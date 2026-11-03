Zero Trust Cyber & AI Advisors' Public Sector Advisory And Transformation Services Now Available On Carahsoft's NASPO Valuepoint Contract

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Contract Addition Expands Access to Advanced IT and Security Solutions and Services for Government Agencies

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Trust Cyber & AI Advisors, a trusted secure infrastructure and cybersecurity advisor, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Zero Trust Cyber & AI Advisors' secure IT infrastructure and advisory services have been added to Carahsoft's National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contract. This addition enables Carahsoft and its reseller partners to provide Zero Trust Cyber & AI Advisors' Zero Trust services and solutions to Federal State and Local Governments and Educational Institutions.

“We are pleased to be added to Carahsoft's NASPO ValuePoint contract,” said Vadim Sigalov, Managing Partner at Zero Trust Cyber & AI Advisors.“This contract enhances our ability to support Public Sector organizations with the cybersecurity, AI, infrastructure and data expertise they need to address today's technology challenges. By expanding our partnership with Carahsoft, we are helping agencies advance their technology initiatives and strengthen the critical systems that support their missions.”

Zero Trust Cyber & AI Advisors delivers strategic cybersecurity and technology expertise to help Public Sector organizations evaluate, design and transform secure IT environments. Its capabilities span cybersecurity, AI, IT infrastructure and data management, empowering organizations to address complex technology challenges and optimize their IT investments, while reducing operational costs. Through its solutions and advisory services, Zero Trust Cyber & AI Advisors helps agencies navigate evolving technology requirements while building more secure, resilient and effective IT environments.

“Carahsoft is pleased to announce the availability of Zero Trust Cyber & AI Advisors' services and solutions through our NASPO ValuePoint contract,” said Steve Jacyna, Director of Innovative Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft.“The addition gives agencies streamlined access to Zero Trust Cyber & AI Advisors' Public Sector advisory and transformation services, enabling them to address evolving cybersecurity and technology needs. Alongside our reseller partners, Carahsoft and Zero Trust Cyber & AI Advisors are helping agencies identify technology priorities, implement effective solutions and support secure modernization.”

Zero Trust Cyber & AI Advisors' solutions and services are available through Carahsoft's NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR4983. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or .... Learn more about Zero Trust Cyber & AI Advisors' solutions and services here.

About Zero Trust Cyber & AI Advisors

Zero Trust Cyber & AI Advisors (ZTCA) provides architect-led cybersecurity consulting and implementation services to government agencies and commercial enterprises. Our team brings experience supporting federal agencies and Fortune 100 organizations across Zero Trust architecture, identity and access management, Microsoft security, cloud security, incident readiness and response, threat modeling, and AI security.

Our threat modeling services help organizations identify attack paths, evaluate architecture and application risks, and prioritize security controls across enterprise systems, cloud environments, AI solutions, and connected devices.

Our capabilities extend to IoT and OT security, connected-device threat detection, and AI-driven video surveillance. We help organizations identify device vulnerabilities, assess network exposure, design segmentation and access controls, and secure AI-enabled cameras, video management systems, and supporting infrastructure.

We assess environments, design practical security architectures, and implement controls that reduce operating costs, strengthen security posture, and minimize risk. Additional capabilities include CMMC readiness, NIST-aligned assessments, Microsoft 365 and Azure security, and secure adoption of Copilot and AI agents.

Architect-led cybersecurity. AI security. Real-world delivery.

Contact

Vadim Sigalov - Managing Partner

Office Phone: +1 (786) 640-2278

Mobile Number: + 1 (917) 710-7145

...



About Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

...