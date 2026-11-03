DDPAI Unveils Z100 Master At SEMA 2026: World's First Dualfocal Dash Cam With Smart Variable Aperture

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at the 2026 SEMA Show, DDPAI officially announced the global debut of its flagship dash cam, the, introducing breakthrough DualFocal telephoto imaging and smart variable aperture technology. Live demonstrations are hosted at

Next-generation flagship dash cam debuts at Las Vegas Convention Center, combining long-range optical telephoto, Sony STARVIS 2 IMX678 sensors, and smart aperture control for high-speed and night driving.

Designed to tackle the most demanding driving conditions showcased at the premier automotive specialty event, the Z100 Master marks the world's first dash cam to combine DualFocal imaging with a smart variable aperture. Officially unveiled as part of DDPAI's SEMA 2026 Showcase, the flagship system not only solves the long-standing industry pain point of unreadable distant license plates but also breaks through night-recording limits: even on pitch-black roads lit only by headlights, it keeps footage exceptionally clear-safeguarding every high-speed, off-road, and nighttime journey.







Image1: DDPAI Z100 Series - World's First DualFocal Smart Aperture Dash Cam

Integrated DualFocal System: Reach Farther. Stay Sharp Near and Far.

Conventional dash cams rely on a single wide-angle front lens, which covers multiple lanes but often miss distant license plates. The Z100 Master's dual-lens design offers both wide-angle and telephoto views, capturing the big picture and fine details.

The two lenses work in tandem. The 4K wide-angle lens covers four lanes, capturing the full sequence of an incident, while the 2K telephoto lens, with 4x+ optical zoom and an 86mm equivalent focal length, acts like a telescope to lock onto key evidence in the distance.

Backed by optical zoom, the Z100 Master reads license plates from up to 60m away, with effective visibility up to 100m. In sudden, high-speed hit-and-run incidents, the telephoto lens captures the fleeing vehicle's plate from as far as 60m, so no critical evidence slips through.







Image: 4K Wide-Angle Lens + 2K Telephoto Lens

Industry-First Smart Variable Aperture: Dark to Bright, Auto-Adapted

The Z100 Master first brings camera-grade variable aperture to in-car imaging. Its front wide-angle lens intelligently switches between F1.0 and F2.0, with no manual adjustment required. At night, the aperture opens to F1.0, gathering maximum light to cut low-light motion blur and reveal shadow detail. In blazing midday sun, it narrows to F2.0, suppressing overexposure so license plates remain legible. Compared with conventional dash cams paring a Sony IMX678 sensor with a fixed F1.8 aperture, the Z100 Master leaps ahead. In low light, its F1.0 aperture admits up to 3.2x as much light. In bright light, its F2.0 aperture improves overexposure suppression by 1.23x, adapting seamlessly to any lighting condition.

Flagship Imaging System: Clarity That Performs Day and Night

Both the front wide-angle and rear cameras of the Z100 Master use the Sony STARVIS 2 IMX678, an 8MP, 1/1.8'' sensor, with the larger light-sensing area rendering crisp detail day and night. Dual 4K recording protects the rear as clearly as the front, leaving solid evidence in a rear-end collision. All three channels support HDR, balancing exposure through sudden lighting shifts. Even with headlight reflections and glare on wet roads, footage stays layered and true to life.

Integrated Dock & 24/7 Parking Monitoring: Less Hassle. More Protection.

The Z100 Master debuts DDPAI's Integrated Dock, combining the 4G module, GPS module, and power wiring into one mount that blends seamlessly with the front unit. Fewer parts and less wiring make DIY installation easy, even for first-time users. If paired with 24/7 Parking Monitoring, the system detects abnormal impacts, sends real-time alerts while uploading video evidence for total peace of mind.

Pricing and Availability

The DDPAI Z100 Series is available to order starting Nov. 3rd, 2026, from the DDPAI Official Store and authorized retail partners.

About DDPAI

Founded in 2013, DDPAI is a global leader in smart dash cam innovation, dedicated to enhancing safety, convenience, and enjoyment through intelligent imaging and AI technology. DDPAI products are sold in over 60 countries and regions worldwide, trusted by about 9 million users. Learn more here.

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Official Website: SEMA Booth Location: North Hall / Booth #10861



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