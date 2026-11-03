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URW SE - Information On Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares In The Share Capital As At October 31, 2026


Date: 2026-11-03 12:01:36

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, November 3 rd, 2026

Information on total number of voting rights and shares
in the share capital as of October 31 st , 2026

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

Date Total number of shares in the capital Total number of voting rights
31/10/2026 144,549,701 144,549,701

Attachment

  • 2. URW SE - 2026 10 31 - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital

MENAFN03112026004107003653ID1111910007


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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