Philly Songwriter Cliff Hillis Takes The Square Route With His New EP Release

Cliff Hillis Square Route EP cover and promo photo

Cliff Hillis takes on a more rootsy tone with his new EP The Square Route, along with some notable co-writes

- Rhett Miller (singer songwriter/Old 97's)PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cliff Hillis has spent his musical life taking the scenic route, writing, recording, producing, touring and playing alongside artists whose music has taken him around the world. Through it all, one thing has remained constant: Hillis is grounded in the song.On The Square Route, Hillis brings that wide-ranging experience home. The six-song EP starts with the melodic power pop that has long been his calling card, while reaching into rock, Americana, country and singer-songwriter territory.There are bright guitars and tempting hooks - plus humor, introspection, unexpected turns and the occasional urge to get into a little trouble.The songs are autobiographical to varying degrees, reflecting on how to live, find direction and stay present.“Let yourself go to a place that allows you to grow,” says Hillis.Musically, Hillis draws from a deep well: Wilco, Cheap Trick, The Beatles, Nick Lowe and Aimee Mann, among them. He keeps melody and storytelling at the center.ARTISTA singer-songwriter, guitarist, bassist, producer and engineer, Hillis has built a career moving comfortably between center stage and supporting roles.He is a member of The Orchestra, featuring former members of Electric Light Orchestra and ELO Part II, and has toured Europe, South America and New Zealand with the group. His performance credits also include Eric Bazilian, David Uosikkinen's In The Pocket and Patty Smyth and Scandal. He's a perennial opener for the Bacon Brothers.Collaboration runs throughout The Square Route. Grammy-winner Scot Sax of Wanderlust co-wrote“Let's Get In Some Trouble”, while Nashville's John Eddie co-wrote“My Way of Drinking.”Co-producer Greg Maragos, drummer Patrick Berkery and Smash Palace's Steve Butler are among the musicians helping Hillis give the record its loose, lived-in feel.SIX SONGS, SIX ROUTES:“The Square Route”- Sunny, slightly off-center guitar pop with a Nick Lowe ease and slide guitar from Steve Butler.“Haunted”- Spacious and introspective, reflecting Hillis' affinity for Aimee Mann and producer and multi-instrumentalist Jon Brion. The song features a lush string quartet, arranged by Louis Clark, Jr. (Hillis' bandmate in The Orchestra).“Let's Get In Some Trouble”- Mischievous, guitar-driven power pop co-written with Wanderlust's Scot Sax.“My Way of Drinking”- A turn toward country and Americana in this John Eddie co-write, balancing heartbreak with humor.“Well On Your Way”- Warm, melodic pop about finding direction - and letting the way find you. Feel the Wilco influence.“Always Wanting More”- Expressive guitar frames a reflection on restlessness, possibility and the pull of whatever might come next.PRESS / BOOKING:JenniferLynnProductionsStream the EP on SpotifyDownload the EP on Bandcamp

Jennifer Lynn

Jennifer Lynn Productions

+1 484-432-0911

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Cliff Hillis "The Square Route" official lyric video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Philly songwriter Cliff Hillis takes "The Square Route" with his new EP release News Provided By Cliff HIllis November 03, 2026, 16:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.