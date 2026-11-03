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VINCI: DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 OCTOBER 2026


Date: 2026-11-03 12:01:36

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) French public limited company (société anonyme)
with a share capital of €1,454,542,075.00
Registered office: 1973, boulevard de la Défense
92000 Nanterre – France
552 037 806 RCS Nanterre

DISCLOSURE
OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AS OF 31 OCTOBER 2026

Total number of shares 581,816,830
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury stock)		 581,816,830
Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock) 550,260,970

This disclosure is on VINCI website
(section: Finance/Investors/Regulatory information/7. Monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company's capital)

Attachment

  • 2026 10 31 ddv English version

MENAFN03112026004107003653ID1111910009


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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