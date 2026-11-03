CACC INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation Of Credit Acceptance Corporation Announced By Holzer & Holzer, LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Credit Acceptance Corporation (“Credit Acceptance” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: CACC) complied with federal securities laws. On October 29, 2026, Credit Acceptance reported third quarter 2026 financial results revealing a consolidated net loss of $56.6 million or $5.43 per diluted share compared to consolidated net income of $108.2 million or $9.43 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2025. The Company also stated it was adjusting its methodology for forecasting the amount of future net cash flows and had observed“consistent quarterly underperformance of [] Consumer Loans relative to forecasted cash flows[.]” On this news, the price of the Company's stock dropped.

If you purchased Credit Acceptance stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at ... or Joshua Karr, Esq. at ..., call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at to discuss your legal rights.

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