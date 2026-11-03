Chinatown Storytelling Centre Marks Five Years Of Preserving Chinatown's Stories And Connecting Generations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Community invited to celebrate with free admission and guided tours on November 7 and 8, followed by an evening with acclaimed artist and author Douglas Coupland on November 10

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When the doors first opened to the public at the Chinatown Storytelling Centre on November 6, 2021, no one could have imagined the special type of gathering place that was being created. Now, five years later, the space is celebrating its fifth anniversary. Located in the heart of Chinatown, it has become a cultural hub where elders, students, families and first-time visitors connect through the stories of resilience, community and legacy that shaped Vancouver's Chinatown and the Chinese Canadian journey. To mark the anniversary, the Centre is inviting the public to a free open house weekend on November 7 and 8, followed by A Love Letter to Chinatown: An Evening with Douglas Coupland on Tuesday, November 10.

Housed in a historic building at the intersection of Main Street and Pender Street, the Centre is Canada's first permanent exhibit space dedicated to sharing the living history of the Chinese Canadian experience. Through immersive exhibits, rare artefacts and personal narratives, it connects more than a century of history with the voices shaping the community today. In five years, the Centre has collected almost 300 stories from elders and community members, built a permanent collection of more than 25,000 artefacts, photos and documents dedicated to Vancouver Chinatown's heritage, and welcomed nearly 2,000 students from over 60 schools in the 2025/2026 school year alone through programming designed for all ages.

An initiative of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation, the Centre is both a dynamic cultural hub and an inclusive gathering space, and part of the Foundation's broader work to revitalize Chinatown with partners across government, business and community. Its new Learning Lab, which opened in May 2026, recreates a vivid Chinatown streetscape from the 1950s to the 1980s, inviting visitors to feel the neighbourhood's energy and imagine exciting possibilities for its future.

Anniversary Open House: November 7 and 8

Admission is free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free guided tours, which include the Learning Lab, will be available throughout both days, subject to capacity. Visitors can also see Vitality: Iconic Images, Hidden Stories, which explores the people and stories behind Fred Herzog's photographs of Chinatown and historic Hastings, enter prize draws, and make a unique souvenir fifth anniversary button. Anyone who becomes a member during the weekend will receive a free copy of the Vitality book.

In celebration of the anniversary, the Centre has collaborated with luxury tea blender TEALEAVES on Canton Alley Tea. Inspired by the stories of community found in the Learning Lab, the oolong blend with lychee and goji berry celebrates the timeless tradition of gathering over tea and sharing stories across generations. Canton Alley Tea is available now at Foo Hung Curios, the Centre's gift shop.

A Love Letter to Chinatown: An Evening with Douglas Coupland

On Tuesday, November 10, acclaimed Canadian artist and author Douglas Coupland joins Carol Lee, Chair of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation, for a conversation about his personal connection to Chinatown and the surrounding neighbourhood, and the role art and storytelling play in capturing a neighbourhood's identity.

The evening begins promptly at 5:30 p.m., followed by a cocktail reception and Vitality book signing at 6:30 p.m. in the Learning Lab. Tickets are $30 for non-members and $25 for members, available on Eventbrite.

"Five years ago, we opened these doors so Chinatown's stories could be told by the people who lived them," said Carol Lee, Chair of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation. "Today, those stories are being passed from elders to students and from families to first-time visitors. This anniversary belongs to everyone who has shared a story, walked through our doors and helped keep this neighbourhood growing."

For more information about the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation, please visit chinatownfoundation.org.

About the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation:

The Vancouver Chinatown Foundation is a registered charity committed to the revitalization of Chinatown, one of Canada's most iconic neighbourhoods in the historic heart of Vancouver. The Foundation builds more resilient and inclusive communities by promoting the well-being of those in need, while preserving Chinatown's irreplaceable cultural heritage. Learn more at chinatownfoundation.org.

Media Contact:

Ruby Gillett

Talk Shop Media

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