207) Gross operating income (189) (244) (244) (356) (249) (321) (382) Cost of risk (46) (22) (3) 7 (56) (113) (38) Share in income of associates 2 (1) 1 0 2 2 2 Gains or losses on other assets 0 (4) (7) (7) (3) 5 (5) Income before tax (233) (271) (252) (355) (306) (427) (424) Net income – Group share (304) (273) (249) (347) (426) (350) (344)

DISCLAIMER

This document may contain forward-looking statements and comments relating to the objectives and strategy of Groupe BPCE. By their very nature, these forward-looking statements inherently depend on assumptions, project considerations, objectives and expectations linked to future events, transactions, products and services as well as on suppositions regarding future performance and synergies.

No guarantee can be given that such objectives will be realized; they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions relating to the Group, its subsidiaries and associates and the business development thereof; trends in the sector; future acquisitions and investments; macroeconomic conditions and conditions in the Group's principal local markets; competition and regulation. Occurrence of such events is not certain, and outcomes may prove different from current expectations, significantly affecting expected results. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated or implied by the forward-looking statements. Groupe BPCE shall in no event have any obligation to publish modifications or updates of such objectives.

Information in this document relating to parties other than Groupe BPCE or taken from external sources has not been subject to independent verification; the Group makes no statement or commitment with respect to this third-party information. Neither Groupe BPCE nor its representatives shall be held liable for any errors or omissions or for any harm that may result from the use of this document or of its contents or any related material, or of any document or information referred to in this document.

Preparation of the financial information requires Management to make estimates and assumptions in certain areas regarding uncertain future events. These estimates are based on the judgment of the individuals preparing this financial information and the information available at the date of the balance sheet. Actual future results may differ from these estimates.

Significant factors liable to cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in the projections are related to the political, macroeconomic, banking and financial environment of countries and regions in which Groupe BPCE operates, which exposes it to a multitude of risks. These potential risks liable to affect Groupe BPCE's financial results are detailed in the“Risk factors & risk management” chapter of the second amendement to the 2025 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Investors are advised to consider the uncertainties and risk factors liable to affect the Group's operations when examining the information contained in the projection elements.

With respect to the financial information of Groupe BPCE for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, and in view of the context mentioned above, attention should be drawn to the fact that the estimated increase in credit risk and the calculation of expected credit losses (IFRS 9 provisions) are largely based on assumptions that depend on the macroeconomic context.

The financial information presented in this document relating to the fiscal period ended September 30, 2026 has been drawn up in compliance with IFRS standards, as adopted in the European Union. The financial results contained in this document have not been reviewed by the statutory auditors. The regulatory ratios are estimated as of September 30,2026.

The quarterly financial information of Groupe BPCE for the period ended September 30, 2026, approved by the Management Board at a meeting convened on November 2, 2026, were verified and reviewed by the Supervisory Board at a meeting convened on November 3, 2026.

The sum of the values shown in the tables and analyses may differ slightly from the total reported owing to rounding effects.

About Groupe BPCE

Groupe BPCE is the second-largest banking group in France and the fourth-largest banking group in the euro zone in terms of capitalization. Through its 110,000 staff, the group serves 36 million customers – individuals, professionals, companies, investors and local government bodies – around the world. It operates in the retail banking and insurance fields in France via its two major networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne, along with Banque Palatine and Oney. It also pursues its activities worldwide with the asset & wealth management services provided by Natixis Investment Managers and the wholesale banking expertise of Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking. The Group's financial strength is recognized by four credit rating agencies with the following senior preferred LT ratings: Standard & Poor's (A+, stable outlook), Fitch (A+, stable outlook), Moody's (A2, stable outlook) and R&I (A+, stable outlook).

Groupe BPCE press contact

Christophe Gilbert: 01 40 39 66 00

Email: ... Groupe BPCE investor and analyst relations

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1Group share

2 See the notes on methodology in the annexes

3 Underlying cost/income ratio

4 Estimate at end-September 2026

5 Europe, including Dynamic Solutions and Vega IS; United States, including WCM IM; AuM pro forma for €56bn assets transfer following the sale of the overlay management services capabilities of Natixis IM Solutions in the USA to Edward Jones

6 Excluding the restaging one-off linked to novobanco acquisition

7 Estimate at end-September 2026

8 Groupe BPCE's underlying cost/income ratio is calculated on the basis of net banking income and operating expenses excluding exceptional items. The calculations are detailed in the appendix, pages 21 and 29

9 Credit (net) is the sum of customer loans and debt securities associated with credit operations with clients

10 Groupe BPCE's underlying cost/income ratio is calculated on the basis of net banking income and operating expenses excluding exceptional items

11 Excluding the exceptional reclassification linked to the acquisition of novobanco

12 The lower the Sustainalytics score, the lower the unmitigated residual ESG risk, and the better the rating

13 Groupe BPCE has chosen to waive the option provided for in Article 72b(3) of the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) to use senior preferred debt to comply with TLAC and subordinated MREL requirements

14 Following receipt of the 2026 annual MREL letter

15“Underlying” means exclusive of exceptional items

16 Groupe BPCE's underlying cost/income ratio is calculated on the basis of net banking income and operating expenses excluding exceptional items

17“Underlying” means exclusive of exceptional items

18 Groupe BPCE's underlying cost/income ratio is calculated on the basis of net banking income and operating expenses excluding exceptional items

19 Excluding provisions for home purchase savings schemes

20 Interest on regulated savings has been reclassified out of net interest income and included in commissions

21“Underlying” means exclusive of exceptional items

22 Groupe BPCE's underlying cost/income ratio is calculated on the basis of net banking income and operating expenses excluding exceptional items

23 Excluding provisions for home purchase savings schemes

24 Interest on regulated savings has been reclassified out of net interest income and included in commissions

25“Underlying” means exclusive of exceptional items

26 Groupe BPCE's underlying cost/income ratio is calculated on the basis of net banking income and operating expenses excluding exceptional items

27“Underlying” means exclusive of exceptional items

28 Groupe BPCE's underlying cost/income ratio is calculated on the basis of net banking income and operating expenses excluding exceptional items

29 Credit (net) is the sum of customer loans and debt securities associated with credit operations with clients

30 novobanco figures reflect contributions over a five-month period

31“Underlying” means exclusive of exceptional items

32 The business line cost/income ratios have been calculated on the basis of net banking income and underlying operating expenses

33 Credit (net) is the sum of customer loans and debt securities associated with credit operations with clients

34“Underlying” means exclusive of exceptional items

35 The business line cost/income ratios have been calculated on the basis of net banking income and underlying operating expenses

36“Underlying” means exclusive of exceptional items

37 The business line cost/income ratios have been calculated on the basis of net banking income and underlying operating expenses

38 Europe including Dynamic Solutions and Vega IS; US including WCM IM; excluding Wealth Management assets under management

39 Operating expenses correspond to non-attributable expenses from an IFRS 17 standpoint, i.e. all costs that are not directly attributable to insurance contracts

40“Underlying” means exclusive of exceptional items

41 The business line cost/income ratios have been calculated on the basis of net banking income and underlying operating expenses

42 Including individual retirement savings plans and including the reinsurance treaty with CNP Assurances

43“Underlying” means exclusive of exceptional items

44 The business line cost/income ratios have been calculated on the basis of net banking income and underlying operating expenses

45 Europe including Dynamic Solutions and Vega IS; US including WCM IM; excluding Wealth Management assets under management

46“Underlying” means exclusive of exceptional items

47 The business line cost/income ratios have been calculated on the basis of net banking income and underlying operating expenses

48 novobanco for 2-months contribution in Q2-26

Attachment

Groupe BPCE_PR Q3-26