Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)
The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Lululemon's store traffic and demand for its products was significantly deteriorating as a result of, inter alia, continued negative media and social-media commentary and softer-than-planned new product launches; (ii) the foregoing was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's business and reputation, rendering its previously issued financial guidance for FY 2026 unrealistic; (iii) Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the foregoing issues; (iv) Defendants likewise overstated the strength and durability of Lululemon's overall business and turnaround plan, particularly in North America and mainland China; and (v) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Lululemon should contact the Firm prior to the January 4, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....
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