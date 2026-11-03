Botox & Filler Lab Med Spa Named 2026 Editors' Choice - #1 Rated Med Spa In Hallandale Beach

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Hallandale Beach, Florida med spa recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for a 4.9-star rating across 567 consumer reviews.

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Botox & Filler Lab Med Spa, a med spa in Hallandale Beach, Florida, has been named 2026 Editors' Choice - #1 Rated Med Spa in the Med Spas category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 567 public consumer reviews and an overall 4.9-star rating. It reflects the practice's personal, consultation-led approach to aesthetic care.

The med spa is led by Dr. Naranbaatar Erkhembaatar, known to clients as Dr. Nara, who has more than eight years of experience across emergency medicine and trauma, primary care medicine, and plastic and aesthetic medicine. Dr. Nara is a graduate of Florida International University and has completed additional training in dermal fillers and injectable techniques.

Botox & Filler Lab brings injectables, skin treatments and wellness together under one roof. Services include Botox and other wrinkle relaxers, dermal fillers and lip filler, facial balancing, Sculptra, PDO threads, and laser and skin treatments such as Morpheus8, Lumecca IPL, CO2 laser and laser hair removal. The practice also offers provider-guided peptide and wellness support. Every treatment begins with a consultation so options can be tailored to each client.

"Every client who walks in has their own goals, and our job is to listen first and then build a plan that feels right for them," said Dr. Naranbaatar Erkhembaatar of Botox & Filler Lab Med Spa. "Being named 2026 Editors' Choice, based on what our clients say about their experience with us, means a great deal to me and to our whole team. It encourages us to keep offering thoughtful, personal care to everyone we see."

Located on North Federal Highway in Hallandale Beach, the med spa serves clients from nearby South Florida communities including Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Hollywood, North Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

About Botox & Filler Lab Med Spa

Botox & Filler Lab Med Spa is a med spa at 419 N Federal Hwy, Suite 113 in Hallandale Beach, Florida, led by Dr. Naranbaatar Erkhembaatar. The practice offers Botox, dermal fillers, facial balancing, laser and skin treatments, PDO threads, and provider-guided peptide and wellness support, with a consultation-led approach to care. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Naranbaatar Erkhembaatar

Botox & Filler Lab Med Spa

+1 (954) 997-1864

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Botox & Filler Lab Med Spa Named 2026 Editors' Choice - #1 Rated Med Spa in Hallandale Beach News Provided By Awardy November 03, 2026, 16:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.