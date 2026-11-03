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Increase your visibility and job skills with new AI Certifications and knowledge. Start to use these skills immediately.

- Richard RodgersBOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Using AI Is Essential in Today's Job Market and New AI Certification courses have been developed.Artificial intelligence is no longer a specialized skill reserved for tech companies. It has become a core capability across nearly every industry, from healthcare and finance to marketing, manufacturing, education, and public services.As organizations integrate AI tools into daily workflows, professionals who understand how to use, evaluate, and collaborate with these systems gain a clear advantage. Those who do not risk falling behind as roles evolve and routine work is automated."Artificial Intelligence is changing the way business, government, and military operations are conducted," said Richard Rodgers, President and CEO of CED Solutions.Obtain AI knowledge and Certifications now in LIVE instructor-led Online classes:CertNexus CAIPCompTIA AI EssentialsAI-901 Intro to AI on AzureAI-103 Develop AI Apps on AzureAI-200 Develop AI Solutions on AzureCompTIA SecAI+AI for Business AnalysisAI for Project ManagementCEH AIAccelerate Your Career with AI Courses:(800) 611-1840...

Richard Rodgers

CED Solutions, LLC

+1 800-611-1840

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Using AI Is Essential in Today's Job Market and New AI Certification courses have been developed. News Provided By CED Solutions, LLC November 03, 2026, 16:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Military Industry, Technology



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