Declaration Of Shares And Voting Rights Status As Of October 31, 2026
| mber of shares
omposing the share capital of Valneva
|Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
|Description of the change
|Date on which this change was recognized
|Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
|
190,379,441
ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each
|205,232,033
|
Double voting rights granted on 258,730 ordinary shares
|Between October 4, 2026, and October 10, 2026
|205,107,711
___________________________
* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.
Attachment
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2026_11 DECLARATION_VOTING_RIGHTS October 31, 2026 EN
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