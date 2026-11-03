(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VALNEVA Declaration of shares and voting rights Status as of October 31, 2026

__________________________________________________________________________________________ Company name: VALNEVA

Registered office: Îlot Saint-Joseph Bureaux Convergence – Bât. A, 12 ter Quai Perrache – 69002 Lyon

Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B Declaration date: November 3, 2026

mber of shares

omposing the share capital of Valneva Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**

190,379,441

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each 205,232,033

Double voting rights granted on 258,730 ordinary shares

Between October 4, 2026, and October 10, 2026 205,107,711

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* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment

2026_11 DECLARATION_VOTING_RIGHTS October 31, 2026 EN