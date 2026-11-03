Violent Dining Case Tracker Surpasses 2,455 U.S. Restaurant-Related Deaths In 2026

Violent Dining Tracker from November 3rd, 2026

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Real-time counter built by forensic scientist and expert witness Howard Cannon hits new threshold, underscoring shocking violence in the restaurant industry.

- Howard CannonLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The live case tracker on ViolentDining, the public-awareness platform founded by forensic scientist and restaurant-industry expert witness Howard Cannon, has surpassed 2,455 estimated U.S. deaths connected to restaurant-industry incidents in 2026 - alongside 9,200+ estimated rapes and 30,700 estimated contaminations tracked over the same period.The figures of the live case tracker are updated on an ongoing basis. Cannon, who has spent 40+ years inside the restaurant industry and has served as an expert witness in 400+ litigation cases, has seen the violence that takes place in the restaurant industry firsthand. He built the tracker as a way to make the scale of these incidents visible to the public in real time - rather than as isolated stories reported one at a time."The restaurant industry is the most dangerous industry on the planet, and is one of the few that makes a product we all put into our bodies.”- Howard CannonThe tracker is a permanent feature of ViolentDining and is referenced throughout Cannon's keynote presentations, media appearances, and ongoing shock-u-mentary documentary series. Full context and sourcing notes are available on the website.About Howard Cannon & Violent DiningHoward Cannon is a forensic scientist, globally published author, and the country's most recognized court testifying restaurant-industry expert witness, with 40+ years inside the industry's daily operations and risk management trenches and 400+ litigation cases to his credit. His work has been featured on Fox News, CNN's Anderson Cooper 360, ABC, Good Morning America, CBS News, The Wall Street Journal, The Dr. Oz Show, Inside Edition, The Travel Channel and more. Violent Dining is his public awareness platform, delivering a growing library of short-form shock-u-mentary videos built to engage, shock, disgust, inform and educate the public on the realities the restaurant industry would rather keep quiet. Learn more at ViolentDining.Media ContactViolent Dining & Restaurant Expert WitnessCorporate Office: (800) 300-5764Las Vegas: (702) 423-0824Email:...ViolentDining

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Violent Dining Case Tracker Surpasses 2,455 U.S. Restaurant-Related Deaths in 2026 News Provided By Restaurant Expert Witness November 03, 2026, 16:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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