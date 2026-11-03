Hotwire Global Names Karyn Barr US CEO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A recognized technology expert, world-class practitioner and client advisor, Barr will steer Hotwire's US business

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotwire Global, the technology communications and marketing consultancy, has named Karyn Barr US Chief Executive Officer. Barr will lead Hotwire's U.S. business and join its global executive committee, helping accelerate the firm's growth and AI transformation. She will join the firm on November 16.

A former journalist, speechwriter and agency leader, Barr has advised some of the world's most influential technology brands through periods of change. Her appointment reflects Hotwire's recent investment, under Global CEO Grant Toups, in leaders who combine strategic expertise, operating chops and a deep understanding of the technology changing marketing and communications.

“The expectations placed on communications and marketing leaders today are fundamentally different from what they were even a year ago. They are navigating constant change and looking for partners who can bring clarity, bold ideas and measurable growth. What drew me to Hotwire is its belief that the future doesn't belong to agencies that evolve incrementally. It belongs to those willing to reinvent themselves. Hotwire is building the agency of the future, and I couldn't be more excited to help shape it,” said Barr.

Barr spent nearly two decades at Allison Worldwide in leadership roles, most notably as President, Global Operations for the agency's Technology practice, the firm's largest and fastest-growing during her tenure, with more than 100 specialists worldwide. She co-founded and scaled the agency's global AI center of excellence and proprietary product suite. Over her career she has led in both mid-size agencies and big global networks, advising organizations from high-growth start-ups to Fortune 500 companies, including KPMG, HPE, FICO, C3 AI, Teradata, Adobe and Autodesk. Most recently, she led the US Technology practice at Zeno Group, overseeing its growth, marketing and operations.

Under Barr's leadership, Hotwire will continue to strengthen its integrated communications and marketing offering, spanning earned, paid, SEO/GEO and ABX, backed by AI consultancy services that run on proprietary solutions from the Hotwire AI Labs. Her appointment supports the agency's aim of helping clients build reputation and drive revenue, as audiences find brands in new ways, through specialist expertise, integrated programs and strategic consultancy.

“Karyn is the leader I hoped we would find. The industry is changing fast, and the communicators of the future need a partner already at home in what comes next, happy to take things apart and make them better. That is the next generation of Hotwire, and Karyn embodies it. I'm delighted she is here and can't wait to team up with her,” said Grant Toups, Global CEO of Hotwire.

Barr joins as Hotwire continues to invest in the Hotwire AI Labs and expand its leadership team. Her appointment follows the recent additions of Miriam Holbe-Finkelnburg as Managing Director of Hotwire Germany and Monica Gonzalez Ortin as Managing Director of Hotwire Spain.

About Hotwire Global

Hotwire Global is the tech PR, communications, and marketing consultancy. Globally, top technology brands partner with us for expert consultancy to scale and support their businesses. Found at the intersection of technology and humanity, our 300+ people in 11 countries weave global experience and local expertise to define, measure, and repeat success across reputation, relationship, and revenue campaigns.

Hotwire is part of The Enero Group. Follow us here to see how 25 years at the forefront of communications and marketing help Hotwire make technology irresistible.

Media Contact

Sylvia Ortegon

SVP Marketing

Hotwire Global