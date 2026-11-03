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Rexel: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares From October 27 To October 30, 2026


Date: 2026-11-03 12:01:36

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RELEASE


DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM OCTOBER 27 TO OCTOBER 30, 2026


In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from October 27 to October 30, 2026:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 27/10/2026 FR0010451203 1 200 34,16917 AQEU
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 27/10/2026 FR0010451203 3 800 34,18211 CEUX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 27/10/2026 FR0010451203 1 300 34,16231 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 27/10/2026 FR0010451203 14 700 34,14939 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/10/2026 FR0010451203 1 300 34,37108 AQEU
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/10/2026 FR0010451203 5 200 34,38303 CEUX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/10/2026 FR0010451203 1 300 34,35231 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/10/2026 FR0010451203 13 200 34,39875 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 29/10/2026 FR0010451203 500 34,83 AQEU
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 29/10/2026 FR0010451203 3 500 34,42257 CEUX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 29/10/2026 FR0010451203 500 34,824 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 29/10/2026 FR0010451203 8 355 34,58468 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 30/10/2026 FR0010451203 1 600 34,38125 AQEU
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 30/10/2026 FR0010451203 4 600 34,36087 CEUX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 30/10/2026 FR0010451203 1 900 34,35579 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 30/10/2026 FR0010451203 12 800 34,38077 XPAR
TOTAL 75 755 34,34993

Attachment

  • Disclosure of trading in own shares from October 27 to October 30, 2026

MENAFN03112026004107003653ID1111910005


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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