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Declaration Of Shares And Voting Rights Status As Of October 31, 2026


Date: 2026-11-03 12:01:36

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights

Status as of October 31, 2026
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: Îlot Saint-Joseph Bureaux Convergence – Bât. A, 12 ter Quai Perrache – 69002 Lyon
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: November 3, 2026

mber of shares
omposing the share capital of Valneva		 Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**

190,379,441
ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each		 205,232,033
Double voting rights granted on 258,730 ordinary shares
 Between October 4, 2026, and October 10, 2026 205,107,711

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment

  • 2026_11 DECLARATION_VOTING_RIGHTS October 31, 2026 EN

MENAFN03112026004107003653ID1111910006


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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