Rexel: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares From October 27 To October 30, 2026
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|27/10/2026
|FR0010451203
|1 200
|34,16917
|AQEU
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|27/10/2026
|FR0010451203
|3 800
|34,18211
|CEUX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|27/10/2026
|FR0010451203
|1 300
|34,16231
|TQEX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|27/10/2026
|FR0010451203
|14 700
|34,14939
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|28/10/2026
|FR0010451203
|1 300
|34,37108
|AQEU
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|28/10/2026
|FR0010451203
|5 200
|34,38303
|CEUX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|28/10/2026
|FR0010451203
|1 300
|34,35231
|TQEX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|28/10/2026
|FR0010451203
|13 200
|34,39875
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|29/10/2026
|FR0010451203
|500
|34,83
|AQEU
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|29/10/2026
|FR0010451203
|3 500
|34,42257
|CEUX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|29/10/2026
|FR0010451203
|500
|34,824
|TQEX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|29/10/2026
|FR0010451203
|8 355
|34,58468
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|30/10/2026
|FR0010451203
|1 600
|34,38125
|AQEU
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|30/10/2026
|FR0010451203
|4 600
|34,36087
|CEUX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|30/10/2026
|FR0010451203
|1 900
|34,35579
|TQEX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|30/10/2026
|FR0010451203
|12 800
|34,38077
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|75 755
|34,34993
Attachment
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Disclosure of trading in own shares from October 27 to October 30, 2026
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