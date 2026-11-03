Insight Capital Solutions Appoints Michael Sowers As General Counsel

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fortune 500 Legal Executive Joins Insight with Deep Expertise in Business Strategy, Complex Commercial Transactions, and Leadership

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Capital Solutions (ICS) today announced the appointment of Michael Sowers as General Counsel. Sowers joined the company in September 2026, and will lead the legal function for Insight Capital Solutions and its operating companies.

“Michael brings a strong combination of legal expertise, sound judgment, and experience navigating multifaceted businesses,” said Chris Czaja, President and CEO of Insight Capital Solutions.“As Insight continues to grow, Michael's leadership will be essential to supporting our businesses, protecting our interests, and positioning us for long-term success. We're thrilled to welcome Michael to our team.”

As General Counsel, Sowers will provide strategic legal guidance as Insight continues to expand its business and capabilities. He will oversee commercial transactions, corporate governance, regulatory compliance, and enterprise risk management, while serving as a key advisor to Insight's executive leadership team and Board of Directors.

“I'm excited to join Insight at such an important point in its growth and evolution,” said Sowers.“The company has built a strong foundation across multiple industries, and I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to support our businesses, navigate new opportunities, and help drive Insight's continued growth and success.”

Sowers brings nearly 20 years of in-house legal experience with Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies in the technology supply chain industry. Prior to joining ICS, Sowers served as Senior Legal Counsel for Ingram Micro, a leading global technology distributor and cloud platform company. Earlier in his career, he was Associate General Counsel for Brightpoint, Inc., with responsibilities spanning the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions.

Throughout his career, he has advised businesses on complex commercial transactions, corporate and regulatory matters, and legal issues spanning domestic and international operations. His experience includes partnering with executive, credit, and finance teams; advising on labor and employment matters; managing litigation and disputes; and leading complex commercial negotiations and transaction structuring. This broad background positions him to support Insight's diverse operating companies while balancing business objectives with effective risk management.

Sowers holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics & Statistics and German from Miami University and a Juris Doctor from Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law.

To learn more about Insight Capital Solutions and its companies, visit

About Insight Capital Solutions

Insight Capital Solutions is a privately owned, independent equipment leasing, financing, and technology services company serving clients across North America. Established in 1987, Insight provides customized solutions for technology, material handling, fitness equipment, and modular buildings, helping organizations acquire, manage, and optimize mission-critical equipment through flexible financing structures, technology solutions, dedicated teams, and proprietary asset management solutions.





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