New Book BAM! Reveals John Madden's Untold Role In Transforming The NFL

BAM!: John Madden, the NFL Explosion, and the Video Game That Changed Sports

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Veteran journalist Scott Howard-Cooper reveals how the legendary coach, broadcaster, and video game pioneer transformed football and confronted its human cost.

- Publishers WeeklyNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In BAM!: JOHN MADDEN, THE NFL EXPLOSION, AND THE VIDEO GAME THAT CHANGED SPORTS (Diversion Books; October 27, 2026; Hardcover; $29.99), veteran sports journalist Scott Howard-Cooper reveals the untold story of how John Madden helped transform professional football into America's most powerful sports and entertainment empire-and the personal contradictions that haunted him along the way.Publishing amid renewed interest in Madden's extraordinary legacy, including Amazon MGM Studios' highly anticipated film "Madden," starring Nicolas Cage as John Madden and Christian Bale as Al Davis, BAM! offers a revealing look at one of the most influential figures in American sports history.Most fans remember Madden as the Super Bowl-winning coach, booming television personality, or face of the blockbuster Madden NFL video game franchise. But Howard-Cooper uncovers a far more complex figure: a devoted family man, teacher, reluctant celebrity, and football obsessive whose influence extended into television, advertising, corporate boardrooms, and the evolution of the NFL itself.At the heart of the book is a pivotal moment in 1978, when New England Patriots receiver Darryl Stingley was paralyzed following a collision with Oakland Raiders defensive back Jack Tatum. Madden, then head coach of the Raiders, was profoundly affected. Five months later, at just forty-two, he retired from coaching. What followed was one of the most remarkable second acts in sports history.Drawing on extensive reporting and interviews with Madden's family and inner circle, Howard-Cooper explores how Madden revolutionized football broadcasting, helped turn the NFL into must-watch television, and lent his name and uncompromising standards to a video game franchise that introduced generations of new fans to the sport. Yet even as he became football's greatest ambassador, Madden continued wrestling with its devastating physical consequences.AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEWS: SCOTT HOWARD-COOPERA veteran sports journalist with more than three decades of experience covering professional and collegiate athletics, Howard-Cooper is available for television, radio, podcast, print, and digital interviews on topics including:-Was John Madden the Most Influential Figure in NFL History? Why his impact on football extended far beyond coaching victories and broadcasting award and how he helped build the modern NFL.-The Untold Story Behind Madden NFL: How Madden's insistence on realism and authenticity transformed a risky video game concept into a multibillion-dollar cultural phenomenon.-How Television Made Football America's Biggest Sport: Madden's role in revolutionizing sports broadcasting, attracting casual viewers, and transforming NFL games into national entertainment events.-Football's Greatest Contradiction: How the tragedy involving Darryl Stingley haunted Madden for decades and shaped his views on player safety, concussions, and the human cost of football.-Beyond the Madden Movie: As the upcoming Nicolas Cage film puts John Madden in the spotlight, Scott Howard-Cooper's deeply reported biography delivers a richer, more accurate portrait of the man, his career, and his enduring legacy.-The John Madden Fans Never Knew: The private family man, mentor, football purist, and reluctant celebrity behind one of America's most recognizable personalities.ABOUT THE AUTHORScott Howard-Cooper is a veteran sports journalist and author with more than three decades of experience covering professional and collegiate athletics. A longtime contributor to NBA, the Los Angeles Times, and other major outlets, he has reported from Super Bowls, NBA Finals, and Olympic Games. He lives in South Lake Tahoe, California.Review copies, interviews, and additional information are available upon request.

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New Book BAM! Reveals John Madden's Untold Role in Transforming the NFL News Provided By Diversion Books November 03, 2026, 16:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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