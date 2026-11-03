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Net Asset Value(S)


Date: 2026-11-03 12:01:37

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 3 November 2026

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the“ Company”)

NAV announcement

As at close of business on 31 October 2026, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was as follows:

NAV per Ordinary share of 1p – 32.45 pence.

END

For further information, please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited
Abbe Martineau		 ...
+44 20 7523 4525

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


MENAFN03112026004107003653ID1111910014


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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